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New buildings for sale in Northern Cyprus

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Kyrenia
2
Girne District
171
İskele District
167
Iskele Belediyesi
146
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Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Show all Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$146,156
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Only 40 Minutes away from Girne, Tatlısu is located between the Beşparmak Mountains and the Mediterrenean Coastline. With its untouched natural beauty Tatlısu Region keeps fascinating its visitors as well as its inhabitants. For a quiet life you have come to the right place because Tatlısu i…
Developer
Tunalı İnşaat
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Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Show all Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$230,976
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 12
A rare opportunity for this spectacular apartment, located in one of the most prestigious areas of Nicosia with the most spectacular views over the city.  Build and delivered to the highest standards, the apartments has 2 bedroom Modern Flat, that sets new standards in flat design and cap…
Developer
Tunalı İnşaat
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Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$64,229
Finishing options Finished
A furnished studio apartment of 57 sq m is located one kilometer from the sandy beach. This unique location offers a quiet setting away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet close to all the city's amenities and historical landmarks. The city center and the Long Beach seashore ar…
Agency
Smart Home
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TekceTekce
Residential complex Royal Life Residence
Residential complex Royal Life Residence
Residential complex Royal Life Residence
Residential complex Royal Life Residence
Residential complex Royal Life Residence
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Residential complex Royal Life Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$73,583
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 14
Area 41–58 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Royal Life Residence — Modern Residential Complex 100 m from Long Beach 🌊 Royal Life Residence is a completed residential complex located in the heart of the popular Long Beach area in Iskele, just 100 meters from the sandy Mediterranean beach. The complex offers a relaxed resort atmos…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0 – 58.0
98,085 – 113,644
Studio apartment
41.0 – 42.0
74,409 – 83,880
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Show all Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$315,106
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Experience luxury like never before You will live in a magnificent area with its ease of transportation provided by its closeness to the airport, its perfect distance to Kyrenia and Casa del Mare’s location is right next to the sea. Here, life is all about the unforgettable experience of…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Residential complex Lagoon Verde
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Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,135
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Lagoon Verde Residences & Resort is more than just a place to live; it's an invitation to experience the tranquility and beauty of North Cyprus. Come and discover your own piece of paradise! 🏝️ The giant lagoon pool at Lagoon Verde exemplifies their dedication to innovation, exceptional d…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Sky Diora
Residential complex Sky Diora
Residential complex Sky Diora
Residential complex Sky Diora
Residential complex Sky Diora
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Residential complex Sky Diora
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$156,257
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
The Sky Diora project is a special residential area located in Yeni Erenköy. With 80 units, 10 Blocks, management office for rental services and maintenance services, this project aims to blend the serene atmosphere of the sea with the comfort of modern living to turn your dreams into realit…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.
Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.
Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.
Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.
Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.
Show all Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.
Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$254,018
Finishing options Finished
Two-bedroom loft penthouses of 70 m² + 35 m² roof terrace. The ground floor contains a living room with access to a balcony, a kitchen area, one bedroom, and a bathroom. The second level loft contains a second bedroom with sea views and a second bathroom. Access to the spacious roof…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Atlantis Pearl
Residential complex Atlantis Pearl
Residential complex Atlantis Pearl
Residential complex Atlantis Pearl
Residential complex Atlantis Pearl
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Residential complex Atlantis Pearl
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$204,164
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 3
Atlantis Pearl is an exclusive seaside residential project located in Tatlısu, North Cyprus, where modern architecture meets true Mediterranean charm. Surrounded by lush greenery and offering panoramic sea and mountain views, the project provides a peaceful and elegant lifestyle for those se…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$169,240
Finishing options Finished
The project won the prestigious Property NC Awards 2019! Furnished 53 sq m studio apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex with a hotel and casino. The complex is located 600 meters from Long Beach, in one of the most popular areas with a landscaped promenade stretching over 3 ki…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Brise de Mer Mounting Side
Residential complex Brise de Mer Mounting Side
Residential complex Brise de Mer Mounting Side
Residential complex Brise de Mer Mounting Side
Residential complex Brise de Mer Mounting Side
Show all Residential complex Brise de Mer Mounting Side
Residential complex Brise de Mer Mounting Side
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,940
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Life between the sea and the mountains in one of the most picturesque regions of North CyprusAbout Tatlısu region (Tatlisu) 📍Tatlisu (translated from Turkish – “sweet water”) is located at the foot of the Beshparmak mountains and combines mountain landscapes and the Mediterranean coast.📌 Dis…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex The Blue Residence
