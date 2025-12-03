  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Trikomo
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Girne District
140
İskele District
129
Iskele Belediyesi
116
Gazimağusa District
86
Residential complex ARCADIA
Residential complex ARCADIA
Residential complex ARCADIA
Residential complex ARCADIA
Residential complex ARCADIA
Show all Residential complex ARCADIA
Residential complex ARCADIA
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,775
Finishing options Finished
PLACE WHERE DREAMS BECOME REALITY Arcadia, located in Iskele Boğaz, is a vibrant residential complex featuring 300 modern units, including studios, one-bedroom apartments, one-bedroom dublex and two-bedroom dublex. Each unit is designed for comfort and luxury, ideal for residents and inve…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Olive Court 2
Residential complex Olive Court 2
Residential complex Olive Court 2
Residential complex Olive Court 2
Residential complex Olive Court 2
Show all Residential complex Olive Court 2
Residential complex Olive Court 2
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,371
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Olive Court 2 - modern complex in Jeni Boazici 🌿🏡Olive Court 2 is located in Yeni Boğaziçi, just a 10-minute walk from the sea.The project includes 58 residences, combining modern architecture, thoughtful planning and green surroundings. Every detail is thought out for a comfortable life nea…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$169,240
Finishing options Finished
The project won the prestigious Property NC Awards 2019! Furnished 53 sq m studio apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex with a hotel and casino. The complex is located 600 meters from Long Beach, in one of the most popular areas with a landscaped promenade stretching over 3 ki…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Show all Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$76,841
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! Studio 42 m2 in a SPA complex near the sandy beach of Long Beach. This 5* residential complex is located on the coast of Long Beach, which stretches along the east coast of Cyprus. Developed infra…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,317
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Show all Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$186,111
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 28
GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU consists of 5 high-rise buildings, each with 28 floors, and 8 low blocks, each with 5 floors. The project is located on a plot with a total area of 90727.18 m2 and includes 2345 units, including studios, one, two, three bedroom apartments and penthouses.GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU …
Agency
BASTAU CORPORATION INVESTMENT LTD.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$114,792
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2 with a terrace of 15 m2 in the Park Residence complex. Two-room apartments 250 meters from the sandy beach. "Long Beach" is a coast with beautiful sandy beaches, near the city of Iskele and not far from Famagusta. In this project, everything …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Royal Point
Residential quarter Royal Point
Residential quarter Royal Point
Residential quarter Royal Point
Residential quarter Royal Point
Residential quarter Royal Point
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,648
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Show all Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$147,868
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 29
GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU – A symbol of elegance and luxury in Northern Cyprus🌍Long Beach is one of the most picturesque and popular places in Northern Cyprus with a sandy beach with a length of 3 km.🏗NORTHERNLAND CONSTRUCTION is the leader in premium construction on the island.ProjectGRAND SAPPHIR…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Show all Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$77,130
Finishing options Finished
Studio 42 m2 in a SPA complex near the sandy beach Long Beach. This 5* residential complex is located on the coast of Long Beach, which stretches along the east coast of Cyprus. Developed infrastructure includes everything for cultural and sports recreation and is designed to ensure yo…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Sun Tower
Residential quarter Sun Tower
Residential quarter Sun Tower
Residential quarter Sun Tower
Residential quarter Sun Tower
Residential quarter Sun Tower
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$146,162
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort 2
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort 2
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort 2
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort 2
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort 2
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort 2
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$182,255
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter E-VOLVE
Residential quarter E-VOLVE
Residential quarter E-VOLVE
Residential quarter E-VOLVE
Residential quarter E-VOLVE
Residential quarter E-VOLVE
Residential quarter E-VOLVE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,556
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Developer: EVO/CEBARGOS DEVELOPMENT LTDLocation: Iskele, Yeni Iskele districtDistance to sea: 650 mAbout the projectE-VOLVE is an innovative residential complex embodying a new era of automation and energy efficiency.The letter “E” symbolizes the beginning of a new era, where artificial inte…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Show all Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$114,460
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 11
Area 46–198 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Modern LCD is located 600 meters from the picturesque sandy beach of the Mediterranean Sea, has a developed infrastructure suitable for recreation and permanent residence: swimming pools, a sauna, hammam, a fitness room, sports and playgrounds, mini water park for children, spa, shops, pharm…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
56.0
145,440
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0
186,518
Apartment 3 rooms
140.0
462,765
Apartment 4 rooms
198.0
654,481
Studio apartment
46.0 – 51.0
120,319 – 156,276
Developer
Afik
Residential quarter SEAFRONT
Residential quarter SEAFRONT
Residential quarter SEAFRONT
