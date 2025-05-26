Apart hotel Hera Luxury Resort Casino

Unique Investment Project with Investment Return Guarantee

Welcome to an elite residential complex with a hotel concept in the tourist region of Bafra, Famagusta! The project is located in a lively tourist area surrounded by 5-star hotels with Las Vegas-style casinos.

The developer guarantees a full return on investment within 7 years from the date of issuance of the keys! During the seven-year lease guarantee period, investors are entitled to free use of HERA facilities, services, restaurants and bars for 15 days a year on their preferred dates.

In the LCD, studio apartments of 35 square meters of living space with full furnishings are provided. It is important to emphasize that the company will carefully choose the most luxurious and high quality furniture for your home. The full design package is included in the price. On the territory of the complex there is round-the-clock video surveillance. The apartment is equipped with a hot water supply system 7/24 and central heating.

Professional staff are always ready to help you with any questions and requests. Parker services and airport transfer will ensure your comfort and convenience during your stay. Enjoy the exquisite dishes in our restaurant, as well as use the services of a personal assistant to meet all your needs. Also at your disposal are laundry services, buggy transfer, private courses, premium service, child care, dry cleaning, rental services, a special menu and a private trainer.

Relax under the sun in the pool while enjoying refreshing drinks at the bar or cafe. Rest and relax in the spa center, where you are waiting for a variety of treatments and massages for your well-being. Keep fit in the fitness room or dip in the fun at the nightclub. Golf lovers can enjoy playing on beautiful golf courses.

Initial payment of 40%, balance interest-free installments until November 2027

Receiving keys in July 2027

-7 minutes to 5* hotels

-40 minutes to Famagusta Centre

-40 minutes to Ercan Airport

This exclusive project in Northern Cyprus offers investors a unique opportunity to purchase property within the hotel concept with title deeds registered in their name.

We invite you to be a part of this exclusive project on the Mediterranean coast. Contact us for a free consultation and a selection of the best investment projects in North Cyprus!