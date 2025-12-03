  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
17
Erdemit
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Show all Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,14M
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Show all Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$531,890
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
🏡 Penthouse 2 + 1 Loft in the premium project ALBATROS VIEW, GirneWe present a unique two-level penthouse in the exclusive residential complex ALBATROS VIEW, located in the prestigious Girne district. It is the perfect combination of modern architecture, privacy and coziness.About the projec…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
John TaylorJohn Taylor
Residential quarter Ozaköy
Residential quarter Ozaköy
Residential quarter Ozaköy
Residential quarter Ozaköy
Residential quarter Ozaköy
Residential quarter Ozaköy
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$619,337
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Show all Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$134,505
City: Kyrenia, Esentepe Property Type: Apartment Number of Bedrooms: Studio, 1+1, 1+1 Loft , 2+1 Loft Closed area: 49 m2, 63 m2, 71 m2 , 91 m2 Situation: will be completed on July 2027. Starting Price: £99,000 Payment plan for 10 years: %40 down payment, 84 months interest free insta…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Show all Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$242,374
Finishing options Finished
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Park Avenue
Residential quarter Park Avenue
Residential quarter Park Avenue
Residential quarter Park Avenue
Residential quarter Park Avenue
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
from
$303,906
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$174,996
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1) of 60 m2 with a spacious terrace and a small garden, fully furnished and equipped with modern appliances. The living room is combined with the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has household appliances: refrigerator, hob, oven, hood and washing machine. Cozy…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$607,938
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Karmi Homes Villas
Residential quarter Karmi Homes Villas
Residential quarter Karmi Homes Villas
Residential quarter Karmi Homes Villas
Residential quarter Karmi Homes Villas
Residential quarter Karmi Homes Villas
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$582,607
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter High Tower 2
Residential quarter High Tower 2
Residential quarter High Tower 2
Residential quarter High Tower 2
Residential quarter High Tower 2
Residential quarter High Tower 2
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,983
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter My House Premier
Residential quarter My House Premier
Residential quarter My House Premier
Residential quarter My House Premier
Residential quarter My House Premier
Residential quarter My House Premier
Templos, Northern Cyprus
from
$696,596
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$728,259
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Carrington 22 - Girne
Residential quarter Carrington 22 - Girne
Residential quarter Carrington 22 - Girne
Residential quarter Carrington 22 - Girne
Residential quarter Carrington 22 - Girne
Residential quarter Carrington 22 - Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,252
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter La Plage
Residential quarter La Plage
Residential quarter La Plage
Residential quarter La Plage
Residential quarter La Plage
Residential quarter La Plage
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$811,724
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$487,617
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,583
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter CC Towers
Residential quarter CC Towers
Residential quarter CC Towers
Residential quarter CC Towers
Residential quarter CC Towers
Residential quarter CC Towers
Residential quarter CC Towers
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$153,781
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 10
2 real estate properties 2
CC Towers is a modern residential complex located in the center of Girne (Kyrenia) in Northern Cyprus. The complex offers a variety of apartments and duplexes with high quality finishes and modern design.Location:Girne CentreConvenient access to urban infrastructure, including shops, restaur…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$164,650
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$253,244
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Show all Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$131,813
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 15
We present to your attention the residential complex "Elite Residence", located in the picturesque Karaoglanoglu district of Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus. This modern complex offers a variety of apartments with one to three bedrooms, an area of 60 m2 and a cost of £139,950.The advantages of the …
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,01M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,14M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$753,590
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Templos, Northern Cyprus
from
$148,778
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Located in the village of Esentepe, Kyrenia. Total project area: 85.000m2 This is a modern residential complex offering apartments and related villas. Located just 100 meters from the well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views on Mediterranean Sea and Mountains. An ide…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,39M
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,646
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Residential quarter Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Residential quarter Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Residential quarter Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Residential quarter Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Residential quarter Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
from
$186,814
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$163,383
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,00M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Show all Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$647,475
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
🏡 Solterra Villas — Where Modern Design Meets Serenity ✨ Aesthetics, comfort, and thoughtful layouts — Solterra was created for those who value both style and functionality in family living. 📍 Location: Nestled in the lush green heart of Çatalköy, just 15 minutes from Girne, Solterra …
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
On the map
Realting.com
Go