Residential complex The Blue Residence
Residential complex The Blue Residence
Residential complex The Blue Residence
Residential complex The Blue Residence
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Residential complex The Blue Residence
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$194,503
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
The Blue Residence is a premium residential development located in the vibrant resort area of Iskele, Long Beach, one of the most desirable locations in Northern Cyprus. Combining contemporary architecture, landscaped surroundings, and excellent amenities, the project offers an ideal life…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$95,714
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! Furnished studio (0+1) 44 m2 with a balcony with a direct sea view. A gated residential complex with all amenities, located 200 meters from the sea in the Boaz area, 10 km from the city of Famagusta,…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Courtyard Platinum
Residential complex Courtyard Platinum
Residential complex Courtyard Platinum
Residential complex Courtyard Platinum
Residential complex Courtyard Platinum
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Residential complex Courtyard Platinum
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,378
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
🏡 Courtyard Platinum is a new level of comfort and luxury in the heart of the rapidly developing region of Iskele, Northern Cyprus.The project continues the success of the popular Courtyard Long Beach Holiday Resort, setting new standards for living and investment.🌿 The unique concept of “Co…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$70,101
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! A furnished studio of 42 m2 with a balcony of 7 m2, 600 meters from the sandy beach "Long Beach" in the Royal Sun Residence complex. "Long Beach" is a successful investment and an opportunity to live…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex OTUKEN PROJECT
Residential complex OTUKEN PROJECT
Residential complex OTUKEN PROJECT
Residential complex OTUKEN PROJECT
Residential complex OTUKEN PROJECT
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Residential complex OTUKEN PROJECT
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$186,445
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Show all Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$203,421
Finishing options Finished
2+1 penthouse apartment - 74 m2 + 12 m2 balcony + 31 m2 roof terrace in a luxury complex 300 meters from the sea. The complex is located in a picturesque place right on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in the Esentepe area, thanks to the successful landscape, all objects in the complex…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
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Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$87,763
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
1 real estate property 1
Thalassa Beach Resort — Beachfront Living in Bafra VIP Tourism Area 🌊🏖 Thalassa Beach Resort is a premium residential development located directly on the coastline in the Bafra region of Northern Cyprus. The project benefits from a unique beachfront position with a natural sandy beach,…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences
Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences
Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences
Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences
Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences
Show all Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences
Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,328
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
La Joya Beach Residences is a luxury residential project located in Long Beach, Iskele, one of the most prestigious coastal areas of North Cyprus. The name La Joya translates from Spanish as “the jewel,” perfectly reflecting the essence of this exclusive development. These low-rise reside…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Show all Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$149,535
Finishing options Finished
Studio - penthouse 34 m2 with a roof terrace of 20 m2 in the Caesar Cliff complex. The complex is located in a very beautiful place on a hill, from where stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Beshparmak Mountains open up. A picturesque bridge with an elevator will lead to the sa…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
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Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$404,940
Mckenzie 2 residential complex is a luxury and high-quality project located in the popular resort area of Long Beach, north of Famagusta, in Northern Cyprus. This project promises an indescribable lifestyle amidst the beauty of nature and the proximity of the Mediterranean Sea. Advantages of…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
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Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$75,868
Finishing options Finished
Area 42–103 m²
15 real estate properties 15
Royal Sun Residence — Completed Seaside Living 🌊☀️ Royal Sun Residence is a fully completed residential complex located in the highly desirable Long Beach area, Iskele, Northern Cyprus. The famous sandy beach is just 5 minutes walking distance 🏖 This is a lively, established communi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0 – 103.0
93,350 – 136,643
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0 – 100.0
144,760 – 209,699
Studio apartment
42.0
73,057 – 75,762
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Coastal Heaven
Residential complex Coastal Heaven
Residential complex Coastal Heaven
Residential complex Coastal Heaven
Residential complex Coastal Heaven
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Residential complex Coastal Heaven
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
from
$106,923
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Located on the prime coast of Lefke, surrounded by the tranquility of lush greenery, Coastal Heaven combines the sparkle of the sea with modern and unique architecture. With its beachfront location, breathtaking views, and diverse apartment options, this prestigious project offers a paradise…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Kaya Residences
Residential complex Kaya Residences
Residential complex Kaya Residences
Residential complex Kaya Residences
Residential complex Kaya Residences
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Residential complex Kaya Residences
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
from
$113,078
