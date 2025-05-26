  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex CC Towers Iskele

Residential complex CC Towers Iskele

Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$137,222
;
54
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26687
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Patriki

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

CC TOWERS ISKELE

City: Iskele, Boğaz
Property Type: Apartment
Number of Bedrooms: Studio, 1+1, 2+1
Closed area: 31m2/44m2 ~ 45m2/62m2 ~
69m2/119 m2
Situation: A & B blocks will be completed in
2026, C,D,E in 2027
Starting Price: £ 67.000
Payment plan for 10 years:
40% down payment
20% until key delivery
40% interest free installments in 84 months
Payment plan for 20 years: %35 down
payment, 65% in 20 years.

PROJECT FEATURES

▪ 5 Blocks
▪ Studio, 1+1and 2+1apartments
▪ Outdoor Swimming pool (1500 m2)
▪ Indoor swimming pool
▪ Turkish bath
▪ Sauna & Massage
▪ Market
▪ Dry Cleaning
▪ Turkish Hammam
▪ Gym
▪ Children’s playground
▪ Mini basketball court
▪ Restaurant & Bar
▪ Shuttle Services
▪ Rental Management
▪ Diesel Generator
▪ Underground and outdoor parking area

Location on the map

Patriki, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Alpino Island
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$519,281
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks Caesar BLUE
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$165,593
Residential quarter La Plage
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$811,724
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$122,291
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$164,017
You are viewing
Residential complex CC Towers Iskele
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$137,222
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Uzun 29
Residential quarter Uzun 29
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$215,311
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$753,590
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$239,856
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
ID: CP-683   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 65km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 81 m2 - 125 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June, 2025   FACILITIES: pool  park car…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications