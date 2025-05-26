Residential complex Sky Deluxia Life

A Resort-Style Lifestyle at Long Beach 🌊
Sky Deluxia Life is a large-scale contemporary development located in the very center of Iskele Long Beach. Integrated with the magnificent coastal landscape, the project offers a true four-season holiday lifestyle — not just a home, but a way of living.
The complex is situated only 550 meters walking distance from Long Beach — the island’s longest and most popular coastline, famous for its golden sands and crystal-clear Mediterranean waters.
Built on a 2.5-hectare land plot, Sky Deluxia Life consists of 5 residential blocks, 416 apartment units of various types, and a 60-room hotel.
Each apartment benefits from a special architectural concept, offering unique Mediterranean views and a bright, modern design.
---
🏡 Apartment Types
Studio apartments
1+1 apartments
2+1 apartments
3+1 penthouses
A wide range of layouts makes the project ideal for holiday living, permanent residence, or high-yield investment.
---
🌟 Infrastructure & Facilities
Residents enjoy full resort-style amenities, including:
Outdoor and indoor swimming pools
Aqua park
Fitness center
SPA center
Turkish bath & sauna
Beauty salon
Pool bar & terrace bar
A La Carte restaurant
Open Buffet restaurant
Mini golf
Volleyball & basketball courts
Tennis / handball courts
Amphitheater
Children’s playground
Playroom & game room
Market & souvenir shop
ATM
Reception & maintenance services
Relaxation areas
Outdoor parking
24/7 security & CCTV
Free shuttle service to the city center, beach, and supermarket
Sky Deluxia Life offers the perfect combination of Mediterranean views, modern comfort, and strong investment value in one of Northern Cyprus’ fastest-growing coastal destinations ✨