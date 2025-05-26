  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex MAKI HILL PARK

Residential complex MAKI HILL PARK

Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
from
$310,319
;
49
ID: 26749
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Ayios Ilias

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

About the complex

Experience luxury living with breathtaking Mediterranean views at Maki Hill Park located in Bogaz, Iskele Region

General Services

  1. First Class workmanship
  2. Dark Color Double Glazed PVC Windows
  3. ISO brick
  4. Heat and cold resistant insulation on the ceiling
  5. Wood and gross concrete coatings
  6. Inverter Air Conditioner
  7. 60*120 marble patterned ceramic
  8. High quality plumbing

Infrastructure

  1. 24/7 Camera system
  2. 24/7 Door security
  3. Generator
  4. Green spaces
  5. Communal pool
  6. Indoor pool
  7. Sauna, Turkish Bath

Nearby Places

  1. 5 Minutes away from Boğaz and Regional Beaches
  2. Iskele is 10 minutes away from the City Center
  4. 15 Minutes away from Bafra Hotels Area

Location on the map

Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus

