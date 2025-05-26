Residential complex CC Towers Iskele

CC TOWERS ISKELE
City: Iskele, Boğaz
Property Type: Apartment
Number of Bedrooms: Studio, 1+1, 2+1
Closed area: 31m2/44m2 ~ 45m2/62m2 ~
69m2/119 m2
Situation: A & B blocks will be completed in
2026, C,D,E in 2027
Starting Price: £ 67.000
Payment plan for 10 years:
40% down payment
20% until key delivery
40% interest free installments in 84 months
Payment plan for 20 years: %35 down
payment, 65% in 20 years.
PROJECT FEATURES
▪ 5 Blocks
▪ Studio, 1+1and 2+1apartments
▪ Outdoor Swimming pool (1500 m2)
▪ Indoor swimming pool
▪ Turkish bath
▪ Sauna & Massage
▪ Market
▪ Dry Cleaning
▪ Turkish Hammam
▪ Gym
▪ Children’s playground
▪ Mini basketball court
▪ Restaurant & Bar
▪ Shuttle Services
▪ Rental Management
▪ Diesel Generator
▪ Underground and outdoor parking area