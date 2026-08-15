North Cyprus is a place where a warm Mediterranean climate, rich cultural heritage and attractive conditions for real estate investment are combined.
Advantages of Buying Real Estate from a Developer in North Cyprus
Buying real estate from a developer in North Cyprus offers a number of advantages:
- New buildings comply with current building codes and offer modern architectural solutions.
- Many developers in North Cyprus provide payment installments or favorable lending terms.
- Buying real estate under construction in North Cyprus is accompanied by clear legal procedures that ensure the security of the transaction.
- The primary real estate market in North Cyprus demonstrates stable growth, ensuring the investment attractiveness of the properties.
- When buying at the construction stage, it is possible to make changes to the layout and design of future housing.
How to Choose a Developer in North Cyprus
When choosing a developer, it is recommended to study the reviews of previous clients and familiarize yourself with their completed and ongoing projects. Make sure that the developer has all the necessary documents for carrying out construction activities.
When concluding a contract, it is worth carefully studying all its clauses, including the deadlines for the delivery of the off-plan projects in North Cyprus and warranty obligations. If possible, personally visit the construction sites to assess the quality of the work.
New Buildings in Northern Cyprus: Prices from Developers
New construction projects in North Cyprus show steady growth: the average annual increase in property prices from 2019 to 2024 reached 8–12%, and in certain resort locations climbed to 18% due to the strong influx of international buyers.
The exact price depends on the project type, distance from the sea, infrastructure level, and the current stage of construction. The average cost per square meter in new coastal developments starts from $1200–2300/m², while premium projects reach $3000–3500/m².
Prices from developers in Northern Cyprus:
|City / Area
|Property type
|
Average price per m²
|Iskele
|Studios / 1+1 / 2+1
|$1450–1900
|Kyrenia (Girne)
|Studios, apartments, villas
|$1900–3500
|Nicosia (Lefkosa)
|City apartments
|$1200–1600
|Famagusta (Gazimagusa)
|
Apartments and studios
|$1300–1800
|Alsancak (Karavas)
|Family complexes, townhouses, villas
|$1600–2400
The available apartments for sale in new development projects in Northern Cyprus include:
- Apartments in new residential complexes. From studios to spacious 2+1 and 3+1 units. Many projects include swimming pools, fitness centers, SPA facilities, lounge areas, and gated territories.
- Townhouses in modern blocks. Designed for permanent living, predominantly located in green residential areas.
- Villas. Ranging from compact 2+1 homes to premium-class luxury villas with private pools, terraces, and panoramic sea views.
Popular Cities and Areas for Purchasing New Construction Projects in North Cyprus
North Cyprus offers a variety of regions for purchasing real estate. The most popular of them are:
- Kyrenia (Girne). Known for its picturesque harbor, historical landmarks and developed infrastructure. Here you will find both luxury villas and modern apartments.
- Famagusta (Gazimagusa). A city with a rich historical heritage and a university campus. Offers a wide range of housing at affordable prices.
- Iskele (Trikomo). A rapidly developing area with beautiful beaches. Attracts investors due to promising projects and relatively low property prices.
- Lefkosa (Nicosia). The capital of North Cyprus, combining business activity and cultural attractions. Offers a variety of housing options for those who appreciate the urban lifestyle.
- Alsancak (Karavas). The area located near Kyrenia is known for its green areas and a calm atmosphere. Ideal for family living.
When choosing real estate in North Cyprus, it is important to consider not only the cost, but also the development prospects of the area, infrastructure and personal preferences.
Guides on Buying New Builds in Northern Cyprus
Frequently Asked Questions about New Off-Plan Projects in Northern Cyprus
What documents are required to buy a home in new developments in Northern Cyprus?
Are there any restrictions for foreigners buying real estate from the developer of Northern Cyprus?
How do I get Permission to Purchase when buying a property from a developer in Northern Cyprus?
In what areas apartments are most often purchased in new buildings in Northern Cyprus?
What are the pitfalls of buying new property in Northern Cyprus?
The most common feature of the local market is construction delays. On average, around 20–30% of new off-plan projects in North Cyprus are delivered 6–12 months later than initially planned.
Where is the best place to buy a new-build property in North Cyprus?
For investment purposes, properties on the Iskele coastline and Long Beach are the most suitable. These areas offer rental yields of 6–9% per year and one of the fastest price growth rates. For permanent living, districts near Kyrenia are considered the best option due to their schools, medical facilities, and developed urban infrastructure.
What are the benefits of buying new property in Northern Cyprus?
Modern residential complexes comply with up-to-date seismic safety standards and remain relatively affordable thanks to flexible installment plans offered by most developers that typically range from 24 to 60 months.
What is the average cost of new apartments and houses in Northern Cyprus?
At the moment, it is possible to buy a developer-built apartment in Northern Cyprus for $55,000–90,000. Standard apartment prices usually fall within $95,000–150,000, while villas range from $160,000 to $950,000+. The average market benchmark is $1200–2300 per m².
Why is North Cyprus attractive for real estate investment?
Northern Cyprus demonstrates strong demographic growth. Due to the influx of students and relocating professionals alone, the population increases by 3–5% annually. This generates continuous demand for both property purchases and rental housing with yields of 6–9% per year.
What legal aspects should be considered when buying new property in the TRNC?
It is essential to verify the type of land title and check for a land lease agreement if the plot is state-owned. Developers working with international buyers typically provide a complete documentation package and support clients through all stages of the transaction.
How much do you need to live comfortably in Northern Cyprus?
A couple’s average monthly budget for a comfortable lifestyle ranges from $1100 to $1600, including:
- rent of a 1+1 apartment or maintenance of one’s own property: $500–800;
- groceries and daily expenses: $450–600;
- transport, healthcare, and services: $150–250.