Residential complex Reflection

Reflection is an ultra-luxury residential project located in the peaceful Tatlısu region — where lush green landscapes meet the deep blue Mediterranean Sea.

To the north, residents enjoy panoramic azure sea views 🌊

To the south, the stunning Cyprus mountains ⛰

Nearby attractions include:

Esentepe Beach

Kaplıca Beach

Korineum Golf Resort ⛳

and many well-known destinations

The project is approximately 40 minutes’ drive from both Kyrenia center and the İskele region, perfectly positioned between two key areas.

🌿 Project Concept

Reflection combines clean oxygen, natural surroundings, and luxury living under one roof.

Project highlights:

Total land area: 21,195 m²

4,000 m² landscaped green area

600 m² outdoor pools

700 m² indoor social facilities

A total of 84 luxury residential units

A fully equipped, exclusive residential community designed for both comfortable living and strong investment potential 💼✨

🏊 Social Facilities

Restaurant / Café

Pool Bar

Gym

Sauna

Outdoor swimming pool & children’s pool

Indoor swimming pool

Children’s playground 👶

🏡 Housing Types

1+1 Apartment

2+1 Loft Penthouse

3+1 Apartment

3+1 Villa-Bungalow

Each residence offers impressive landscaping and panoramic sea views, combining elegance with practical living.

✨ General Features

Central automatic generator system

CCTV security system

Underground reinforced concrete water tanks

Ramp for disabled individuals

Italian stone kitchen countertops (apartments)

Optional jacuzzi on roof terrace in Loft Penthouse

VRF air conditioning system (villas & apartments)

Built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms

🏡 Villa Features

Overflow swimming pool

Rooftop jacuzzi 🛁

BBQ area on roof terrace

2 private parking spaces 🚗🚗

Remote-controlled automatic garden gate

Italian stone countertops in kitchen and bathrooms

IP color video intercom system

Fireplace 🔥

Reflection offers a privileged lifestyle surrounded by nature, panoramic views, and refined design.

A perfect choice for those seeking tranquility, exclusivity, and long-term value in North Cyprus 🌅✨