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Kaya Residences — Sun, Sea & Luxury Living in the Heart of Bafra ☀️🌊✨ Let the sun and the azure Mediterranean Sea become part of your everyday life in Bafra — one of the most prestigious resort areas of Northern Cyprus. Kaya Residences is located just a 5-minute drive from one of the i…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Show all Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
from
$33,180
Finishing options Finished
Finished apartments from £25,000 — payment plans up to 13 years! Want to purchase property in Northern Cyprus with a minimal down payment and a comfortable payment plan? Now it's possible — the developer is offering a special promotion! This offer includes finished apartments and proper…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Olive Court 2
Residential complex Olive Court 2
Residential complex Olive Court 2
Residential complex Olive Court 2
Residential complex Olive Court 2
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Residential complex Olive Court 2
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,371
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 103 m²
1 real estate property 1
Olive Court 2 - modern complex in Jeni Boazici 🌿🏡Olive Court 2 is located in Yeni Boğaziçi, just a 10-minute walk from the sea.The project includes 58 residences, combining modern architecture, thoughtful planning and green surroundings. Every detail is thought out for a comfortable life nea…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
103.0
133,937
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$145,652
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
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Apartment building Bellagio
Apartment building Bellagio
Apartment building Bellagio
Apartment building Bellagio
Apartment building Bellagio
Show all Apartment building Bellagio
Apartment building Bellagio
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$174,680
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
The new attraction center of the Meditteranean is in Iskele. Bellagio - Luxury brought to life. It allows you to discover the unlimited comfort of a luxurious life in the heart of nature and the sea. Spacious apartments, terraces and balconies, designed with aesthetic and functional features…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Mykonos Homes
Residential complex Mykonos Homes
Residential complex Mykonos Homes
Residential complex Mykonos Homes
Residential complex Mykonos Homes
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Residential complex Mykonos Homes
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$379,771
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 116 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Mykonos Homes is an exclusive beachfront residential development inspired by the world-renowned Cavo Tagoo Hotel in Mykonos. Located in the picturesque area of Esentepe, Northern Cyprus, the project combines contemporary architecture, stunning sea views, and premium resort-style living. D…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
116.0
388,959 – 405,870
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex La Casalia
Residential complex La Casalia
Residential complex La Casalia
Residential complex La Casalia
Residential complex La Casalia
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Residential complex La Casalia
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$206,600
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.
Show all Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$169,742
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 71 m2 in 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue. New apartment complex located in a picturesque part of the Bogaz region, with a clean sandy beach. The apartments are ideal for holidays, renting out and for permanent residence. Infrastructure: Large swim…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Courtyard
Residential complex Courtyard
Residential complex Courtyard
Residential complex Courtyard
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$137,276
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 50–125 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Courtyard — A Completed Resort-Style Complex in Long Beach 🌴🌊 Courtyard is a ready residential complex located in the highly desirable Long Beach region, just a 5-minute walk from the sandy coastline 🏖✨ It combines comfortable living, green landscapes and full resort infrastructure in …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.0
175,877
Apartment 2 rooms
125.0
295,609
Studio apartment
50.0
140,025 – 144,760
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Villa Bogaz Vista
Villa Bogaz Vista
Villa Bogaz Vista
Villa Bogaz Vista
Villa Bogaz Vista
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Villa Bogaz Vista
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$538,945
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
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Residential complex Solterra Villas
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$647,475
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
🏡 Solterra Villas — Where Modern Design Meets Serenity ✨ Aesthetics, comfort, and thoughtful layouts — Solterra was created for those who value both style and functionality in family living. 📍 Location: Nestled in the lush green heart of Çatalköy, just 15 minutes from Girne, Solterra …
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Caesar Blue
Residential complex Caesar Blue
Residential complex Caesar Blue
Residential complex Caesar Blue
Residential complex Caesar Blue
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Residential complex Caesar Blue
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,726
Area 48–112 m²
15 real estate properties 15
Caesar Blue is a modern residential complex located in a picturesque corner of North Cyprus, exclusively designed and built by Afik Group.Caesar Blue is located next to a sandy beach on the Mediterranean coast. The fully equipped apartment surrounded by fragrant gardens and the Aqua Club is …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.0 – 75.0
91,997 – 171,142
Apartment 2 rooms
106.0 – 112.0
162,348 – 222,552
Studio apartment
48.0 – 52.0
98,085
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Four Seasons Life II
Residential complex Four Seasons Life II
Residential complex Four Seasons Life II
Residential complex Four Seasons Life II
Residential complex Four Seasons Life II
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Residential complex Four Seasons Life II
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$217,415
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 40–75 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Four Seasons Life II — Where Nature Meets Privileged Living 🌊🌿 Four Seasons Life II is a fully completed residential complex offering a lifestyle of comfort and harmony in the promising Boğaz area of Iskele. Designed with a visionary approach, the project preserves the natural landscap…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
