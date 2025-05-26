Residential complex Los Angeles

Los Angeles — Seafront Living in the Gulf of Morphou 🌊☀️✨

Los Angeles is a new large-scale resort complex located directly on the seashore in the Gulf of Morphou, in the peaceful area of Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus.

This sparsely populated and environmentally clean location attracts buyers who value nature, privacy, and seaside comfort 🌴

The complex is within walking distance of the sandy beach and Gaziveren town center.

---

📐 General Information

• Total building area — 6,895 sqm

• 1 residential block

• 268 apartments

Gaziveren is known as the “Citrus Capital” 🍊 of Cyprus and hosts famous orange festivals.

The area is rapidly developing, with expanding infrastructure and still affordable property prices — creating strong investment potential 📈

---

📍 Distances

• Girne — 47 km

• Lefkoşa — 53 km

• Iskele — 117 km

---

🌴 Complex Infrastructure

Los Angeles offers a full resort-style lifestyle:

🏊 Outdoor swimming pools

🏊‍♂️ Indoor heated pool

🎢 Water park

🏋️ Fitness center

🧖 Sauna / Hammam

🎠 Children’s playground

🚗 Closed parking

🚖 Taxi & transfer services

🏖 Equipped private beach strip

---

✨ Unique Features

🌅 Rooftop infinity pool with panoramic Mediterranean views

🍽 Restaurant located on the 11th floor

🌿 Cascading terraces starting from the 5th floor

🌺 Ground-floor apartments with 10 sqm private garden

💦 Jacuzzi on terraces

A true holiday atmosphere all year round ☀️🌊

---

🏠 Apartment Types

Studio (1+0)

Total area — 33 sqm

Living area — 30.40 sqm

Balcony — 2.80 sqm

1+1

Total area — 50 sqm

Living area — 45 sqm

Balcony — 5 sqm

2+1

Total area — 87 sqm

Living area — 78 sqm

Balconies — 5.59 sqm & 3.20 sqm

---

Los Angeles combines beachfront living, modern architecture, and strong investment potential 💎

Perfect both for permanent residence and rental income.