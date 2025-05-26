  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Reflection

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
35
Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Reflection is an ultra-luxury residential project located in the peaceful Tatlısu region — where lush green landscapes meet the deep blue Mediterranean Sea.

To the north, residents enjoy panoramic azure sea views 🌊
To the south, the stunning Cyprus mountains ⛰

 

Nearby attractions include:

  • Esentepe Beach

  • Kaplıca Beach

  • Korineum Golf Resort ⛳

  • and many well-known destinations

The project is approximately 40 minutes’ drive from both Kyrenia center and the İskele region, perfectly positioned between two key areas.

 

🌿 Project Concept

Reflection combines clean oxygen, natural surroundings, and luxury living under one roof.

Project highlights:

  • Total land area: 21,195 m²

  • 4,000 m² landscaped green area

  • 600 m² outdoor pools

  • 700 m² indoor social facilities

  • A total of 84 luxury residential units

A fully equipped, exclusive residential community designed for both comfortable living and strong investment potential 💼✨

 

🏊 Social Facilities

  • Restaurant / Café

  • Pool Bar

  • Gym

  • Sauna

  • Outdoor swimming pool & children’s pool

  • Indoor swimming pool

  • Children’s playground 👶

 

🏡 Housing Types

  • 1+1 Apartment

  • 2+1 Loft Penthouse

  • 3+1 Apartment

  • 3+1 Villa-Bungalow

Each residence offers impressive landscaping and panoramic sea views, combining elegance with practical living.

 

✨ General Features

  • Central automatic generator system

  • CCTV security system

  • Underground reinforced concrete water tanks

  • Ramp for disabled individuals

  • Italian stone kitchen countertops (apartments)

  • Optional jacuzzi on roof terrace in Loft Penthouse

  • VRF air conditioning system (villas & apartments)

  • Built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms

 

🏡 Villa Features

  • Overflow swimming pool

  • Rooftop jacuzzi 🛁

  • BBQ area on roof terrace

  • 2 private parking spaces 🚗🚗

  • Remote-controlled automatic garden gate

  • Italian stone countertops in kitchen and bathrooms

  • IP color video intercom system

  • Fireplace 🔥

 

Reflection offers a privileged lifestyle surrounded by nature, panoramic views, and refined design.
A perfect choice for those seeking tranquility, exclusivity, and long-term value in North Cyprus 🌅✨

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

