Residential quarter OCEAN
Residential quarter OCEAN
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
€163,524
Completion date: 2026
ROAD FRIENDS !!!!  A OCEAN CIRCULAIM COMPLEX is offered to your attention" The complex is located in the Iskele region, 600 m from Long Beach. SUSTAINABLE FROM  FROM 12 STAGES TO 22 STAGES 21 HOUSES 1505 QUARTERS  FROM 12 STAGES TO 22 STAGES i O complex:  Infrastructure:  ✓ Restaurants  ✓ Cafes / Bars ✓ Spa ✓ Fitness Center ✓ Kids  ✓ Sports grounds ✓ 30 stores. and so on. On sale there is :  STUDIES - 36-45 KV.M.  1 + 1 - 86 KV.M.   2 + 1 - 125 KV.M. QUARTERS DETERMINING THE REPAIR: OPTIONAL COVERING ( PLIT AND / OR LAMINAT ) INTRODUCTION AND INTER-COMMETE DOORS BUILDING COOKHONIC CORRPUS FURTHER CAMED CUSTOMAN HELP  SPOT LIGHTING  SANTEKHNIKA SETTLEMENT AND FULFILLING IN THE SANUZLE PLAY SCAF ( S ) BOYLER Payment Plan:  Deposit - 3,000 $ 35% - PV within 15 days - 74 455 $  35% - 77 455 $ before receiving the keys ( summer 2026 36 months ) 30% - 66 390 $ 24 months installment. ( until the summer of 2028 ).  
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
from
€138,899
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Tunalı İnşaat
Only 40 Minutes away from Girne, Tatlısu is located between the Beşparmak Mountains and the Mediterrenean Coastline. With its untouched natural beauty Tatlısu Region keeps fascinating its visitors as well as its inhabitants. For a quiet life you have come to the right place because Tatlısu is a part of the Cittaslow Movement. There is a unique coastline of 22 KM which offers unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea. Get ready for a life of serenity and peace far away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Yet you are just 40 minutes away from urban life. With paradise like gardens, a gym and unobstructed mountain and sea views, 2 communal swimming pools the project is designed for 365 days of living. Carob Hill is the place where luxury meets the nature. Our stylishly designed houses consist of 3 different types: 1+1 Apartments (8 Units), 1+1 Loft Apartments (8 Units) and 2+1 Semidetached Villas (22 Units). Carob Hill will meet all your needs and offer you a comfortable life in nature with unobstructed sea views.
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
from
€203,310
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Tunalı İnşaat
A rare opportunity for this spectacular apartment, located in one of the most prestigious areas of Nicosia with the most spectacular views over the city.  Build and delivered to the highest standards, the apartments has 2 bedroom Modern Flat, that sets new standards in flat design and captures your attention with its simplistic style. A rarely found opportunity for those who appreciate quality and luxury!
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 600 meters from the sea, Iskele, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 600 meters from the sea, Iskele, Northern Cyprus
Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
from
€110,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a swimming pool, a basketball court, a lounge area, a cafe. Completion - December, 2025. Payment 40% - down payment 60% - interest-free installment plan till handover Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located at 600 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Modern residence with a garden and swimming pools at 300 meters from the sea, Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex Modern residence with a garden and swimming pools at 300 meters from the sea, Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
from
€136,703
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a lush green garden, swimming pools for children and adults, a fountain, around-the-clock video surveillance. Payment 30% - down payment 70% - interest-free 84-months' installment plan Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located at 300 meters from the sandy beach.
Residential complex Unique residence with a swimming pool, a business center and a park, Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex Unique residence with a swimming pool, a business center and a park, Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
from
€311,124
Agency: TRANIO
The residence consists of six islands and features a swimming pool, a spa center, a gym, a bar, a business center, a restaurant and a cafe, a kids' playroom, a park, lounge areas. Payment 35% - down payment 65% - 36-months' installment plan Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque and rapidly-developing area,3 minutes walk away from the sea.
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a beach club at 500 meters from the sea, Iskele, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a beach club at 500 meters from the sea, Iskele, Northern Cyprus
Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
from
€157,500
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a lounge area and a bar, a gym, a beach club with three restaurants and swimming pools. Completion - September, 2025. Payment 35% - down payment 45% - installment plan till handover 20% - within one year after handover Facilities and equipment in the house Central heating and cooling Underfloor heating "Smart Home" system Jacuzzi Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in close proximity to the famous Long Beach.
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and lounge areas, Alsancak, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and lounge areas, Alsancak, Northern Cyprus
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
from
€381,677
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a picturesque view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a jogging track, a gym, a kids' playground, lounge areas. Completion - January, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of beaches, restaurants, supermarkets, and all necessary infrastructure.
Residential complex New residence with a health complex near the beach, Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with a health complex near the beach, Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
from
€331,943
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a spa center, a gym, massage rooms, a beauty salon, bike tracks, a restaurant, clinics, a tennis court. Completion - March, 2027. Payment 35% - down payment 65% - interest-free installment plan until completion. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque and rapidly-developing area, near cafes and restaurants, 5 minutes away from the sea.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant near the beach, Yeni Bogazici, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant near the beach, Yeni Bogazici, Northern Cyprus
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
from
€225,536
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a large swimming pool, a spa center, a gym, a kids' playground, a restaurant and a rood-top bar. Completion - December, 2025. Payment 35% - down payment 65% - 24-months' installment plan Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes walk away from the best beaches and all necessary infrastructure.
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools at 600 meters from the sea, Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools at 600 meters from the sea, Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
from
€584,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments and villas. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens. The flats on the top floor have roof-top terraces. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool with a sandy beach, an indoor swimming pool, a spa center, a gym, a cafe. Completion - March, 2024. Payment 40% - down payment 60% - interest-free 48-months' installment plan Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located at 350 meters from the sea, within walking distance of schools and kindergartens.
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a co-working area, 250 meters from the sea, Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a co-working area, 250 meters from the sea, Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
from
€173,431
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a tennis court and a beach volleyball court, a barbecue area, a kids' playground, swimming pools and a small aquapark, a spa center, a gym, a co-working area and a conference room, a cinema, a restaurant and bars, a supermarket and a pharmacy. Payment 30% - down payment 70% - interest-free 36-months' installment plan Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque area, 250 meters from the sea.
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a beach club and a spa on the first sea line, Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a beach club and a spa on the first sea line, Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
from
€254,335
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments and villas with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a restaurant, a bar and a beach club, swimming pools and a lagoon, a spa center, a gym and sports grounds, a tennis court, kids' playgrounds. Completion - June, 2026. Payment 35% - down payment 65% - interest-free a 3-year installment plan Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the first sea line in the area of Esentepe.
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club at 600 meters from the sea, Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club at 600 meters from the sea, Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
from
€184,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools, a spa center, a children's pool and a kids' club, a gym and sports grounds, a supermarket, a bar and a restaurant, a parking. Completion - May, 2026. Payment 35% - down payment 45% - interest-free installment plan till handover 20% - within one year after handover Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque area, 600 meters from the sea.
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center at 600 meters from the sea, Iskele, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center at 600 meters from the sea, Iskele, Northern Cyprus
Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
from
€304,185
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa center, a gym, a restaurant and a bar, sports grounds and kids' playgrounds. Completion - October, 2026. Payment 35% - down payment 65% - interest-free installment plan for 4 years Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 600 meters from the famous Long Beach, near restaurants, a supermarket, cafes.