75.0
217,817
Studio apartment
40.0
119,732
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Reflection
Residential complex Reflection
Residential complex Reflection
Residential complex Reflection
Residential complex Reflection
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Residential complex Reflection
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$218,891
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Reflection is an ultra-luxury residential project located in the peaceful Tatlısu region — where lush green landscapes meet the deep blue Mediterranean Sea. To the north, residents enjoy panoramic azure sea views 🌊 To the south, the stunning Cyprus mountains ⛰   Nearby attractions …
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences
Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences
Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences
Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences
Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences
Show all Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences
Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$359,378
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Sandscape Coastal Residences | Esentepe True Beachfront Living 🌊 Sandscape Coastal Residences is an exclusive beachfront development located in Esentepe, one of the fastest-growing coastal regions of Northern Cyprus. This project offers direct beach access, uninterrupted Mediterrane…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$171,089
Finishing options Finished
Furnished three-room apartment 105 m5 250 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area. Living area - 91 m2 + a spacious terrace of 14 m2 will be an ideal place to relax. Fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary equipment, which allows you to move in immediately without additional …
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$114,792
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2 with a terrace of 15 m2 in the Park Residence complex. Two-room apartments 250 meters from the sandy beach. "Long Beach" is a coast with beautiful sandy beaches, near the city of Iskele and not far from Famagusta. In this project, everything …
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$176,478
Finishing options Finished
Furnished studio 48.8 - 55.6 m2 with a design package from the developer in the Court Yard complex. The studio has a living area with a TV and a double bed, a kitchen area with appliances, including a hob, hood and refrigerator. This project has a large territory and a variety of recre…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
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Residential complex Caesar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$56,750
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Area 40–128 m²
58 real estate properties 58
Caesar Resort — A Resort City by the Sea 🌊🏖✨ Caesar Resort is located in Iskele, next to the famous Long Beach — one of the most beautiful sandy beaches in Cyprus. The entire project spans 393,570 sqm, forming a true resort town with its own restaurants, SPA centers, parks, and leisure…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
56.0 – 80.0
71,704 – 117,026
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0 – 122.0
88,615 – 169,112
Apartment 3 rooms
128.0
225,934
Studio apartment
40.0 – 60.0
57,498 – 142,054
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
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Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$140,803
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Show all Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$234,913
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 17
Area 113–190 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F — Premium Resort Living by Long Beach 🌊 Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F is part of one of the largest and most prestigious developments in Northern Cyprus, located in Iskele, just a few minutes’ walk from Long Beach. This modern hig…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
113.0 – 118.0
236,757 – 257,051
Apartment 3 rooms
190.0
404,517
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
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Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$178,700
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Area 78 m²
1 real estate property 1
Sky Sakarya — a new concept of urban living in Famagusta 🌆 Sky Sakarya is a modern development introducing a new lifestyle concept in the heart of Famagusta. The project is located in one of the city’s most vibrant areas — near MGA, Famagusta Arena, and Salamis Road, where sports facil…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
78.0
154,231
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex HERA
Residential complex HERA
Residential complex HERA
Residential complex HERA
Residential complex HERA
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Residential complex HERA
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$236,676
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
HERA — 5★ Luxury in the Heart of Bafra 👑 Located in Bafra, Iskele, HERA is set in one of the most prestigious and rapidly developing touristic centers of Northern Cyprus 🌴 Once a quiet coastal village, Bafra has transformed over the past 10–15 years into a world-class resort destination.…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
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Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$129,053
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 13
Area 57–130 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Edelweiss Holiday Residence — Resort-Style Living in Iskele 🌴🌊 Edelweiss Holiday Residence is a modern residential complex that combines contemporary architecture, high-quality construction, and resort-style living. The project is fully completed and offers an ideal environment for liv…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
130.0
178,583
Studio apartment
57.0
82,527
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Richmond Park
Residential complex Richmond Park
Residential complex Richmond Park
Residential complex Richmond Park
Residential complex Richmond Park
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Residential complex Richmond Park
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$819,568
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Richmond Park — Boutique Luxury Villas near the sea 🌿 Richmond Park is an exclusive boutique collection of luxury villas designed for those who value privacy, elegance, and Mediterranean living. The project is located in the prestigious Yeniboğaziçi area of Famagusta, one of the most p…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex 4EVER GREEN 4
Residential complex 4EVER GREEN 4
Residential complex 4EVER GREEN 4
Residential complex 4EVER GREEN 4
