  4. Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah

Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah

Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$162,303
12
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26628
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/07/2025

Location

  Country
    Northern Cyprus
  Region
    İskele District
  City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  Village
    Gastria

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    22

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Caesar Palm Jumeirah will feature seven high-rise buildings inspired by Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah, just 300 meters from the sea. Each 22-floor building will offer stunning Mediterranean views. Residents can look forward to amenities such as a palm-shaped communal pool, infinity pools, gym, lounges, and co-working spaces. Our premium apartments, from studios to penthouses, are crafted with top-quality materials. With diverse facilities for all ages, Caesar Palm Jumeirah will have something for everyone.

ACCOMMODATION:

  • studio apartments,
  • 1+1 apartments,
  • 2+1 apartments,
  • penthouse.

LOCATION:

  • 300 meters from sandy beach,
  • 15 min to Famagusta city,
  • 40 min to Ercan airport,
  • 40 min to Larnaca airport.

FACILITIES:

  • outdoor and indoor pools,
  • kids playground,
  • kids room,
  • roof top pool,
  • spa center,
  • sauna,
  • co-working area,
  • ftiness center,
  • sports courts,
  • restaurants & bars,
  • commercial area. 

Location on the map

Gastria, Northern Cyprus

