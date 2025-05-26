  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Selaron Residence

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
$181,380
31
ID: 26707
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Sergios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Selaron Residence — modern coastal living at Long Beach 🌊

Selaron Residence is a stylish residential development located in the popular Long Beach area of Famagusta, one of the most attractive coastal destinations in Northern Cyprus.

The project blends modern architecture, resort lifestyle and a prime location, making it perfect both for living and investment.

📍 500 meters from the sandy Long Beach
🌳 50 meters from Long Beach forest area
🚗 easy access to main roads and city infrastructure

The complex consists of 48 beautifully designed residences, including:

• studios
1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments
• exclusive loft-style residences with private roof terraces

Each apartment is designed to maximize space, comfort and stunning Mediterranean sea views.

---

✨ Exclusive loft-style residences

One of the key highlights of the project is its triplex loft apartments.

Inside each loft, a striking staircase leads directly to a private rooftop terrace, creating a perfect space for relaxation and entertainment.

🌅 breathtaking sea views
🌿 private rooftop oasis
🍽 ideal for outdoor dining or BBQ
☀ perfect spot to enjoy Mediterranean sunsets

These residences beautifully combine indoor comfort with outdoor living.

---

🏝 Amenities

Selaron Residence offers a full range of facilities designed for a comfortable lifestyle:

🛡 gated community with 24/7 security
🏊 outdoor swimming pool
🏊 indoor swimming pool
🧖 spa center
🏋️ gym
🍽 cafes and restaurants
👶 children’s playground
🎠 kids club
🏊 children’s pools
🚗 parking area
🔧 on-site maintenance services
🏖 beach shuttle service
🌿 walking paths

---

🏡 Property types

Ground Floor Studios
Total Gross Area: 57 m²
Covered Area: 36 m²
Open Space Area: 18 m²

Ground Floor 1-Bedroom Apartments
Total Gross Area: 99 m²
Covered Area: 58 m²
Open Space Area: 35 m²

Ground Floor 2-Bedroom Apartments
Total Gross Area: 110 m²
Covered Area: 73 m²
Open Space Area: 25 m²

1-Bedroom Loft Apartments
Total Gross Area: 101 m²
Covered Area: 68 m²
Roof Terrace: 30 m²

2-Bedroom Loft Apartments
Total Gross Area: 163 m²
Covered Area: 106 m²
Balcony: 8 m²
Roof Terrace: 42 m²

2-Bedroom Premium Loft Apartments
Total Gross Area: 197 m²
Covered Area: 132 m²
Roof Terrace: 65 m²

3-Bedroom Loft Apartments
Total Gross Area: 225 m²
Covered Area: 125 m²
Balcony: 20 m²
Roof Terrace: 66 m²

---

Selaron Residence offers the perfect combination of modern design, Mediterranean lifestyle and prime coastal location, creating an exceptional living experience by the sea ☀️🌊

Location on the map

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus

Back
Realting.com
Go