Residential complex 4EVER GREEN 4
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Residential complex 4EVER GREEN 4
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$161,411
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 120 m²
1 real estate property 1
4EVER GREEN 4 — Modern Residential Living in Peaceful Yeni Boğaziçi 🌿☀️ 4EVER GREEN 4 is a modern residential development located in Yeni Boğaziçi, one of the most peaceful and comfortable areas of Northern Cyprus and a member of the international Cittaslow (“Slow City”) movement. The …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
120.0
311,167
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential quarter Kantara Beach
Residential quarter Kantara Beach
Residential quarter Kantara Beach
Residential quarter Kantara Beach
Residential quarter Kantara Beach
Residential quarter Kantara Beach
Davlos, Northern Cyprus
from
$315,368
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$72,797
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! Ready studio 43 m² 250 meters from the sandy beach. "Long Beach" is a coast with beautiful sandy beaches, near the city of Iskele and not far from the city of Famagusta. Long Beach is a good investme…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Panorama Long Beach
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach
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Residential complex Panorama Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,560
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 13
Area 74–85 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Panorama Long Beach — The Icon of the Coastline 🌅🏖 Panorama Long Beach is a completed premium residential project located just 180 meters from the sea (2 minutes walking distance). Positioned on the border of a low-rise zoning area, the project guarantees maximum sea and surrounding vi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.0
264,492
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0 – 85.0
365,283 – 419,399
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Aventus Residence
Residential complex Aventus Residence
Residential complex Aventus Residence
Residential complex Aventus Residence
Residential complex Aventus Residence
Show all Residential complex Aventus Residence
Residential complex Aventus Residence
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$211,811
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Aventus Residence is a new residential complex located in the Iskele area, just 750 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. The project is conveniently located next to restaurants, markets, gas stations and all necessary amenities.Aventus consists of two stages, which include seven residential bu…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Spectra
Residential complex Spectra
Residential complex Spectra
Residential complex Spectra
Residential complex Spectra
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Residential complex Spectra
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$242,832
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Where family lifestyle meets futuristic design and nature Welcome to Spectra, a large-scale luxury development located in Lapta, west of Kyrenia’s touristic hub. Here, vibrant green mountains merge with the deep blue Mediterranean, while contemporary architectural lines create a futuri…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Orchard
Residential complex Orchard
Residential complex Orchard
Residential complex Orchard
Residential complex Orchard
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Residential complex Orchard
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$106,755
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 60–124 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A Modern Garden Lifestyle Near the Mediterranean 🌊 Located in Yeniboğaziçi — a historically rich area close to the golden Mediterranean beaches and the ancient city of Salamis. 🏖 1 km to the beach 🏙 8 km to Famagusta city center 🏥 6 km to hospital 🎓 6 km to Eastern Mediterranean Uni…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0
189,406
Apartment 2 rooms
124.0
264,492
Studio apartment
88.0
106,203
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$303,111
Finishing options Finished
This project has received prestigious Property NC Awards! Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 147 m2 with sea view in a prestigious residential complex with a 5* hotel and casino, 600 meters from Long Beach - Grand Sapphire Resort. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped: a mod…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Residential complex Hawaii Homes
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Residential complex Hawaii Homes
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$127,565
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Hawaii homes is one of the biggest sea side residential project with studios, 1+1, 2+1 loft penthouses, and 3 bedroom luxury villas having a total unit count of 500. Situated on the coast of tatlisu the project features artificial rivers, lakes, and islands spread across the site with the ad…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Habitat
Residential complex Habitat
Residential complex Habitat
Residential complex Habitat
Residential complex Habitat
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Residential complex Habitat
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$156,091
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 49–100 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The area of the complex is 220,000 m2, 35% of which is under construction.The complex is located between the sea in the north and the mountains in the south. Beautiful view!🌊🏡⛰️All nearby infrastructure is available:schoolhospital,supermarketfarm bazaar,banks,beauty salon,coffeehouseBarber s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
49.0 – 96.0
155,516 – 210,985
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
339,510
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Show all Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$194,442
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 28
🌊 Querencia is a magnificent project that will create a unique atmosphere on Long Beach, just 400 meters from the sea.Directly opposite the unique beach will open a complex with inspiring views, thoughtful living spaces and rich infrastructure.🏢 4 blocks, one of which will function as a hote…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Oasis
Residential complex Oasis
Residential complex Oasis
Residential complex Oasis
Residential complex Oasis
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Residential complex Oasis
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,049