Residential quarter SEAFRONT
Residential quarter SEAFRONT
Residential quarter SEAFRONT
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,648
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter SEA BREEZE *
Residential quarter SEA BREEZE *
Residential quarter SEA BREEZE *
Residential quarter SEA BREEZE *
Residential quarter SEA BREEZE *
Residential quarter SEA BREEZE *
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$101,323
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$143,119
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Luna Residences
Residential complex Luna Residences
Residential complex Luna Residences
Residential complex Luna Residences
Residential complex Luna Residences
Show all Residential complex Luna Residences
Residential complex Luna Residences
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$449,102
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Luna – an exclusively unique project located in just 50 meters to Long Beach. The main privilege of being a resident at Luna is its easy access to the golden sandy beach of the Mediterranean and fascinating view of the sea. Various facilities such as 6 kilometers bicycle and walking path, c…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Close
Residential complex Lilium Park
Residential complex Lilium Park
Residential complex Lilium Park
Residential complex Lilium Park
Residential complex Lilium Park
Show all Residential complex Lilium Park
Residential complex Lilium Park
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$122,482
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
A modern and minimalist sense of comfort. Lilium Park offers a different concept by blending classical Mediterranean architecture and Asian minimalism. Lilium Park offers its guests a peaceful site life experience. A friendly and warm atmosphere awaits you in Lilium Park, where two-store…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential quarter Ocean Life
Residential quarter Ocean Life
Residential quarter Ocean Life
Residential quarter Ocean Life
Residential quarter Ocean Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,786
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building Sun Tower
Apartment building Sun Tower
Apartment building Sun Tower
Apartment building Sun Tower
Apartment building Sun Tower
Apartment building Sun Tower
Apartment building Sun Tower
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$203,353
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
The project is located within walking distance of one of the best beaches of Northern Cyprus – Long Beach, Grand Saphire Hotel, Luna Park, bars, restaurants and kids' playground. Sun Tower contains: studio, 1+1, 2+1 apartments parking, elevator, video intercom system, swimming poo…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential quarter Caesar Resort
Residential quarter Caesar Resort
Residential quarter Caesar Resort
Residential quarter Caesar Resort
Residential quarter Caesar Resort
Residential quarter Caesar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$107,022
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Blue Life
Residential quarter Blue Life
Residential quarter Blue Life
Residential quarter Blue Life
Residential quarter Blue Life
Residential quarter Blue Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,519
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Volna Life
Residential quarter Volna Life
Residential quarter Volna Life
Residential quarter Volna Life
Residential quarter Volna Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$238,616
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Riverside life residence
Residential quarter Riverside life residence
Residential quarter Riverside life residence
Residential quarter Riverside life residence
Residential quarter Riverside life residence
Residential quarter Riverside life residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$150,085
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter SEA LIFE RESIDENCE
Residential quarter SEA LIFE RESIDENCE
Residential quarter SEA LIFE RESIDENCE
Residential quarter SEA LIFE RESIDENCE
Residential quarter SEA LIFE RESIDENCE
Residential quarter SEA LIFE RESIDENCE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,319
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Mckenzie 2
Residential quarter Mckenzie 2
Residential quarter Mckenzie 2
Residential quarter Mckenzie 2
Residential quarter Mckenzie 2
Residential quarter Mckenzie 2
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$122,854
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Volna 4
Residential quarter Volna 4
Residential quarter Volna 4
Residential quarter Volna 4
Residential quarter Volna 4
Residential quarter Volna 4
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$220,378
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Show all Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$113,172
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Riverside Life Residence – Elite Life by the SeaRiverside Life Residence is a unique premium residential complex located in the heart of the dynamic Iskele region, just a 5-minute walk from the legendary Long Beach.The project combines modern architecture, autonomous infrastructure and a hig…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Show all Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,201
Finishing options Finished
Caesar Resort is located in Yeni Iskel (Tricomo), Famagusta. The complex is built next to the famous sandy beach of Long Beach, known as one of the most beautiful beaches of Cyprus. The climate of Northern Cyprus is ideal all year round: typical Mediterranean weather, sunny summers and mild …
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apartment building 15% discount campaign with Panorama Long Beach: Where Luxury Meets the Horizon
Apartment building 15% discount campaign with Panorama Long Beach: Where Luxury Meets the Horizon
Apartment building 15% discount campaign with Panorama Long Beach: Where Luxury Meets the Horizon
Apartment building 15% discount campaign with Panorama Long Beach: Where Luxury Meets the Horizon
Apartment building 15% discount campaign with Panorama Long Beach: Where Luxury Meets the Horizon
Show all Apartment building 15% discount campaign with Panorama Long Beach: Where Luxury Meets the Horizon
Apartment building 15% discount campaign with Panorama Long Beach: Where Luxury Meets the Horizon
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$219,512
Finishing options Finished
Location: Prime beachfront location (2-minute walk) Near market, fish restaurant, and park Zoning allows for only 2 floors in the immediate area Design: Iconic and dynamic architecture, visible from afar Challenges traditional high-rise aesthetics Prior…
Agency
Massar Vadi Real Estate
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$64,229
Finishing options Finished
A furnished studio apartment of 57 sq m is located one kilometer from the sandy beach. This unique location offers a quiet setting away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet close to all the city's amenities and historical landmarks. The city center and the Long Beach seashore ar…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex D Point
Residential complex D Point
Residential complex D Point
Residential complex D Point
Residential complex D Point
Show all Residential complex D Point
Residential complex D Point
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$167,695
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$303,111
Finishing options Finished
This project has received prestigious Property NC Awards! Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 147 m2 with sea view in a prestigious residential complex with a 5* hotel and casino, 600 meters from Long Beach - Grand Sapphire Resort. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped: a mod…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort and Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort and Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort and Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort and Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort and Residences
Show all Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort and Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort and Residences
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$129,645
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 31
Area 111 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Biggest Project of Northern Cyprus An extraordinary project that will host a residence consisting of 1630 apartments and an ultra-luxury Resort Hotel in Iskele Long Beach, one of the most beautiful coasts of the Mediterranean. Grand Sapphire Resort and Residences, the largest and most…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
111.0
271,048 – 290,881
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential quarter Royal Life Residence
Residential quarter Royal Life Residence
Residential quarter Royal Life Residence
Residential quarter Royal Life Residence
Residential quarter Royal Life Residence
Residential quarter Royal Life Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$126,021
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Grand Sapphıre Blu
Residential complex Grand Sapphıre Blu
Residential complex Grand Sapphıre Blu
Residential complex Grand Sapphıre Blu
Residential complex Grand Sapphıre Blu
Show all Residential complex Grand Sapphıre Blu
Residential complex Grand Sapphıre Blu
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$128,144
Live Life In Clear Blu Crown your life with the joyous and relax life of Iskele, where golden sands and the perfect shades of Blu meets the magnificent views of Northern Cyprus shores. Embrace the Mediterranean culture, bask in the sun and just enjoy life. Designed for the utmost comfort, l…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$178,455
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Ocean Life
Residential complex Ocean Life
Residential complex Ocean Life
Residential complex Ocean Life
Residential complex Ocean Life
Residential complex Ocean Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$129,066
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 36–189 m²
219 real estate properties 219
North Cyprus’ most exclusive project Ocean Life offers a unique life and investment opportunity in addition to its nature, climate, historical beauties, tourism and education infrastructure. As the centre of attention of investors and the world with its adordable housing prices compared to o…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0 – 45.0
125,608 – 206,922
Apartment 2 rooms
86.0 – 103.0
204,939 – 269,726
Apartment 3 rooms
125.0
257,826 – 275,014
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$76,841
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! Furnished studio apartment 57 m² one kilometer from the sandy beach. Thanks to the unique location, you will live in a quiet place away from the bustle of the city, but at the same time be close to a…
Agency
Smart Home
Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Show all Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Apart-hotel Edelweiss
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$92,212
The year of construction 2018
Area 43–48 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Saryap Insaat LTD is a Turkish construction company with more than 25 children's experience in the construction business in Turkey and Europe, has been working in Kirpe since 2016. Our Edelweiss project is a premium quality construction and service and the possibility of a profitable inve…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
108,419
Studio apartment
43.0
92,553
Developer
Saryap Insaat LTD
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach prestizh
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach prestizh
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach prestizh
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach prestizh
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach prestizh
Show all Residential complex Panorama Long Beach prestizh
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach prestizh
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$233,573
Finishing options Finished
1 real estate property 1
Luxury, style and spectacular views at Panorama Long BeachDiscover a unique residence in the prestigious Panorama Long Beach complex – a place where modern design, first-class infrastructure and sea harmony create a perfect lifestyle.This exquisite 1+1 apartment is located on the 2nd floor o…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Show all Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,470
Finishing options Finished
A Better Life is Possible in Long Beach. We could not resist the magnificent sea view and we came back with our Mckenzie Gold project to the favorite area of Long Beach region… We witnessed our magnificent terrace garden meeting with the sea view. With this project, we offer peace to people.…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential quarter Luna
Residential quarter Luna
Residential quarter Luna
Residential quarter Luna
Residential quarter Luna
Residential quarter Luna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$417,957
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.
Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.
Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.
Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.
Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.
Show all Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.
Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$102,418
Finishing options Finished
A cozy 36 m² studio with a spacious 16 m² terrace and a ready-made design package. The interior is made in a single modern style: furniture, appliances and decor are already included in the price. The layout is thought out to the smallest detail, the kitchen, rest and sleep areas are clearly…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Querencia
Residential quarter Querencia
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$259,640
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$176,478
Finishing options Finished
Furnished studio 48.8 - 55.6 m2 with a design package from the developer in the Court Yard complex. The studio has a living area with a TV and a double bed, a kitchen area with appliances, including a hob, hood and refrigerator. This project has a large territory and a variety of recre…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Royal Sun Residence
Residential quarter Royal Sun Residence
Residential quarter Royal Sun Residence
Residential quarter Royal Sun Residence
Residential quarter Royal Sun Residence
Residential quarter Royal Sun Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$291,304
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Show all Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$404,940
Mckenzie 2 residential complex is a luxury and high-quality project located in the popular resort area of Long Beach, north of Famagusta, in Northern Cyprus. This project promises an indescribable lifestyle amidst the beauty of nature and the proximity of the Mediterranean Sea. Advantages of…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$70,101
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! A furnished studio of 42 m2 with a balcony of 7 m2, 600 meters from the sandy beach "Long Beach" in the Royal Sun Residence complex. "Long Beach" is a successful investment and an opportunity to live…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA
Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA
Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA
Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA
Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA
Show all Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA
Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$54,303
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 9
Area 95 m²
1 real estate property 1
Caesar Resort & SPA is a large-scale residential complex in Northern Cyprus, located in the Iskele area, just 600 meters from the famous Long Beach. The complex offers a variety of apartments: studios, apartments with one, two, three and four bedrooms, with an area of 46 m2 to 198 m2. All ap…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
95.0
1,291
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Life Square
Residential complex Life Square
Residential complex Life Square
Residential complex Life Square
Residential complex Life Square
Residential complex Life Square
Residential complex Life Square
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$704,608
Our company was established in 2004 to serve in the construction sector. Today we have 15 years of experience in Real Estate Development. After our Pearl Beach Villas and Trio Residence at İskele Long Beach area, now we present you the LIFE SQUARE Project. Our Project consists of 1+1, 2+1…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential quarter Vanora Park Long Beach
Residential quarter Vanora Park Long Beach
Residential quarter Vanora Park Long Beach
Residential quarter Vanora Park Long Beach
Residential quarter Vanora Park Long Beach
Residential quarter Vanora Park Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$193,780
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Down payment 10%! Start of sales !a Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele,
Residential complex Down payment 10%! Start of sales !a Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele,
Residential complex Down payment 10%! Start of sales !a Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele,
Residential complex Down payment 10%! Start of sales !a Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele,
Residential complex Down payment 10%! Start of sales !a Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele,
Show all Residential complex Down payment 10%! Start of sales !a Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele,
Residential complex Down payment 10%! Start of sales !a Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele,
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$112,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 3
Area 51–149 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Lagoon Verde — A Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele, Northern Cyprus Lagoon Verde is a large-scale, conceptually refined development by renowned developer DND, located in the promising area of Otuken village, just minutes away from the popular Iskele region. Only a 7-mi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.2 – 87.1
117,332 – 158,412
Apartment 2 rooms
149.4
216,915
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sky Deluxia Life
Residential quarter Sky Deluxia Life
Residential quarter Sky Deluxia Life
Residential quarter Sky Deluxia Life
Residential quarter Sky Deluxia Life
Residential quarter Sky Deluxia Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$150,085
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter ROYAL SUN ELITE
Residential quarter ROYAL SUN ELITE
Residential quarter ROYAL SUN ELITE
Residential quarter ROYAL SUN ELITE
Residential quarter ROYAL SUN ELITE
Residential quarter ROYAL SUN ELITE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$276,739
The year of construction 2022
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Zodiac City - Libra Towers
Residential quarter Zodiac City - Libra Towers
Residential quarter Zodiac City - Libra Towers
Residential quarter Zodiac City - Libra Towers
Residential quarter Zodiac City - Libra Towers
Residential quarter Zodiac City - Libra Towers
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,981
The year of construction 2022
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building Bellagio
Apartment building Bellagio
Apartment building Bellagio
Apartment building Bellagio
Apartment building Bellagio
Show all Apartment building Bellagio
Apartment building Bellagio
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$174,680
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
The new attraction center of the Meditteranean is in Iskele. Bellagio - Luxury brought to life. It allows you to discover the unlimited comfort of a luxurious life in the heart of nature and the sea. Spacious apartments, terraces and balconies, designed with aesthetic and functional features…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Show all Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$194,442
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 28
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Show all Apartment building Sea Breeze
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$117,363
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 11
Everything you need is just 2 minutes away! Our new project Sea Breeze will add a new look to the Long Beach area. Only 2 minutes away from the beautiful coastline, walking and bicycle paths, restaurants, supermarkets, and a lot more.  The project consists of 228 studios flats, givi…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Aventus Residency
Residential complex Aventus Residency
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 40–22 000 m²
1 real estate property 1
Discover Smart Living at Aventus Residence – North Cyprus Planning and Pricing 1+1 Ground (66 m2) - Balcony 14 m2 - from £155,000 1+1 Duplex (66 m2) -  Balcony 8 m2 - Roof terrace 32 m2 - from £164,000 2+1 Ground floor – Balcony  8 m2 – from 209,00 2+1 Duplex (100 m2) – Balcon…
Developer
Panah Construction
Close
Close
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$272,214
Finishing options Finished
2+1 apartment of 95 m² with a 15 m² terrace overlooking the sea. The interior is done in light colors according to the full design package. Fully furnished and equipped with all necessary appliances and utensils. Underfloor heating is installed over the entire tiled surface and a centralized…
Agency
Smart Home
Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Show all Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$109,934
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 12
The residential complex-giant CAESAR RESORT SPA has an ideal location relative to the Mediterranean Sea: only 300 m from the gently sandy beach of Long Beach (1.5 km long) with its famous restaurants, equipped with recreation areas, sports grounds, walking and bicycle paths.CAESAR RESORT SPA…
Agency
BASTAU CORPORATION INVESTMENT LTD.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$72,797
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! Ready studio 43 m² 250 meters from the sandy beach. "Long Beach" is a coast with beautiful sandy beaches, near the city of Iskele and not far from the city of Famagusta. Long Beach is a good investme…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Magnolia Residency, TURKISH TITLE DEED
Residential complex Magnolia Residency, TURKISH TITLE DEED
Residential complex Magnolia Residency, TURKISH TITLE DEED
Residential complex Magnolia Residency, TURKISH TITLE DEED
Residential complex Magnolia Residency, TURKISH TITLE DEED
Show all Residential complex Magnolia Residency, TURKISH TITLE DEED
Residential complex Magnolia Residency, TURKISH TITLE DEED
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 311–435 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Magnolia Residency is a boutique residential project located in İskele, just 900 meters from the sea, offering a peaceful coastal lifestyle in Northern Cyprus. Inspired by the elegance of magnolia flowers, the development combines natural beauty with modern living. It features properties wit…
Developer
Panah Construction
Close
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
