  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
5
Kyrenia
43
Girne Belediyesi
192
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
87
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 860 m²
Introduction My House Elegant is an exclusive residential project offering modern design, p…
$800,294
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 2
47 PREMIUM VILLAS BY Luxury Life Consisting of 47 premium villas in total with 3+1 and 4+…
$784,102
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$150,329
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
$318,698
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
$227,298
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$198,435
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
$204,448
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
About the Villas Three stunning villas offering 7, 5, and 2-bedroom options, designed for…
$2,42M
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-room villa 390m2 with private pool 400m from the sea!🌊 A unique opportunity to be…
$571,946
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling to Sea Terra Reserve 3+1North Cyprus Tatlisu; 100 sq + 20 sq terrace + 25 gardens. S…
$139,062
Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
$463,014
4 bedroom Mansion in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
$252,553
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
$252,553
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-706   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to …
$764,932
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$239,324
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
$541,185
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
$354,777
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
$239,324
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
$420,922
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
$263,377
Villa in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 200 m²
We present a unique project, the embodiment of a modern lifestyle and exceptional comfort in…
$504,346
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$715,567
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Introduction C’est La Vie is a stunning seafront development in Bahceli, North Cyprus, bl…
$790,994
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
$270,593
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
$443,772
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$144,196
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
In the Alsancak region of Kyrenia, 5 minutes from Merit hotels, at the foothills of the magn…
$457,829
1 bedroom house in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom house
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
$216,476
4 bedroom Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
$300,538
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 2
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integrat…
$1,53M
