Residential complex Reflection

Reflection is an ultra-luxury residential project located in the peaceful Tatlısu region — where lush green landscapes meet the deep blue Mediterranean Sea.
To the north, residents enjoy panoramic azure sea views 🌊
To the south, the stunning Cyprus mountains ⛰
Nearby attractions include:
Esentepe Beach
Kaplıca Beach
Korineum Golf Resort ⛳
and many well-known destinations
The project is approximately 40 minutes’ drive from both Kyrenia center and the İskele region, perfectly positioned between two key areas.
🌿 Project Concept
Reflection combines clean oxygen, natural surroundings, and luxury living under one roof.
Project highlights:
Total land area: 21,195 m²
4,000 m² landscaped green area
600 m² outdoor pools
700 m² indoor social facilities
A total of 84 luxury residential units
A fully equipped, exclusive residential community designed for both comfortable living and strong investment potential 💼✨
🏊 Social Facilities
Restaurant / Café
Pool Bar
Gym
Sauna
Outdoor swimming pool & children’s pool
Indoor swimming pool
Children’s playground 👶
🏡 Housing Types
1+1 Apartment
2+1 Loft Penthouse
3+1 Apartment
3+1 Villa-Bungalow
Each residence offers impressive landscaping and panoramic sea views, combining elegance with practical living.
✨ General Features
Central automatic generator system
CCTV security system
Underground reinforced concrete water tanks
Ramp for disabled individuals
Italian stone kitchen countertops (apartments)
Optional jacuzzi on roof terrace in Loft Penthouse
VRF air conditioning system (villas & apartments)
Built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms
🏡 Villa Features
Overflow swimming pool
Rooftop jacuzzi 🛁
BBQ area on roof terrace
2 private parking spaces 🚗🚗
Remote-controlled automatic garden gate
Italian stone countertops in kitchen and bathrooms
IP color video intercom system
Fireplace 🔥
Reflection offers a privileged lifestyle surrounded by nature, panoramic views, and refined design.
A perfect choice for those seeking tranquility, exclusivity, and long-term value in North Cyprus 🌅✨