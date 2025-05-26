  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building Gold Residence

Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
$115,644
12
ID: 33341
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Gazimagusa Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Modern Seaside Living in Famagusta

We are pleased to present Gold Residence — a new 6-storey residential building located in the Karakol area of Famagusta, just 400 meters from the sea.

This project combines prime location, quality construction, and strong investment potential.

  • Location: Karakol

  • Floors: 6

  • Total units: 22

  • Land size: 500 m²

  • Title deed: Turkish

  • Completion date: May 2026 (+6 months)

 

📍 Location Highlights

Gold Residence is surrounded by full urban infrastructure:

Within walking distance:

  • Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU)

  • public school and kindergarten

  • supermarket, pharmacy, bank

  • beauty salon

  • port

  • sports and football clubs

  • seaside fish restaurant

5 minutes by car:

  • City Mall

  • historical fortress of Famagusta

  • city center with branded shops, restaurants, and cafés

An ideal combination of vibrant city life and Mediterranean coastal charm 🌊

 

🏡 Apartment Types

2+1

  • 80 m²

  • 82 m²

1+1

  • 65 m² + 20 m² terrace

  • 65 m² + 75 m² terrace

Thoughtfully designed layouts with natural light and beautiful sea views.

 

🏗 Building Features

Each apartment includes:

  • Private parking space

  • CCTV system

  • Luxury-class elevator

  • Marble staircases

  • Sound and thermal insulation

  • Modern design with high-quality materials

  • Double-glazed PVC windows

  • Glass balcony railings

  • Built-in wardrobes (hallway & bedrooms)

  • High gloss built-in kitchen

  • Fully equipped bathroom with rain shower

  • Steel entrance doors

  • Suspended ceilings

  • Building maintenance service

 

💳 Payment Plan

Flexible and investor-friendly terms:

  • 35% down payment

  • 35% interest-free installment for 2.5 years

  • 30% after key delivery, interest-free installment for 1.5 years

 

💼 Rental Management

Professional management company services:

  • 30% commission for short-term rentals

  • 10% commission for long-term rentals

 

Gold Residence is ideal both for personal living and as a stable income-generating asset in one of Famagusta’s most promising seaside locations.

Location on the map

Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