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Oasis — Resort Living Between Mountains and Sea, Küçükerenköy 🌿🌊 Oasis is a modern residential development located at the foothills of green mountains in Küçükerenköy, offering beautiful views of the Mediterranean Sea. The complex is situated just around 700 meters from the sea, combin…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$360,646
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Park Avenue — Prestige in the Heart of Kyrenia Park Avenue is an exclusive premium development located in the very center of Kyrenia city. Inspired by the iconic architecture of New York’s Park Avenue, the project blends refined urban elegance with lush green spaces and modern comfort. …
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Caesar Beach
Residential complex Caesar Beach
Residential complex Caesar Beach
Residential complex Caesar Beach
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$378,413
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 100 m²
1 real estate property 1
Caesar Beach — Beachfront Living with Full Resort Infrastructure 🌊🏖 Caesar Beach is a modern residential complex located directly on the Mediterranean coastline, featuring a fully оборудованный sandy beach. The project is fully completed and offers a resort-style lifestyle with high-le…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
100.0
378,812
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Venice
Residential complex Venice
Residential complex Venice
Residential complex Venice
Residential complex Venice
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Residential complex Venice
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$132,156
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 10
Venice — Resort Living Inspired by Italy 🇮🇹✨ Venice is a unique residential development located in the heart of Long Beach, Iskele, where Mediterranean lifestyle meets the romance of Venice 💙 Water is at the center of this concept — canals with gondolas, jacuzzi islands, and expansive po…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
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Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$127,565
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Bahamas Homes — Tropical Resort-Style Living by the Sea in Kyrenia 🌴🌊 Bahamas Homes is a unique residential development located on the eastern side of Kyrenia (Girne), one of the greenest and most beautiful regions of Northern Cyprus. The project combines modern architecture, tropical …
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Park Residence
Residential complex Park Residence
Residential complex Park Residence
Residential complex Park Residence
Residential complex Park Residence
Show all Residential complex Park Residence
Residential complex Park Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$90,611
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 60–200 m²
9 real estate properties 9
A New Landmark at Long Beach 🌊 Park Residence brings a fresh architectural look to the Long Beach coastline, located just 200 meters from the famous sandy beach. This modern residential project is designed for those who want to live by the sea and enjoy Mediterranean views every day. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0 – 200.0
113,644 – 129,202
Apartment 2 rooms
86.0 – 90.0
155,583 – 240,816
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Show all Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$128,512
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 31
Area 54–117 m²
8 real estate properties 8
A New Definition of Elevated Mediterranean Living 🌊✨ Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences is the largest and most prestigious development in Northern Cyprus, located on the iconic beachfront of Long Beach, Iskele. Featuring 1,630 luxury residences and a world-class resort hotel, the proj…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
111.0 – 117.0
270,580 – 297,638
Studio apartment
54.0
150,848 – 154,231
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Ocean Life
Residential complex Ocean Life
Residential complex Ocean Life
Residential complex Ocean Life
Residential complex Ocean Life
Residential complex Ocean Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$129,066
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 36–189 m²
219 real estate properties 219
North Cyprus’ most exclusive project Ocean Life offers a unique life and investment opportunity in addition to its nature, climate, historical beauties, tourism and education infrastructure. As the centre of attention of investors and the world with its adordable housing prices compared to o…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0 – 45.0
128,525 – 211,729
Apartment 2 rooms
86.0 – 189.0
209,699 – 275,992
Apartment 3 rooms
125.0
263,815 – 281,403
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Apartment building Dormix
Apartment building Dormix
Apartment building Dormix
Apartment building Dormix
Apartment building Dormix
Show all Apartment building Dormix
Apartment building Dormix
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,179
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
A Boutique Residential Opportunity in Famagusta Dormix is an exclusive residential development, combining modern architecture, efficient layouts, and a prime strategic location.   The project consists of only 17 units: 16 stylish 2+1 apartments (75 m² each) 1 magnif…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Aloha Beach Resort
Residential complex Aloha Beach Resort
Residential complex Aloha Beach Resort
Residential complex Aloha Beach Resort
Residential complex Aloha Beach Resort
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Residential complex Aloha Beach Resort
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$248,138
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
The complex is located on 80 hectares of land in the picturesque area of ​​TATLISU on the first coastline. 800 meters away is the HAWAII HOMES complex, and 6.5 km, on the other hand, the BAHAMAS HOMES complex, access to which is free for residents of Aloha Beach resort. The concept of the…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex The Blue
Residential complex The Blue
Residential complex The Blue
Residential complex The Blue
Residential complex The Blue
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Residential complex The Blue
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,597
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 88 m²
1 real estate property 1
The Blue | Luxury Living in Tatlısu 🌊 Location: Tatlısu The Blue is a premium residential complex located on the Mediterranean coast of Northern Cyprus. It reflects a modern architectural vision focused on elegance, open space, and panoramic sea views. The project combines contempor…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
88.0
171,142
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex D Point
Residential complex D Point
Residential complex D Point
Residential complex D Point