Cottage village Ambiance
Cottage village Ambiance
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
from
€199,500
Completion date: 2023
New premium residential complex in Tatlis The new project « Ambiance » combines urban style and true elegance, home comfort and modern setting. The complex will be located on a vast territory of 21,190 m2, 900 m from the sea. The advantage of the complex is also a large number of landscape stands and recreation areas. Complex infrastructure:  Modern gym  Pool-infinity with sea view  Game room  Yoga Square  Sauna  Indoor pool  Pool Cafe Bar  Restaurant  Mini supermarket  Playground  Recreation areas  Parking  Technical characteristics: Automatic central generator system  CCTV cameras   Reinforced concrete underground central water tanks  Wheelchair Pandus  Built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms  Italian Stone Kitchen Tablet  BBQ area in bungalows and loft apartments ( on rooftop terraces )  Multi-Inverter Apartment Air Conditioning System  VRF air conditioning system in villas  Jacuzzi on villas  Piazza pool on villas  Fireplace in villas  IP intercom in villas  Italian stone countertops in bathrooms in villas  2 parking spaces on villas  Automatic garden gates with remote control on villas  Cost of facilities: Apartment 2 + 1 ( 118 m2 ) – 184 500 £  Apartments Loft 2 + 1 ( 120 m2 ) - 199 500 £  Apartments Corner Loft 2 + 1 ( 120 m2 ) – 209 500 £  Apartment 3 + 1 ( 147 m2 ) – 219 500 £  Bungalow ( 170 m2 ) - 375 000 £    Payment Plan: 2000 £ - reservation deposit for apartments  4000 £ - reservation deposit for villas  35% - upon signing the contract  30% - until the keys are received ( May 2026 )  35% - interest-free installment for 36 months    When paying 100% before receiving discount keys: Apartment 2 + 1 -11 000 £  Loft Apartments 2 + 1 -12 000 £  Apartment Corner Loft 2 + 1 -12 000 £  Apartment 3 + 1 -14 500 £  Bungalow -25 000 £    Construction time: Start – March 2023.  Ending – May 2026.
Apartment building Velikolepnyy kompleks v 200 metrah ot morya
Apartment building Velikolepnyy kompleks v 200 metrah ot morya
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
from
€94,028
Area 41–127 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
The complex is located just 200 meters from the well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and mountains. The total area of the project is 133.800 m2. The complex offers various options for real estate layouts and typologies from small studios to separate villas.
Apartment building 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Apartment building 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€183,143
Area 125 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-705   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -400M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 125 m2 3+1 Penthouse - 125 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: August 2024   FACILITIES: Car Park  
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
€116,219
Area 49–73 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-688   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Alsancak – Distance to the sea -1700M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 30km – Ercan Airport – 55 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 49 m2  2+1 - 74 m2   SCHEDULE: Start of construction: June 2023 Completion Date: March 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming Pool  Cafe Fitness room The generator Parking lots Closed Area, round the clock security  
Apartment building 2-Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Apartment building 2-Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€150,000
Area 50–75 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
ID: CP-659 DRIVING PLACE: Cyprus / Iskele / Iskele Merkez - Distance to the sea -150 M - Distance to Lefkos - 15 km - Ercan Airport - 35 km   ACCESSIBLE TYPE OF APARTMENTS: 1 + 1 - 50 m2 2 + 1 - 76 m2   TIME: Construction completion date: 2026.   FACULTIES: Pool  Garden area Cable TV Camera system Parking
Apartment building 4 Room Funitured Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Apartment building 4 Room Funitured Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€118,034
Area 125 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-757   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta   – Distance to the sea -2000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 3+1  - 115m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To move   FACILITIES: Parking area Garden  Outdoor Children Playground  
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Zeytinlik, Northern Cyprus
from
€141,391
Completion date: 2023
Located in the village of Esentepe, Kyrenia. Total project area: 85.000m2 This is a modern residential complex offering apartments and related villas. Located just 100 meters from the well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views on Mediterranean Sea and Mountains. An ideal place for a quiet life or just for a rest.  The climate is typical of the Mediterranean, sea breeze, pine; summer season is very mild, like winter. 26 km drive from Kyrenia, from the city center 7 km drive to the golf course, the largest in Cyprus 46 km drive to Ercan Airport 32 km drive to the Beshparmak Mountains 55 km drive to Famagusta, an ancient city 5 km drive to Tertle Bay Beach 56 km drive from Lefkoshi, the capital 2.5 km drive from the village of Esentepe Complex infrastructure:  Gym / Sports Square Indoor and Open Pools Children's Playground Tennis court Bicycle Road Restaurant Supermarket Zones Barbecue Beach Bar Mini golf Sauna Payment Plan: Down payment - 30%  Uninterest-free cutting - 70% - 36 months  
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
from
€255,638
Area 87 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
ID: CP-731   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -300M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 40 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 Penthouse - 87 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 106 m2 - 126 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: April 2026   FACILITIES: Swwiming pool  Garedn  
Residential complex OCEAN LIFE
Residential complex OCEAN LIFE
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
€104,660
Completion date: 2026
OCEAN LIFE RESIDENCE  CONDITIONS FOR SALE GENERAL INFORMATION ▪ Number of blocks: 21 ▪ Number of apartments: 1560 ▪ Number of stores: 30 ▪ Distance to the sea: 600 m. ▪ Land Area: 50,000 m2   PAYMENT PLANS 35% down payment   35% before receiving keys 30% after receiving keys  ( 24 months – until June 2028 )    Validity period: Stage 1 – 36 months ( June 2026 ) Stage 2 - summer 2027. Stage 3 - summer 2028.   DEPOSIT PERIOD ▪ Minimum 2500 $ will be stored for 15 days. *Note: payment of 35% must be made at the end of the deposit period. Area: ▪ Studio Type 1 – 35m2 ▪ Studio Type 2 – 45m2 ▪ 1 + 1 – 86m2  ▪ 2 + 1 – 127 m2  
Apartment building Cheap 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Otuken
Apartment building Cheap 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Otuken
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€291,881
Area 115–205 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-684   LOCATİON: Cyprus/iskele / Otuken – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 108 m2 - 115 m2   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 205 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: July 2024   FACILITIES: pool  car park  
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from
€116,068
Area 49–295 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2027
ID: CP-702   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -250M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 49 m2  1+1 - 60 m  -  72 m2  1+1 Duplex - 96 m2  3+1 - 295 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2027   FACILITIES: Sports Club,  Jogging Track,  Aquapark,  Indoor heated pool Sauna Steam Rooms Communal BBQ Gardens Shops and commercial facilities Supermarket Electric Vehicle stations Kids Play area,  
Residential complex Caesar Blue Villas
Residential complex Caesar Blue Villas
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
from
€370,306
Area 127 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Afik
Northern Cyprus is a unique place with a rich history, impressive views and attractive investment opportunities. Tell your customers about all the benefits of this region and help them make the right choice in favor of the real estate of Northern Cyprus. We are ready to provide all the necessary support and information for a successful transaction.       
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€145,336
Area 49–285 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-714   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 1+0 - 49 m2 1+1 Duplex Penthouse - 93 m2 3+1 Bungalow - 285 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February 2025   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL INDOOR POOL HEATED CHILDREN'S PLAY GROUND RESTAURANT JACUZZI BAR SPA FITNESS SAUNA STEAM ROOM  YOGA GARDEN  
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€205,864
Area 105 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-638   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea -2000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 105m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming pool  Garden  
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€107,049
Area 52–136 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-623   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach  – Distance to the sea -100M – Larnaca Airport - 65 km – Ercan Airport - 50km – Eastern Mediterranean University - 15km – Supermarkets 50 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 56m2 1+1 -8 0 m2 2+1 - 136m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2025 Block A: 2018 Block E: June 2022 Block C: Coming soon   FACILITIES: Covered car park Outdoor Pool Indoor Pool Children's playground & Park Nursery Bbq area Yoga & Pilates Massage room Gym Jacuzzi Bar Gymnasium Market Hookah cafe Spa & Turkish BATH Indoor and outdoor car park 7/24 Reception Car hire Transfer to the beach Weekly cleaning services Children's playgrounds Mini zoo 24/7 Video Surveillance and Security Commercial areas Fire exits on each floor  
Apart - hotel PRODOLZhENIE KOMPLEKSA ALSANCAK GARDEN
Apart - hotel PRODOLZhENIE KOMPLEKSA ALSANCAK GARDEN
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
from
€90,000
CONTINUATION OF THE INTEGRATED “ ALSANCAK GARDEN ” IN THE HORDS OF ALSANZHAK 💫 The new modern Alsancak Garden 2 apartment complex is being built in the picturesque Alsanjak region. It is 13 km from the center of. Kyrenia. Alsanzhak is a developed area with many schools, hotels, shops, restaurants, parks, beaches. 🏘 The project includes 1 double-decker and 2 three-story blocks with 28 double apartments. 😌 Apartments on the ground floor have their own garden. Apartments on the first and second floors have their own dedicated rooftop terraces. 🌄 The complex is located in such a way that incredible views of the sea and mountains open from each quatrira. 📐 Type A apartments have an area of 85.5 m2 and a balcony of 8.5-9 m2. Type B apartment has an area of 84.5-95.5 m2 and balconies of 5.5-9 m2. ✅ The infrastructure of the complex includes a public pool and underground parking spaces for each apartment. 🏗 The construction of the complex is actively underway and commissioning is planned in 24 months. APARTMENT COST: Apartments 2 + 1 ( 84.5-95.5 m2 ) – 90 000 £ -135 000 £ SCHEDULE OF PAYMENT: 35% Initial installment  65% Installment for 24 months
Villa 4 Room Spacious Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Villa 4 Room Spacious Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€561,448
Area 395 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-625   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea - 700 m –Larnaca Airport – 60 km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 395m2 Dublex Villa SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 12.2024   FACILITIES: Swimming pool Playground Green space Garage Terrace  
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€426,165
Area 250 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-724   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -800M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 250 m2  4+1 - 240 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready to Move   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car Park  Garden  
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni İskele
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€134,395
Area 64–143 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-699   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -200 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 65km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 52 m2 - 64 m2 2+1 - 78 m2 - 87 m2 3+1 - 143 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: April 2025   FACILITIES: Landscape care                                           Pool Maintenance Street lighting Block cleaning (garbage disposal - environmental disinfection) Sewerage Fire detectors Maintenance of the elevator Central sound system Outdoor and Indoor Parking area Outdoor swimming pools  
Apartment building Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from
€152,920
Area 60 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-689   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 60 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move    FACILITIES: Swimming Pool  Cafe Fitness room The generator Parking lots Closed Area, round the clock security  
Villa OLIMPOS VILLAS
Villa OLIMPOS VILLAS
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
€280
Area 4 000 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
OLIMPOS VILLAS - Feel the Breeze of the Mediterranean Sea 160 m2 - 3+1 Private Garden & Terrace Private Swimming Pool Sea View 200 Meters to the Beach Elite Neighborhood
Residential complex PLATINUM
Residential complex PLATINUM
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
from
€122,272
Completion date: 2026
Payment Scheme: Cortjard Platinum   Deposit 5,000 pounds  35% – down payment upon signing the contract   45% - in installments before key transfer   20% - after transferring keys to installments for 1 year   Dates of delivery:   C1 – C2 – C3 – C4 – C5 – C6 – C7 – C8 – D1 – D2 – D3 – D4 – B3. A9 – A10 – A11 – A12 – A13 – A14 – A15 / May 2026. A1 – A2 – A3 – A4 – A5 – A6 – A7 – A8 – B1 – B2 / May 2027.  
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€915,981
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-710   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 195 m2 + Terrace 93 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2024   FACILITIES: PRIVATE SWIMMING POOL PRIVATE GARDEN  
Villa : Exclusive Villa Residenece
Villa : Exclusive Villa Residenece
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
€456,782
Area 212 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Where Luxury and Comfort Meet Tranquility Awaiting You in Your Serene Villa This unique project consists of 22 private 3/4 bedroom villas with optional private swimming pool. Your Vision, Your Choice - Select the Materials You Love for Your Dream Home. Your home is a reflection of who you are, and we want to help you make it truly one-of-a-kind. That's why we offer a range of high-quality materials to choose from, and we'll build your home to your exact preferences.   Delivery Date: February 2025 Features: Smart Floor Heating System (Each Room Controlled Separately) Specialties: German Faucets and Plumbing, Grit Tiles, Hall and Separated Kitchen   Upfront Cash Payment : Construction will be Completed within 12 Months + Full Equipped White Goods Payment Plan: Reservation Fee - 5000 GBP 35% Down Payment + 65% Non-Interest Installments Until Key Handover  
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€323,144
Area 91 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-619   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -280M – Larnaca Airport - 65 km – Ercan Airport - 50km – Eastern Mediterranean University - 15km – City Centre - 6km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 91m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 2023   FACILITIES: Fitness Gym Spa Sauna Turkish bath Yoga Hobi Areas Restaurant & Cafe Bar Laundry Dry cleanıng service smart home system resepsiyon car park 7/24 security İndoor pool  
Apartment building 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Apartment building 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€145,992
Area 110 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-721   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Mağusa   – Distance to the sea -700M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 3 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2024   FACILITIES: American panel interior doors TV infrastructure Parking Card elevator system BBQ  
Residential quarter RESORT
Residential quarter RESORT
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€102,378
Area 46–80 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
The Resort complex is the only large-scale residential complex with rich developed infrastructure.  SALE THIS STUDIES, APARTMENTS 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The project is located on the coast of the Iskele district, where the longest sandy beach of Long Beach with a length of 3.5 km with the infrastructure of the promenade is located. Located 600-800 m from the sea. Resting and living here is comfortable and there is always something to do and where to go! The advantages of this complex are: the most popular complex of Northern Cyprus, apartments ready for living and an initial contribution to the construction of 30% for all types of housing for an interest-free period of up to 72 months/ "Resort is the only large-scale residential complex with rich developed infrastructure rental from private agencies - profitability up to 12% per annum proximity to the sea receiving VNZH after payment of 30%. The project is already 15 years old, it is constantly growing, and now its territory is doubling. On the territory of this residential complex today there are 15 pools, including indoor, heated in winter, and 2 children's pools. Developed infrastructure for children ( children's pool with a water park, playgrounds, a kindergarten, a developing club, etc. ), there is also a tennis court, volleyball and basketball courts, the possibility of boxing, Jiu Jitsu, mini-golf, have its own spa, restaurants. To the sea - 7 minutes walk, for those who wish - every half hour the shuttle goes to the beach in season. The apartments are furnished with a turnkey repair, with a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and all accessories, a well-built-in kitchen, cabinets in the bedrooms, and a air conditioning system is carried out. The Resort complex has both finished housing and at the construction stage and plan/ . For your convenience, the developer also offers a design package for apartments. Design prices packages: Studio - 9,000 £, Studio with a niche - 10000 £, 1 + 1 - 11,000 £, 2 + 1 - 13,000 £.  Ready-made housing payment plan: 50% down payment - within a month 50% interest-free installment for 24 months/ Payment plan for housing under construction: Stage 3 - deadline for delivery 2021-2022 by 24 months. Stage 4 - delivery - 2022-2023 at 36 months. Stage 5 - delivery in 2023 -48 months. Stage 6 - delivery in 2023-2024 - 48 months. Stage 7 - delivery in 2024-2025 -48 months. Stage 8 - delivery in 2025 - 80 months.
Apartment building Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Apartment building Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
from
€450,456
Area 80–90 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
ID: CP-730   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -200M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 40 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 80 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 75 m2 - 90 m2 3+1 Penthouse - 115 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: April 2026   FACILITIES: Unique seafront location Spectacular Sea & Mountain views Flexible payment plan Heat and sound insulation Underfloor heating for the bathrooms Wide range of kitchen worktops and cupboards Rich choice of tiles Private outside space Pergola on the roof terrace Built-in barbecue 24/7 site maintenance service Restaurant and poolside bar Fitness and Spa centre   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/Tatlısu: Located on the northern coast of the island of Cyprus, the Tatlısu region is under the administration of Gazimagusa. It is also very close to Girne and Iskele district centers. The region has been preferred especially by foreign investors in recent years and is home to developed housing projects, a turquoise sea, and unique beaches.  
Residential complex : Exquisite Beachfront Villas and Apartments
Residential complex : Exquisite Beachfront Villas and Apartments
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
from
€209,375
Area 78–325 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Indulge in Serenity at Your Ultimate Beach Retreat Seafront Apartment and Villas in Unique Mediterranean Architecture Discover your dream beachfront property in this exclusive complex offering stunning ocean views, world-class amenities, and direct access to pristine sandy beaches. Immerse yourself in luxury living amidst the soothing sounds of crashing waves, while enjoying a vibrant coastal lifestyle and unparalleled tranquility.   Facilities and Amenities: - Roof Terrace and Jacuzzi in All Penthouses - Private Access to the Golden Sandy Beach - Artificial River and Waterfall Inside the Complex - Indoor Heated Swimming Pool - Outdoor Swimming Pool - Restaurant, Café, Bar - Garden and Playground - 24/7 Security and Maintenance - 24/7 Fitness Center with a Specialist Coach - Spa (Massage, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Turkish Hamam) - Daily Shuttle Service to Korenium Golf Course - Nearby Supermarket and Pharmacy   Flexible Payment Plans: 2000 GBP – Reservation for 2 Weeks 35% Down Payment + 65% Installments from January 2024 until December 2026
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€298,909
Area 100–136 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Afik
An endless series of golden sands, secluded bays and wind-protected bays, softly washed with crystal clear waters, along with the warm hospitality of local residents, unique historical sights and rich culture will make Northern Cyprus your ideal second place of residence. The Caesar BLUE Line residential complex includes adjacent villas and quatro villas.
Villa Chic 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Villa Chic 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€650,706
Area 320 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-685   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 320 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car Park  Garden  
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment Cyprus/ Lapta
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment Cyprus/ Lapta
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
€171,271
Area 48–68 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-693   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 45km – Ercan Airport – 25 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 45 m2  2+1 - 68 m2 2+1 Duplex - 80 m2 - 101 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: August 2023    FACILITIES: Construction Warranty: 5 years 24/7 security Parking Pool 30x14 m Landscape design Driveway Cafe Gym Playground Built-in kitchen  Built-in wardrobes  Ceiling skirting Ceramic tiles on the floor - color to choose Ceramic tiles on the walls in the bathrooms - color to choose Doors with keyless entry system Double glazed windows   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  Kyrenia, one of the unique cities on the island of Cyprus, is a developed city. Girne is home to many 5-star hotels and international universities. The Lapta region of Girne, famous for its beaches and hotels, has many sandy beaches and well-developed amenities. Lapta is a short drive from Girne City Center and also there are minibusses from Lapta to KyreniaCity Center. In the region, there are generally two or three-story buildings. Lapta is one of the regions where foreign investors live intensively.  
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€86,746
Area 70 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-700   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Mağusa   – Distance to the sea -700M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 70 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023   FACILITIES: Indoor Parking Front Green Area 8 Person Elevator Camera Security System Modern Interior Design  
Villa KOMPLEKS TREHSPALENNYH VILL V YENI BOGAZICI
Villa KOMPLEKS TREHSPALENNYH VILL V YENI BOGAZICI
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
from
€380,000
🏡 A cozy complex of ultra-modern villas with 3 bedrooms is being built in the favorite Yeni Bogazici, 11 km from Famagusta. The project consists of 12 separate villas with their land and private pools. 📐 VILLA WITH 3 SPALKS  Plot - 350 m2 Closed villa flat - 170 m2 Terraces - 40 m2 FIRST STAGE: * Input terrace 7 m2 * Living room 36 m2 * Kitchen 31.7 m2 * Toilet 3.9 m2 * Rear terrace 17 m2 * Interior garden 15 m2 * 2 parking spaces SECOND STAGE: * Home bedroom 16.4 m2 * Main toilet + bathroom 7.87 m2 * Home dressing room 4.50 m2  * Home terrace 8.20 m2 * Bedroom 2 14.50 m2 * Bedroom 3 14.50 m2 * General toilet 5 m2 * Shared terrace 6.85 m2 💰 COST: 380,000 £ 🗓 PAYMENT PLAN: 30% down payment 70% Before receiving keys 🏁 TERMS OF CONSTRUCTION: December 2022 – July 2024.
Villa Harmony Villas
Villa Harmony Villas
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€179,172
Area 3 000 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Affordable Than you Think 140 m2 - 3+1 Duplex Swimming Pool Good Neighborhood 300 Meters to the Beach Great Nature
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
€179,482
Area 82–100 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
ID: CP-661   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe   – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 130km – Ercan Airport – 140 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 Penthouse  - 82 m2 1+1 Penthouse + Garednhouse  - 63 m2 - 115 m2 2+1 Penthouse  - 89 m2 - 142 m2   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 299 m2  4+1 - 347 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2026   FACILITIES: INDOOR/OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOLS OUTDOOR/INDOOR PARKING AREAS HEATED OUTDOOR POOL KID'S AREA CAFE-BAR SPA RESTAURANT PADEL TENIS CENTRAL GENERATOR 24/7 SECURITY GREEN AREA BEACH SPORT ACTIVITIES WALKING PATH LAGOON  
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€274,361
Area 90 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-629   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele – Distance to the sea -400M – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 -  78 - 90m2 1 m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2024   FACILITIES: Gym Steam room Shops Bank Sauna Turkish Bath  
Villa Cheap 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Lapta
Villa Cheap 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Lapta
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
€428,177
Area 156 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-687   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -150 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 45km – Ercan Airport – 25 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 128 m2 + roof terrace 48 m2 3+1 - 128 m2 + roof terrace 48 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming Pool  Water park  Garden Area Car park BBQ on the roof terrace  
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
€195,287
Area 77–210 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-719   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -200M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 77 m2 - 91 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 210 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2024   FACILITIES: Car Park  
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
from
€164,378
Area 43–117 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
ID: CP-727   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -10M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 40 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 43 m2 - 91 m2 1+1 - 106 m2 - 114 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2026   FACILITIES: Swwiming pool Indoor Heated Pool Children Games Room Spa & Wellness Sauna Steam Room Massage Area Fitness Club Club House Business Centre Restaurant Zen Garden Exercise Platforms  
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Alsancak
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
€110,103
Area 50–70 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-690   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Alsancak – Distance to the sea -3000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 30km – Ercan Airport  
Residential complex LUXURY PROJECT IN NORTHERN CYPRUS
Residential complex LUXURY PROJECT IN NORTHERN CYPRUS
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Completion date: 2026
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks Caesar BLUE
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks Caesar BLUE
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
from
€157,372
Area 50–100 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Afik
Under the blue sky next to the picturesque mountains... Caesar Blue — is a modern residential complex located near the sandy beach on the Mediterranean Sea. Fully equipped apartment surrounded by fragrant gardens and Aqua Club — is a real decoration of Northern Cyprus. At your service there are many — relaxation options from relaxing Pilates to the shade of trees to exciting wakeboarding at sea.
