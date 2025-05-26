Residential complex Selaron Residence

Selaron Residence — modern coastal living at Long Beach 🌊

Selaron Residence is a stylish residential development located in the popular Long Beach area of Famagusta, one of the most attractive coastal destinations in Northern Cyprus.

The project blends modern architecture, resort lifestyle and a prime location, making it perfect both for living and investment.

📍 500 meters from the sandy Long Beach

🌳 50 meters from Long Beach forest area

🚗 easy access to main roads and city infrastructure

The complex consists of 48 beautifully designed residences, including:

• studios

• 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments

• exclusive loft-style residences with private roof terraces

Each apartment is designed to maximize space, comfort and stunning Mediterranean sea views.

---

✨ Exclusive loft-style residences

One of the key highlights of the project is its triplex loft apartments.

Inside each loft, a striking staircase leads directly to a private rooftop terrace, creating a perfect space for relaxation and entertainment.

🌅 breathtaking sea views

🌿 private rooftop oasis

🍽 ideal for outdoor dining or BBQ

☀ perfect spot to enjoy Mediterranean sunsets

These residences beautifully combine indoor comfort with outdoor living.

---

🏝 Amenities

Selaron Residence offers a full range of facilities designed for a comfortable lifestyle:

🛡 gated community with 24/7 security

🏊 outdoor swimming pool

🏊 indoor swimming pool

🧖 spa center

🏋️ gym

🍽 cafes and restaurants

👶 children’s playground

🎠 kids club

🏊 children’s pools

🚗 parking area

🔧 on-site maintenance services

🏖 beach shuttle service

🌿 walking paths

---

🏡 Property types

Ground Floor Studios

Total Gross Area: 57 m²

Covered Area: 36 m²

Open Space Area: 18 m²

Ground Floor 1-Bedroom Apartments

Total Gross Area: 99 m²

Covered Area: 58 m²

Open Space Area: 35 m²

Ground Floor 2-Bedroom Apartments

Total Gross Area: 110 m²

Covered Area: 73 m²

Open Space Area: 25 m²

1-Bedroom Loft Apartments

Total Gross Area: 101 m²

Covered Area: 68 m²

Roof Terrace: 30 m²

2-Bedroom Loft Apartments

Total Gross Area: 163 m²

Covered Area: 106 m²

Balcony: 8 m²

Roof Terrace: 42 m²

2-Bedroom Premium Loft Apartments

Total Gross Area: 197 m²

Covered Area: 132 m²

Roof Terrace: 65 m²

3-Bedroom Loft Apartments

Total Gross Area: 225 m²

Covered Area: 125 m²

Balcony: 20 m²

Roof Terrace: 66 m²

---

Selaron Residence offers the perfect combination of modern design, Mediterranean lifestyle and prime coastal location, creating an exceptional living experience by the sea ☀️🌊