Residential complex D Point
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Residential complex D Point
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$167,695
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Brise de Vallee
Residential complex Brise de Vallee
Residential complex Brise de Vallee
Residential complex Brise de Vallee
Residential complex Brise de Vallee
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Residential complex Brise de Vallee
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Küçükerenköy / Esentepe, North Cyprus 📍 About the Location Küçükerenköy is one of the most charming and fast-developing areas of North Cyprus 🌊⛰ Perfectly located between the sea and the mountains, surrounded by olive groves and unspoiled nature.   ✨ Quiet and green atmosphere …
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Apartment building ISATIS INFINITY
Apartment building ISATIS INFINITY
Apartment building ISATIS INFINITY
Apartment building ISATIS INFINITY
Apartment building ISATIS INFINITY
Show all Apartment building ISATIS INFINITY
Apartment building ISATIS INFINITY
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$224,274
VAT
Number of floors 10
Just steps from golden sandy beaches, INFINITY offers the perfect harmony between peaceful seclusion and vibrant living. Away from the noise of the city, yet with effortless access to its business and leisure destinations — this is where your dream home becomes a reality. Larnaca Airport …
Developer
ISATIS Construction Ltd
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Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$76,841
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! Furnished studio apartment 57 m² one kilometer from the sandy beach. Thanks to the unique location, you will live in a quiet place away from the bustle of the city, but at the same time be close to a…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Residential complex Caesar Breeze
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Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$156,678
The year of construction 2025
Caesar Breeze is a modern residential complex designed and designed by the Afik Group and offering apartments, quats and villas.The complex is located just 200 meters from a well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains, Caesar Breeze is an …
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
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Residential complex Natulux
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$287,094
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Turtle Bay Village
Residential complex Turtle Bay Village
Residential complex Turtle Bay Village
Residential complex Turtle Bay Village
Residential complex Turtle Bay Village
Residential complex Turtle Bay Village
Residential complex Turtle Bay Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$166,947
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 115 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Turtle Bay Village | Esentepe 🌴 A Mediterranean Resort Lifestyle by the Sea Turtle Bay Village is a large residential resort complex located on the northern coast of Cyprus in the picturesque Esentepe area, approximately 200 meters from the shoreline. The complex is situated close t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
115.0
174,524
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex ZK Aventus
Residential complex ZK Aventus
Residential complex ZK Aventus
Residential complex ZK Aventus
Residential complex ZK Aventus
Show all Residential complex ZK Aventus
Residential complex ZK Aventus
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,446
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Location: IskeleDistance to sea: 750 mLand plot: 22000 m2Number of apartments: 130Number of adjacent villas: 12Project description: Project chamber type, surrounded by nature, with access to allnecessary infrastructure. It consists of 7 two-storey apartment blocks and 12 townhouses. Each blo…
Agency
North Symbol
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Apartment building Class 10
Apartment building Class 10
Apartment building Class 10
Apartment building Class 10
Apartment building Class 10
Show all Apartment building Class 10
Apartment building Class 10
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$127,453
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
A boutique residential gem in Çanakkale, Famagusta Class 10 is a new boutique residential development designed for those who appreciate comfort, elegance, and long-term investment value. With only 12 exclusive apartments, the project offers privacy, tranquility, and a refined living en…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Majestic Luxury Villas
Residential complex Majestic Luxury Villas
Residential complex Majestic Luxury Villas
Residential complex Majestic Luxury Villas
Residential complex Majestic Luxury Villas
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Residential complex Majestic Luxury Villas
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$224,322
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 145 m²
1 real estate property 1
Majestic Luxury Villas — A New Beginning to Majestic Life 👑 Welcome to Majestic Luxury Villas, an exclusive villa project located in Yeniboğaziçi, Famagusta, where luxury, space, and elegance redefine modern living ✨ Just 5 minutes from Famagusta, this prestigious development offers tran…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
145.0
225,934
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
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Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$162,303
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 22
Caesar Palm Jumeirah will feature seven high-rise buildings inspired by Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah, just 300 meters from the sea. Each 22-floor building will offer stunning Mediterranean views. Residents can look forward to amenities such as a palm-shaped communal pool, infinity pools, gym…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Green & Blue
Residential complex Green & Blue
Residential complex Green & Blue
Residential complex Green & Blue
Residential complex Green & Blue
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Residential complex Green & Blue
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$160,517
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Green & Blue takes its name from the two defining colors of the Karpaz region: the deep blue of the Mediterranean Sea and the lush green of its untouched natural landscape 🌿. Every residence is thoughtfully positioned to embrace these elements, creating a harmonious balance between nature an…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Olive Court
Residential complex Olive Court
Residential complex Olive Court
Residential complex Olive Court
Residential complex Olive Court
