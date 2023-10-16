Show property on map Show properties list
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a low-rise residential complex in the Iskele area. The proje…
€114,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Stylish Luxury Complex in Girne, North Cyprus Stylish apartments ar…
€249,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments within Walking Distance of the City Center in Girne, North Cyprus Girne, one of t…
€171,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€232,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Famagusta, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi detached holiday and living villas, exclusive pre launch prices. 40% downpayment and…
€307,296
Duplex in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new apartments in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. The residential complex inc…
€201,381
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex project in the popular Iskele district went on sale. A complex wit…
€161,000
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
€183,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
FORTUNA VILLAS YENIBOGAZICI We are here with our project consisting of 4 spacious duplex …
€307,296