Villa Proekt Gavayi Na Severnom Kipre
Villa Proekt Gavayi Na Severnom Kipre
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
from
€85,000
The Hawaii project is Cyprus's largest residential complex on the Mediterranean coast on the northern coast of Cyprus. There are studios, attic penthouses 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and luxury villas with 3 bedrooms, a total of 500 real estate.  Located on the Tatlisu coast, the project includes artificial rivers, lakes, and islands scattered throughout the site, with the addition of chic landscape design elements.  Complex infrastructure: Indoor heated pool SPA center Restaurant Bar Gym Basketball court  Tennis court The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025. There are 3 types of real estate in the Hawaii project. Apartments of type A 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, type B studios and type C villas. The complex consists of 22 blocks of two-story studio apartments, 8 blocks of loft penthouses 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 and 10 luxury villas. Cost of facilities: Studio Apartments ( from 43m2 ) - from 85 000 £ Apartments 1 + 1 ( 60m2 ) - 135 000 £ Apartments loft 2 + 1 ( 135m2 ) - 200 000 £ Villas 3 + 1 ( 325m2 ) - from 750 000 £ Payment Plan: 2000 £ - Reservation deposit 35% - Initial installment 65% - Payment monthly / once every 2 months / quarterly before commissioning ( end 2025 ) The project is very profitable for those who are interested in buying real estate as an investment or simply to generate additional income. Call now!
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
from
€164,877
Area 65–142 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
ID: CP-716   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 40 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 65 m2 1+1 Penthouse - 142 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 164 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2026   FACILITIES: Parking area Intercom system Double grazing Solar heating system Built-in wardrobes and cupboards in the kitchen Elevator Multiple choice of kitchen cupboard, ceramics for bathrooms and kitchen.   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/Tatlısu: Located on the northern coast of the island of Cyprus, the Tatlısu region is under the administration of Gazimagusa. It is also very close to Girne and Iskele district centers. The region has been preferred especially by foreign investors in recent years and is home to developed housing projects, a turquoise sea, and unique beaches.  
Apartment building 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€316,319
Area 137 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-711   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -100M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Garden Duplex - 143 m2  2+1 Penthouse - 137 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2024   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL CHİLDREN'S PLAY GROUND GARDEN SAUNA SPA STEAM ROOM JACUZZI FITNESS YOGA RESTAURANT BAR   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Kyrenia The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
from
€232,049
Area 72–165 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
ID: CP-717   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta/ Kucuk Erenkoy   – Distance to the sea -10M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 72 m2 2+1 - GR Dublex 101 m2  2+1 Penthouse - 142 m2 - 158 m2 3+1 - 165 m2    AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 358 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2026   FACILITIES: Parking area Intercom system Double grazing Solar heating system Built-in wardrobes and cupboards in the kitchen Elevator Multiple choice of kitchen cupboard, ceramics for bathrooms and kitchen.   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€158,830
Area 60–286 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2026
ID: CP-706   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 60 m2  2+1 - 99 m2  1+1 Penthouse  - 133 m2  2+1 Penthouse  - 168 m2  3+1 Penthouse  - 230 m2 3+1 Bungalow - 286 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2026   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL INDOOR POOL HEATED FITNESS SAUNA STEAM ROOM  YOGA GARDEN   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Kyrenia The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€256,475
Area 105 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-712   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 1+1 Penthouse Duplex - 105 m2 - 118 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: April 2025   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL GARDEN SAUNA FITNESS   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Kyrenia The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Apartment building Attractive 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Apartment building Attractive 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
€791,504
Area 324–390 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-662   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Esentepe – Distance to the sea 50-M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 130km – Ercan Airport – 60 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 4+1 - 377 m2 - 379 m2 5+1 - 442 m2 - 689 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: November 2024   FACILITIES: SWIMMING POOLS PARKING AREAS 24/7 SECURITY GREEN AREA   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Girne: Commercial properties in Kyrenia, one of the most developed cities of the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network, are within walking distance to all social amenities. As a developed city, Kyrenia is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Residential quarter PHUKET Girne
Residential quarter PHUKET Girne
Karakoumi, Northern Cyprus
from
€123,004
Area 43–135 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2026
Your attention is presented to apartments in the PHUKET FIVING COMPLEX".  Located by the JYLO COMPLEX on the northern coast of Cyprus in a region with chic nature, Mr. Tatlysu.  This is a large-scale project, great for the rental business, as well as for a relaxing family vacation. Located in the first line of the sea. With the concept of a wellness complex. There are only 655 real estate properties. These are studio apartments, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, townhouses and villas.   SDACH - MARCH 2027    LOCATION:   17 km - Korineum Golf Club  35 km - Kyrenia  40 km - Famagusta  50 km - Ercan Airport  62 km - Karpaz Gate Marina  74 km - Larnaca Airport INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:   Gym   Hamam   Sauna  Massage rooms  Indoor pool  Beauty center  Pedestrian Trails  Bicycle paths  Dentistry  Yoga   Restaurant  Clinics  Tennis court VOLUMENCE OF OBJECTS:  GARDEN Studios ( from 43 m2 ) - from 104,000  PENTHOUSE Studios ( 78 m2 ) - from 132,000  1 + 1 GARDEN ( from 60 m2 ) – from 132 000 £  Apartments PENTHOUSE 2 + 1 ( 135 m2 ) – from 236 500 £  Villa GARDEN 3 + 1 ( 214 m2 ) – from 575 000 £    Construction period:  March 2024 – March 2027.   PAYMENT PLAN:   2000 £ - 2 week reservation deposit   5000 £ - reservation deposit for 1 month   35% - down payment   65% - from March 2024 until commissioning ( March 2027 ) in monthly or quarterly payments  Payment ( cash, bank transfer, cryptocurrency ) DO NOT TAKE TIME BRONING NOW  Booking an apartment online ( at 1 month. - from 5,000 pounds )      
Apartment building 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
Apartment building 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€311,026
Area 135 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-642   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea -900M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 3+1 - 135m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Indoor Swimming Pool Child Pool Event Space Pilates, Yoga, etc.. Dressing Rooms Lobby Restroom Massage Rooms   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
€112,405
Area 50–100 m²
15 properties 15
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DINDI GROUP
ELITE LIFE Elite life is a unique complex located in a quiet area of Lapta, Northern Cyprus. The area is known for its natural beauty with lush vegetation, a mountain range, stunning sandy beaches and the crystal clear Mediterranean Sea. The project includes eight 3-story blocks with sea and mountain views.   The complex will be equipped with all necessary infrastructure:  Shared pool Generator  Double-glazed windows Glass glazing of the balcony Ready-made outputs for air conditioning Water storage tank Solar heating system  Car parking Playground BBQ area Greening and landscape design Video surveillance Shlakbaum   All apartments go with ready decoration from the developer! Spacious living room with balcony Kitchen with built-in high quality furniture Bedrooms with fitted wardrobes  Fully equipped bathroom High quality ceramic tiles on the floor and on the walls in the bathroom Parquet board used in bedrooms  High-quality plumbing, Built-in cabinets Air conditioning findings Panoramic glazing      Particular attention should be paid to the location of the complex, because all the infrastructure necessary for a comfortable stay is nearby:  Supermarket - 1 min. Pharmacy - 2 min. Gas station - 3 min. Restaurant - 5 min. Necat British college - 15 min.  ATMs - 7 min.  Camelot sandy beach with a restaurant - 10 min. Sunas Beach - 10 min.  Spa complex - 7 min.  The gym is 7 minutes.  Mail - 10 minutes. Municipality - 10 min.  Bakery - 5 minutes.    Complex delivery - September 2024.  Apartments available for purchase - 1 + 1, 2 + 1,3 + 1    Comfortable payment system: 2000 GBP deposit  50% payment upon signing a contract  25% payment 6 months before delivery of the complex ( payment is possible monthly, once every 2 months, quarterly )  25% payment for key transfer    Additional information 15 minutes drive to the center of Kyrenia 30 minutes drive to Nicosia 45 minutes drive to Ercan Airport 120 minutes drive to Larnaca Airport   * Shared pool * Generator  * Spacious living room with balcony * Kitchen with built-in high quality furniture * Bedrooms with fitted wardrobes  * Fully equipped bathroom * High quality ceramic tiles on the floor and on the walls in the bathroom * Parquet board used in bedrooms  * Panoramic windows with double glazed windows * Glass glazing of the balcony * Ready-made exits for air conditioning * Water storage tank * Solar heating system  * Car parking * Playground * Greening and landscape design
Residence Alpcan Towers Key West
Residence Alpcan Towers Key West
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
€77,078
Area 34–229 m²
7 properties 7
This is a magnificent project with Turkish certificate of ownership, built on 18 hectares of land, consisting of 20 floors, 4 blocks and 500 residences. ( 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 2 + 1 LOFT, 4 + 1 DUPLEX, 4 + 1DUPLEX PENTHAUS>  The project includes many additional services. Among these additional services: reception, resort ( apartment rental ), housekeeping, 24-hour facility security, yacht pier, beach management, taxi, car rental, car parking with closures and open options, as well as warehouses that can be rented in the basement. Active Life  And also, the Fitness Center ( 300 m2 ), a football field, a tennis court, a basketball court, a beach volleyball court, a mini golf course, a hiking and cycling path, the possibility of renting bicycles and ATVs, places for fishing, kitesurfing, scuba diving, sailing and water in the territory. , There are rooms for sports.
