Residential complex Sky Deluxia Life

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
$184,551
15
ID: 33359
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    18

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

 

A Resort-Style Lifestyle at Long Beach 🌊

Sky Deluxia Life is a large-scale contemporary development located in the very center of Iskele Long Beach. Integrated with the magnificent coastal landscape, the project offers a true four-season holiday lifestyle — not just a home, but a way of living.

The complex is situated only 550 meters walking distance from Long Beach — the island’s longest and most popular coastline, famous for its golden sands and crystal-clear Mediterranean waters.

Built on a 2.5-hectare land plot, Sky Deluxia Life consists of 5 residential blocks, 416 apartment units of various types, and a 60-room hotel.

Each apartment benefits from a special architectural concept, offering unique Mediterranean views and a bright, modern design.

---

🏡 Apartment Types

  • Studio apartments

  • 1+1 apartments

  • 2+1 apartments

  • 3+1 penthouses

A wide range of layouts makes the project ideal for holiday living, permanent residence, or high-yield investment.

---

🌟 Infrastructure & Facilities

Residents enjoy full resort-style amenities, including:

  • Outdoor and indoor swimming pools

  • Aqua park

  • Fitness center

  • SPA center

  • Turkish bath & sauna

  • Beauty salon

  • Pool bar & terrace bar

  • A La Carte restaurant

  • Open Buffet restaurant

  • Mini golf

  • Volleyball & basketball courts

  • Tennis / handball courts

  • Amphitheater

  • Children’s playground

  • Playroom & game room

  • Market & souvenir shop

  • ATM

  • Reception & maintenance services

  • Relaxation areas

  • Outdoor parking

  • 24/7 security & CCTV

  • Free shuttle service to the city center, beach, and supermarket

Sky Deluxia Life offers the perfect combination of Mediterranean views, modern comfort, and strong investment value in one of Northern Cyprus’ fastest-growing coastal destinations ✨

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 47.0
Price per m², USD 2,231
Apartment price, USD 104,874

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

