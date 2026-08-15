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Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Northern Cyprus

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Iskele Belediyesi
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9 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/12
Duplex apartment in Abelia  Residence (Bogaz) Amazing view and location DUPLEX apartme…
$254,270
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Apartments for Sale in a Pool-equipped Complex Within Walking Distance to the Beach i…
$290,965
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Apartments for Sale in a Pool-equipped Complex Within Walking Distance to the Beach i…
$338,061
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready to move in semi-detached villa with sea and mountain views near the popular Long beach…
$512,833
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/2
Elegant Properties in a Richly Featured Project in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Cyprus is a beaut…
$229,605
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Northern CyprusThe Karpas Peninsula. With each breath you will breathe in the clean air of D…
$163,411
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling to Sea Terra Reserve 3+1North Cyprus Tatlisu; 100 sq + 20 sq terrace + 25 gardens. S…
$139,062
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
Luxury 2+1 Apartments in Turtle Bay Village – Northern CyprusWe present to your attention a …
$129,697
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 1 bedroom
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/7
Campaign 1 – Rental Guarantee ● Campaign Process o Valid until December 31, 2024 or while …
$199,738
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Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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