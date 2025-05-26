Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.

Furnished three-room apartment 105 m5 250 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.

Living area - 91 m2 + a spacious terrace of 14 m2 will be an ideal place to relax. Fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary equipment, which allows you to move in immediately without additional costs.

The complex is located in a picturesque place with stunning views of the sea and mountains. In the immediate vicinity there is all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and rest.

Infrastructure:

Private beach 250 meters away

Pool cafe

Car and bicycle rental

SPA complex: sauna, hamam, massage, fitness center

Outdoor and indoor pools

Separate car parking

Street lighting

When buying this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!