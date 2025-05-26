Residential complex Sky Deluxia Life

A Resort-Style Lifestyle at Long Beach 🌊

Sky Deluxia Life is a large-scale contemporary development located in the very center of Iskele Long Beach. Integrated with the magnificent coastal landscape, the project offers a true four-season holiday lifestyle — not just a home, but a way of living.

The complex is situated only 550 meters walking distance from Long Beach — the island’s longest and most popular coastline, famous for its golden sands and crystal-clear Mediterranean waters.

Built on a 2.5-hectare land plot, Sky Deluxia Life consists of 5 residential blocks, 416 apartment units of various types, and a 60-room hotel.

Each apartment benefits from a special architectural concept, offering unique Mediterranean views and a bright, modern design.

---

🏡 Apartment Types

Studio apartments

1+1 apartments

2+1 apartments

3+1 penthouses

A wide range of layouts makes the project ideal for holiday living, permanent residence, or high-yield investment.

---

🌟 Infrastructure & Facilities

Residents enjoy full resort-style amenities, including:

Outdoor and indoor swimming pools

Aqua park

Fitness center

SPA center

Turkish bath & sauna

Beauty salon

Pool bar & terrace bar

A La Carte restaurant

Open Buffet restaurant

Mini golf

Volleyball & basketball courts

Tennis / handball courts

Amphitheater

Children’s playground

Playroom & game room

Market & souvenir shop

ATM

Reception & maintenance services

Relaxation areas

Outdoor parking

24/7 security & CCTV

Free shuttle service to the city center, beach, and supermarket

Sky Deluxia Life offers the perfect combination of Mediterranean views, modern comfort, and strong investment value in one of Northern Cyprus’ fastest-growing coastal destinations ✨