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€325,200
Area 92 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-680   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 92 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February 2025   FACILITIES: Kitchen Appliances Bosch  Multi-split inverter air conditioning system Kitchen countertops Lapitec / Italstone (or similar)  Automatic central generator system Swimming pool and children pool (330 m2) Green areas (2000m2) Landscape design Playground Waste Water Purification System Reinforced Concrete Underground Central Water Tank CCTV Camera System Barrier system  IP intercom and door panel Central satellite TV  Central Internet  High quality laminate flooring in the kitchen, doors of melamine and acrylux, as well as steel sink Floors of high quality laminated parquet Natural marble on the balconies Ceramic tiles on the terraces  Insulated aluminum with double glazing Built in closets in bedrooms Decorative false ceilings Wall mounted toilet with built-in cistern Washbasins with pedestal  Flat shower enclosures and cabinets made of tempered glass   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Girne The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Residential complex NOVYY KOMPLEKS APARTAMENTOV I VILL V OTYuKEN
Residential complex NOVYY KOMPLEKS APARTAMENTOV I VILL V OTYuKEN
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
from
€139,400
🌳 A new project in the Otyuken area amidst the tranquility and serenity of nature. Otuken is a sparsely populated area 3 km from the most popular Long Beach region. By purchasing housing here, you will be located next to the busiest place in Northern Cyprus ( Long Beach ), but at the same time it has been kept secluded.   COMPREHENSIVE LOCATION: 📍 2.5 km from Long Beach 📍 4.5 km from Kocareis Beach 📍 10.5 km from the fishing village of Bogaz 📍 10 km from. Famagusta 🏘 The project consists of 13 fully separate villas with a private pool, a jacuzzi, a barbecue, central heating infrastructure, large terraces and 6 apartments on the ground floor, 6 attic apartments on the second floor with large terraces and rooftop terraces with a shared pool in the Otiuken area. 💷 COAL OF OBJECTS: Apartments 2 + 1 ( 96-113 m2 ) – from 139 400 £ Apartments 3 + 1 ( 115 m2 ) – from 154 400 £ Villa 3 + 1 ( 205 m2 ) – from 360 400 £ 🗓 PAYMENT PLAN: 40% Initial installment 30% Uninterested installment before commissioning 30% On commissioning 🏁 Completion of construction – July 2024. !! 武 ATTENTION! After the sale of each third of the project, price increases of at least 10% will be applied%. 🕑 So hurry up to buy a dream home at a bargain price!
Apart - hotel Edelweiss
Apart - hotel Edelweiss
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
€82,618
Area 43–48 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2018
Saryap Insaat LTD is a Turkish construction company with more than 25 children's experience in the construction business in Turkey and Europe, has been working in Kirpe since 2016. Our Edelweiss project is a premium quality construction and service and the possibility of a profitable investment. As well as the concept of the apart complex, which implies a vacation of the level of the hotel 5 * in our apartments. Types of services Sale of apartments studio, 1 + 1, 2 + 1 Rental of housing for recreation in the Mediterranean Commercial partnership programs
Apartment building 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Apartment building 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
from
€462,632
Area 80–100 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-728   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta/ Kucuk Erenkoy   – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Penthouse - 80 m2  3+1 - 100 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023   FACILITIES: Communal swimming pool  relaxing yoga area Paddle tennis Landscaped gardens Diving Walking distance to the beach SPA   gym    Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Villa charming 5 Room Villain Cyprus/ Lapta
Villa charming 5 Room Villain Cyprus/ Lapta
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
€672,849
Area 220 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-692   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 45km – Ercan Airport – 25 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 220 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2024    FACILITIES: Central heating (pipes only) Solar energy (hot water tank 0.250 liters) Central water tank for 45 tons with underground installation Electrical outlets Ceiling lighting Terminals for TV, air conditioning, Internet Steel front door Double glazed aluminum windows Interior decoration and equipment: Ceramic floor tiles (including on the terrace) Ceramic tiles on the walls Fireplace (in detached villas only) Built-in kitchen cabinet furniture Laminate Worktops Sink sink ( material to be discussed) Built in closets in bedrooms Cloak Room Shower Cabin Sink WC Interior doors   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  Kyrenia, one of the unique cities on the island of Cyprus, is a developed city. Girne is home to many 5-star hotels and international universities. The Lapta region of Girne, famous for its beaches and hotels, has many sandy beaches and well-developed amenities. Lapta is a short drive from Girne City Center and also there are minibusses from Lapta to KyreniaCity Center. In the region, there are generally two or three-story buildings. Lapta is one of the regions where foreign investors live intensively.  
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
€165,474
Area 50–170 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-723   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -170M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 50 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 170 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2024   FACILITIES: BBQ Building security system Fire detector Air conditioning infrastructure Heat and sound insulation   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Apartment building Amazing 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Apartment building Amazing 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
€426,104
Area 75–105 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-729   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Bahçeler  – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 65km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Penthouse  -  75 m2 3+1 - 105 m2 3+1 Penthouse  - 105 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: Communal infi nity swimming pool Walking distance to the beach SPA   gym  Walking path by the coastline   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/Bahçeler Discover the enchanting beauty of Bahçeler, Yeni İskele! Golden sandy beaches, rich history, and captivating nature await in this Northern Cypriot gem. Unforgettable experiences and lifelong memories are guaranteed.  
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€974,091
Area 203 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-726   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -180M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 203 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: July 2024   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car Park  Garden   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Kyrenia The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€848,809
Area 210 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-708   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -100M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 210 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2024   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL INDOOR POOL HEATED CHILDREN'S PLAY GROUND RESTAURANT JACUZZI BAR SPA FITNESS SAUNA STEAM ROOM  YOGA GARDEN   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Kyrenia The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.
Apartment building 2 Room New Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Apartment building 2 Room New Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€199,177
Area 79–188 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-677   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 66 m2 2+1 - 79 m2 - 93 m2 3+1 - 160 m2 - 188 m2   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1  - 188 m2 - 240 m2   SCHEDULE: Construction start: September 2022 Completion Date: December 2025   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car Park  Garden   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€659,756
Area 180 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-704   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 180 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: swimming pool Garden   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Kyrenia The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
from
€129,390
Area 53–75 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Recaioğlu Group
Four Vision development was established in 2017 by 4 family companies operating in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus for more than 30 years in the construction sector The aim of starting the road is to produce more distinguished housing projects on the island of Cyprus by combining 4 companies operating in their own regions for years, and to achieve large projects, and to be urgent in the international market. The company operates in every region of Northern Cyprus in the field of build and sale. The Four Seasons Life project comes to life in the most beautiful and natural place of the Mediterranean, which combines three continents with its unique location in the İskele region of Northern Cyprus.  The project consist of 6 types of properties: 1.Studio apartments 2.One – bedroom apartments 3.One – bedroom (Loft) apartments 4.Two-bedroom apartments 5.Semi-detached Villas for 2 bedrooms 6.Semi-detached Villas for 3 bedrooms 7.Semi-detached Villas for 3 bedrooms with private pool Facilities: Aqua Park, Gym, SPA, Children’s Playground, Water Sports, Beach Bar, Pool Bar, Restaurant Four Seasons Life II consist of 326 units and includes studio apartments, one-bedroom apartments and two-bedrooms apartments. The project is being built in two stages: July 2023 and January 2024. Four Seasons Life project is the winner of the Best Seafront Development 2019 by PROPERTYNC Awards.   
Residential complex Magic View
Residential complex Magic View
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
from
€69,950
Completion date: 2024
COMPLEX OF APARTMENTS 1 + 1 AND 2 + 1 IN ESENTEP ✨ The new stunning complex “ Magic View ” is being built in the Esentepe region. The project is located 2 km from the village of Esentepe and only 300 m from the sea. All facilities are located so that chic sea views open from the apartments. The complex will be characterized by its stunning sunset views. INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:  🔅 Gym  🔅 Multi-stage pools  🔅 SPA  🔅 Sauna  🔅 Pool Bar  🔅 Outdoor Cinema  🔅 Outdoor yoga class 🏛 The complex is made in a classic design using high quality materials. The project includes 16 one-bedroom apartments and 16 two-bedroom apartments. PROJECT FEEDS:  📌 Ceiling Height 3.1 m  📌 VRF conditioning system  📌 All materials of international luxury brands ( ceramic tiles, windows, glazing, work surface, insulation, etc. )  ⁇ You can become the owner of a high-quality house in which every centimeter is perfectly designed for you. 💵 COAL OF OBJECTS:  Apartment 1 + 1 ( 60 m2 + garden ) – from 69 950 £  Apartment 2 + 1 ( 120 m2 + garden or rooftop terrace ) – from 129 950 £ 🗓 PAYMENT SCHEDULE:  5,000 £ - Reservation deposit  35% - When signing a contract  15% - After completion of the foundations   15% - After completion of the frame  15% - After completion of wall plastering  15% - After completion of windows, kitchens, tiled work  5% - After completion of pools, landscape and when receiving keys 🔑 TERMS OF CONSTRUCTION:  September 2022 – October 2024. Call now 
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach Iskele
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach Iskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€268,000
Area 121–273 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 – 109 - 111m2 2+1 – 139 - 143m2 3+1 – 157 - 162m2 4+1 – 403 - 501m2 5+1 – 496 m2 2+1 Duplex – 266m2 4+1 Duplex – 327m2 5+1 Duplex – 363-457m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: A Block (Hotel ) - May 2025 B Block - August 2025 C Block - August 2026 D Block - August 2026   FACILITIES: Wide open and Closed paid car park services (512 car capacity) Walking, Jogging and bicycle paths Disabled Car Park Ensuring fire safety in design Controlled site entrance with 24-hour security and barrier system Central Generator 2 swimming pools one for adults and 1 for children. Aquapark, lifeguard service. Basketball Court , Tennis Court, Mini Golf Sauna, Steam Room, Massage Rooms, Hamam, Indoor swimming pool, Gym, Yoga – Pilates 24 Hours security and security camera system Activity and Entertainment areas (Game machines / Karaoke / Playstation room) Housekeeping (waste collection service) Rentable Office service/ working areas (computer, fax, internet and paper copy service) İnfirmary Health Club Bicycle rent area Secure, wide Children play areas Dry Cleaning, Laundry and Ironing service Hairdresser and Beauty Center / Barber Nursery and Kids Club (Baby sitting) Supermarket Poolside Snack Bar Multi purpose saloon for fun, celebration and conferences “Day Time” Restaurant and Breakfast Hall Panoramic Pool Bar “Steak House” Restaurant Cigar Bar Italian Restaurant “Chinese and Sushi” Restaurant Lobby Bar Hookah/Shisha Bar Reception and Greeting Area Door access system with card. Fiber optic internet and TV infrastructure Central Channel heating and air conditioning systems Central water-heating system Electric towel rack underfloor heating in warm spaces Private use terrace pools moisture meter, silent bathroom fan Amphi Theatre Bicycle Road Walking Path Currency Exchange Office   About: Cyp- Long Beach Iskele Iskele region, located in the north-east of Cyprus, has the most beautiful beaches of the island. These beaches have clear waters and shiny sand. Another advantage of the Iskele Long Beach area is that it is a 15-minute drive from the center and schools.   Online viewing tour: We will be happy to arrange a non-binding appointment with you for a live video call, We record the object/location live on site via video call, so that you can get a first impression.
Villa Amazing 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/Mağusa
Villa Amazing 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/Mağusa
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€216,000
Area 125 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-656   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Mağusa – Distance to the sea -2500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 75km – Ercan Airport – 30 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 2+1 - 105 m2 - 125 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2025   FACILITIES: open garage Terrace in bedrooms Mountain and sea View Large garden area Common green garden and pool Terrace BBQ and outside kitchen Wood-like metal grating installation chimneys Semi-open pergola terrace on the ground Travertine stairs and terrace borders Air conditioning infrastructure Design stone veneer walls Panel interior doors Massive entrance doors Fireplace Built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms Double glazed aluminum windows and balcony doors Central underground water tank Wrought iron stairs and roof terrace railings Electric water heater Secure site login 24/7 security camera throughout the site   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Villa SKAZOChNYE VILLY V OKRUZhENII PRIRODY
Villa SKAZOChNYE VILLY V OKRUZhENII PRIRODY
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
from
€175,000
INDIRECT INDIRUSTRY SCALE A new unusual villa complex is being built in the Alsanjak area. The project is located 1 km south of the center of Alsanzhak, surrounded by forests. Those. near all necessary infrastructure, and at the same time surrounded by nature. Kyrenia is only 5 km away, which can be quickly reached by a wide motorway. LOCATION:  📍 Sandy Beach – 1 km  📍 Private school – 300 m  📍 5-star hotel with casino – 700 m  📍 Restaurants and cafes – 500 m INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:  🔆 Pool 250 m2  🔆 Cafe  🔆 Bar  🔆 Landscaping  The complex has 12 townhouses with 2 bedrooms and 20 villas with 3 bedrooms.  SPECIFICATION:  ✅ Green materials from bricks to paints  ✅ Double glazed windows and aluminum frame  ✅ Thick-washed facades  ✅ Suspension ceilings and built-in lamps  ✅ Laminate, marble or ceramic floors  ✅ Akrilux Kitchen Cabinets  ✅ Built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms  ✅ Solar water heating  ✅ Central heating system  ✅ Closed garage  ✅ Infrastructure for television, internet, telephone VOLUMENCE OF OBJECTS: TYPE A Villa 3 + 1 ( 175 m2 ) - from 285 000 £ TYPE B Villa 3 + 1 ( 175 m2 ) - from 275 000 £ TYPE C Townhouse 2 + 1 ( 115 m2 ) - from 175 000 £ DATE OF CONSTRUCTION:  August 2022 – July 2024.
Villa 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Villa 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
€537,376
Area 310 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-720   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele/ Bahçeler – Distance to the sea 650M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 65km – Ercan Airport – 45 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 310 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: Pool Hobby room Garage Barbecue area Mini kitchen at the terrace   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/Bahçeler Discover the enchanting beauty of Bahçeler, Yeni İskele! Golden sandy beaches, rich history, and captivating nature await in this Northern Cypriot gem. Unforgettable experiences and lifelong memories are guaranteed.  
Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
€418,802
Completion date: 2025
A privileged life awaits you in the heart of Kyrenia / Lapta! The project, which includes 30 2+1 Twin Villas and 2 4+1 Villas, offers many advantages with its location in the city center. Say hello to a privileged life in Kyrenia / Lapta city center! The project, which draws attention with its carefully designed landscaping, traditional yellow stone architecture of Cyprus, private beach, 2 outdoor swimming pools, 1 indoor swimming pool, gym, sauna and children's playground, allows you to have a dreamlike experience without moving away from the city. knows. 18 hotels, restaurants, cafes, 3 pharmacies, 4 schools, health centers, markets and more are waiting for you within walking distance of the project. So you can benefit from all the advantages of being in the city. Lounge The project, where unique mountain and sea views meet, includes indoor and outdoor pool options as well as a private beach. Have a barbecue with your loved ones on the terrace, enjoy the sea breeze on the balcony in front of your living room, or feel the sun on your skin in the garden.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks Caesar PALM JUMEIRAH
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks Caesar PALM JUMEIRAH
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
from
€140,720
Area 45–92 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Afik
The residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah – a imaginative residential complex with many luxurious amenities for life and relaxation. This stunning project stands out for its unique palm-shaped pool, which makes an indelible impression, as well as panoramic pools on the 17th floor of each building for maximum relaxation. Houses 20 floors high. Among the other outstanding advantages of the complex – authentic Arab restaurant, lounge and pool bar, fountain and garden, as well as a wellness center with a sauna, hammam, jacuzzi, heated pool and modernly equipped gym.
Apartment building 2 Room Good Facilities Apartment in Cyprus
Apartment building 2 Room Good Facilities Apartment in Cyprus
Loutros, Northern Cyprus
from
€92,730
Area 34–117 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-631   LOCATİON: Cyprus – Distance to the sea -100M – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 34-59m2 1+1 - 69m2 2+1 - 105-124 m2 3+1 - 161m2 2+1 - LOFT 185 3+1 - LOFT 229m2 4+1 - DUBLEX 251m2 4+1 - PENTHOUSE DUPLEX 603-1206m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2025   FACILITIES: FİTNESS CENTRE (300 M2) FOOTBALL FIELD TENNIS COURT BASKETBALL COURT BEACH VOLLEYBALL FOOT TENNİS MINI GOLF WALKING AND BICYCLE PATH BIKE and ATV RENTAL FISH HUNTING KITE SURFING, SAILING AND WATER SPORTS SCUBA DIVING RESTAURANT CAFE/BAR CINEMA TURKİSH HAMAM SAUNA STEAM ROOM SHOCK POOL MASSAGE ROOMS HOME CLEANING 7/24 SİTE SECURİTY YACHT MOORİNG  BEACH OPERATION VEHICLE RENTAL İNDOOR AND OUTDOOR CAR PARKİNG   Payment terms:  Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.   Online viewing tour: We will be happy to arrange a non-binding appointment with you for a live video call, We record the object/location live on site via video call, so that you can get a first impression.    
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€610,885
Area 320 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-698   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -1300M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 320 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car Park  Garden   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Villa Nice 6 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Villa Nice 6 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from
€580,000
Area 350 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-648   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne – Distance to the sea -450M – Nicosia International Airport – 25 km – Ercan Airport – 43km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 4+2 - 350 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023   FACILITIES: TERRACE AREA SWIMMING POOL CAR PARK   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   About Cyprus/ Girne : Commercial properties in Kyrenia, one of the most developed cities of the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network, are within walking distance to all social amenities. As a developed city, Kyrenia is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.   Online viewing tour: We will be happy to arrange a non-binding appointment with you for a live video call, We record the object/location live on site via video call, so that you can get a first impression.  
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
€137,088
Area 55–93 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-679   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 55 m2  1+1 - 64 m2  2+1 - 93 m2 1+1 - 61 m2 + 23 m2 terrace   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: Open terrace on the roof parking elevator video intercom system    Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Apartment building charming 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Lapta
Apartment building charming 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Lapta
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
€198,186
Area 85 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-666   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 45km – Ercan Airport – 25 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 85 m2 - 95 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: Landscape design Apartments with private gardens up to 200 sq.m. Heated floor in bathroom and kitchen Operated terrace Playground Sports area Yoga area Car parking Panoramic glazing Fitted kitchen Laundry room Built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms All bedrooms have laminate flooring Finishing from natural marble, granite, stone Decorative false ceiling Fully equipped bathrooms Wooden staircase Swimming pool with relaxation area Children's swimming pool Floor tiles + laminate board Decorative false ceilings with LED lighting Wooden staircase Waterproofing of terraces and roofs Solar panels for water heating Heated floors in bathrooms and kitchen Water filter system Conclusions of electricity, water and drainage from the terrace   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  Kyrenia, one of the unique cities on the island of Cyprus, is a developed city. Girne is home to many 5-star hotels and international universities. The Lapta region of Girne, famous for its beaches and hotels, has many sandy beaches and well-developed amenities. Lapta is a short drive from Girne City Center and also there are minibusses from Lapta to KyreniaCity Center. In the region, there are generally two or three-story buildings. Lapta is one of the regions where foreign investors live intensively.  
Cottage village Villy 3 1 i 4 1
Cottage village Villy 3 1 i 4 1
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
€395,507
Completion date: 2024
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Karakoumi, Northern Cyprus
from
€150,449
Completion date: 2026
Awesome complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea - “ Bahamas ” The complex is located near the city of Kyrenia and the famous Alagadi beach. Restaurants, shops and all necessary infrastructure are also located nearby. Nearby is the 18-hole international GOLF-KLUB. The infrastructure of the complex includes: large pool with artificial beach made of real sand restaurant, bar gym, spa center tennis court Types of real estate: Studio  1 + 1   2 + 1 with private pool  3 + 1  Seafront villas  The readiness of the complex - 2025 - 2026.  Payment Plan: down payment - 35% balance - 65% interest-free installment before receiving keys
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€162,071
Area 55–70 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-624   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea -625m – To the Near East College  - 500m – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 55 m2 1+2 - 70 - 94m2 2+1 - 70 - 94 m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: January 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming pool Playground Green space Garage Terrace   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   Online viewing tour: We will be happy to arrange a non-binding appointment with you for a live video call, We record the object/location live on site via video call, so that you can get a first impression.   Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi About: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Apartment building Penthaus 1 1 s vidom na gory
Apartment building Penthaus 1 1 s vidom na gory
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
€118,062
Cameras, individual parking space, cleaning and maintenance of the house. Terrassa can be rebuilt into an additional room.
Villa Chic 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Otuken
Villa Chic 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Otuken
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€517,486
Area 330 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-722   LOCATİON: Cyprus/iskele / Otuken – Distance to the sea -400M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 330 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2025   FACILITIES: pool  Garage Fire place Barbecue area Hobby room Mini kitchen at the terrace   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€227,947
Area 89 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-683   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 65km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 81 m2 - 125 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June, 2025   FACILITIES: pool  park car reception room   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/Bahçeler Discover the enchanting beauty of Bahçeler, Yeni İskele! Golden sandy beaches, rich history, and captivating nature await in this Northern Cypriot gem. Unforgettable experiences and lifelong memories are guaranteed.  
Apartment building 4-Room Bungalow in Cyprus/ İskele/ Kantara
Apartment building 4-Room Bungalow in Cyprus/ İskele/ Kantara
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€482,417
Area 335 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-709   LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / Kantara   – Distance to the sea -700 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 65 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 3+1 Bungalow - 335 m2 - 350 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion August 2025   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL INDOOR POOL HEATED RESTAURANT FITNESS SAUNA STEAM ROOM  GARDEN YOGA  SPA BAR   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
1 2
