Apartment in a new building Gold Residence

Modern Seaside Living in Famagusta
We are pleased to present Gold Residence — a new 6-storey residential building located in the Karakol area of Famagusta, just 400 meters from the sea.
This project combines prime location, quality construction, and strong investment potential.
Location: Karakol
Floors: 6
Total units: 22
Land size: 500 m²
Title deed: Turkish
Completion date: May 2026 (+6 months)
📍 Location Highlights
Gold Residence is surrounded by full urban infrastructure:
Within walking distance:
Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU)
public school and kindergarten
supermarket, pharmacy, bank
beauty salon
port
sports and football clubs
seaside fish restaurant
5 minutes by car:
City Mall
historical fortress of Famagusta
city center with branded shops, restaurants, and cafés
An ideal combination of vibrant city life and Mediterranean coastal charm 🌊
🏡 Apartment Types
2+1
80 m²
82 m²
1+1
65 m² + 20 m² terrace
65 m² + 75 m² terrace
Thoughtfully designed layouts with natural light and beautiful sea views.
🏗 Building Features
Each apartment includes:
Private parking space
CCTV system
Luxury-class elevator
Marble staircases
Sound and thermal insulation
Modern design with high-quality materials
Double-glazed PVC windows
Glass balcony railings
Built-in wardrobes (hallway & bedrooms)
High gloss built-in kitchen
Fully equipped bathroom with rain shower
Steel entrance doors
Suspended ceilings
Building maintenance service
💳 Payment Plan
Flexible and investor-friendly terms:
35% down payment
35% interest-free installment for 2.5 years
30% after key delivery, interest-free installment for 1.5 years
💼 Rental Management
Professional management company services:
30% commission for short-term rentals
10% commission for long-term rentals
Gold Residence is ideal both for personal living and as a stable income-generating asset in one of Famagusta’s most promising seaside locations.