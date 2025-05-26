  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Lilium Park

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$122,482
;
29
ID: 26719
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

A modern and minimalist sense of comfort.

Lilium Park offers a different concept by blending classical Mediterranean architecture and Asian minimalism.
Lilium Park offers its guests a peaceful site life experience. A friendly and warm atmosphere awaits you in Lilium Park, where two-storey are located away from the multi-storey building structure.

Maximum comfort and comfortable living areas...

Lilium Park offers its guests a Simple and minimalist life, Lilium park comes to the forefront with its living spaces where it offers maximum comfort and ease of use in its interior and exterior design.

 

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

