  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefke Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Los Angeles

Residential complex Los Angeles

Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
$99,078
VAT
BTC
1.1785148
ETH
61.7709968
USDT
97 957.0218845
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
23
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33369
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Lefke District
  • City
    Lefke Belediyesi
  • Village
    Kazivera

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Los Angeles — Seafront Living in the Gulf of Morphou 🌊☀️✨

Los Angeles is a new large-scale resort complex located directly on the seashore in the Gulf of Morphou, in the peaceful area of Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus.

This sparsely populated and environmentally clean location attracts buyers who value nature, privacy, and seaside comfort 🌴
The complex is within walking distance of the sandy beach and Gaziveren town center.

---

📐 General Information

• Total building area — 6,895 sqm
• 1 residential block
• 268 apartments

Gaziveren is known as the “Citrus Capital” 🍊 of Cyprus and hosts famous orange festivals.
The area is rapidly developing, with expanding infrastructure and still affordable property prices — creating strong investment potential 📈

---

📍 Distances

• Girne — 47 km
• Lefkoşa — 53 km
• Iskele — 117 km

---

🌴 Complex Infrastructure

Los Angeles offers a full resort-style lifestyle:

🏊 Outdoor swimming pools
🏊‍♂️ Indoor heated pool
🎢 Water park
🏋️ Fitness center
🧖 Sauna / Hammam
🎠 Children’s playground
🚗 Closed parking
🚖 Taxi & transfer services
🏖 Equipped private beach strip

---

✨ Unique Features

🌅 Rooftop infinity pool with panoramic Mediterranean views
🍽 Restaurant located on the 11th floor
🌿 Cascading terraces starting from the 5th floor
🌺 Ground-floor apartments with 10 sqm private garden
💦 Jacuzzi on terraces

A true holiday atmosphere all year round ☀️🌊

---

🏠 Apartment Types

Studio (1+0)

Total area — 33 sqm
Living area — 30.40 sqm
Balcony — 2.80 sqm

1+1

Total area — 50 sqm
Living area — 45 sqm
Balcony — 5 sqm

2+1

Total area — 87 sqm
Living area — 78 sqm
Balconies — 5.59 sqm & 3.20 sqm

---

Los Angeles combines beachfront living, modern architecture, and strong investment potential 💎
Perfect both for permanent residence and rental income.

Location on the map

Kazivera, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex OLIVE COURT
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$142,896
Residential quarter La Palazzo
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$278,638
Residential quarter Majestic Luxury Villas
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
from
$595,800
Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$254,018
Residential quarter Malibu
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,585
You are viewing
Residential complex Los Angeles
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
$99,078
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Luna Residences
Residential complex Luna Residences
Residential complex Luna Residences
Residential complex Luna Residences
Residential complex Luna Residences
Show all Residential complex Luna Residences
Residential complex Luna Residences
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$449,102
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Luna – an exclusively unique project located in just 50 meters to Long Beach. The main privilege of being a resident at Luna is its easy access to the golden sandy beach of the Mediterranean and fascinating view of the sea. Various facilities such as 6 kilometers bicycle and walking path, c…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,646
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Show all Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,277
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 50–100 m²
15 real estate properties 15
ELITE LIFE Elite life is a unique complex located in a quiet area of Lapta, Northern Cyprus. The area is known for its natural beauty with lush vegetation, a mountain range, stunning sandy beaches and the crystal clear Mediterranean Sea. The project includes eight 3-story blocks with s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0
129,232 – 133,271
Apartment 2 rooms
85.0
156,156 – 164,233
Apartment 3 rooms
100.0
181,733
Developer
DINDI GROUP
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications