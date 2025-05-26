  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$171,089
14
ID: 27504
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3080
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished three-room apartment 105 m5 250 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.

Living area - 91 m2 + a spacious terrace of 14 m2 will be an ideal place to relax. Fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary equipment, which allows you to move in immediately without additional costs.

The complex is located in a picturesque place with stunning views of the sea and mountains. In the immediate vicinity there is all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and rest.

Infrastructure:

  • Private beach 250 meters away
  • Pool cafe
  • Car and bicycle rental
  • SPA complex: sauna, hamam, massage, fitness center
  • Outdoor and indoor pools
  • Separate car parking
  • Street lighting

When buying this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