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Residential complex Olive Court
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$234,141
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
Olive Court — Contemporary Mediterranean Living in Harmony with Nature 🌿 Olive Court is a residential development inspired by modern Mediterranean architecture, with a strong focus on natural materials, textures, and harmony with the surrounding environment. The concept is designed to …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
150.0
217,817
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Sea Magic Garden
Residential complex Sea Magic Garden
Residential complex Sea Magic Garden
Residential complex Sea Magic Garden
Residential complex Sea Magic Garden
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Residential complex Sea Magic Garden
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$313,004
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
🌊 Sea Magic Garden — Modern Living in Esentepe, North Cyprus Sea Magic Garden is a modern residential project located in the picturesque and highly desirable area of Esentepe, North Cyprus. Surrounded by nature, sea, and mountains, the project offers a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle wit…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Apartment building Velocity
Apartment building Velocity
Apartment building Velocity
Apartment building Velocity
Apartment building Velocity
Apartment building Velocity
Apartment building Velocity
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,368
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Modern Living Just 350m from the Sea in Iskele 🌊 We are pleased to present Velocity, a contemporary 5-storey residential building located in one of the most promising areas of Iskele, near the famous Long Beach. The project combines prime location, modern construction, and strong inves…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Apartment building Gold Residence
Apartment building Gold Residence
Apartment building Gold Residence
Apartment building Gold Residence
Apartment building Gold Residence
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Apartment building Gold Residence
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$115,644
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Modern Seaside Living in Famagusta We are pleased to present Gold Residence — a new 6-storey residential building located in the Karakol area of Famagusta, just 400 meters from the sea. This project combines prime location, quality construction, and strong investment potential. …
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
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Residential complex YeniLand
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$322,390
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Grand Sapphire BLU
Residential complex Grand Sapphire BLU
Residential complex Grand Sapphire BLU
Residential complex Grand Sapphire BLU
Residential complex Grand Sapphire BLU
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Residential complex Grand Sapphire BLU
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$212,967
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Grand Sapphire BLU — A New Standard of 7★ Living at Long Beach 🌊✨ Grand Sapphire BLU is an ultra-modern premium residential development located on the coastline of Long Beach (Iskele), setting a new benchmark for 7-star lifestyle living. The project combines large-scale architecture, i…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$91,075
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 9
Area 55–78 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Sea Life Residence — Living in the Heart of Long Beach 🌊🏖 Sea Life Residence is a fully completed residential complex located just one minute walking distance from one of Northern Cyprus’ best sandy beaches — Long Beach. It offers a rare opportunity to live right by the sea, in the cen…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0 – 60.0
87,262 – 120,408
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0 – 78.0
132,584 – 186,700
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$154,294
Finishing options Finished
Furnished studio 45 m2 with a terrace in the Cove Garden Village complex. The interior of the apartment is made in a modern style with elements of boho decor: natural shades, wicker elements, warm textiles and bright accents. The space is cleverly zoned: there is a large bed with a sof…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential quarter Exclusive
Residential quarter Exclusive
Residential quarter Exclusive
Residential quarter Exclusive
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$292,627
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential complex Sky Deluxia Life
Residential complex Sky Deluxia Life
Residential complex Sky Deluxia Life
Residential complex Sky Deluxia Life
Residential complex Sky Deluxia Life
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Residential complex Sky Deluxia Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$184,551
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 18
Area 47 m²
1 real estate property 1
A Resort-Style Lifestyle at Long Beach 🌊 Sky Deluxia Life is a large-scale contemporary development located in the very center of Iskele Long Beach. Integrated with the magnificent coastal landscape, the project offers a true four-season holiday lifestyle — not just a home, but a way of l…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0
104,173
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
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Residential complex L'Plage
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,14M
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Riverside Life
Residential complex Riverside Life
Residential complex Riverside Life
Residential complex Riverside Life
Residential complex Riverside Life
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Residential complex Riverside Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$92,108
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 17
Area 38–135 m²
16 real estate properties 16
Riverside Life | Long Beach, Iskele 🌴 Mediterranean Living Close to the Beach Riverside Life is a modern residential complex located in the popular Long Beach area of Iskele, within walking distance of the famous sandy Mediterranean coastline. The project is conveniently located opp…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
38.0 – 62.0
102,820 – 163,701
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0 – 135.0
177,230 – 289,521
Studio apartment
38.0
93,350 – 105,526
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
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Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$85,549
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Area 42–143 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Royal Sun Elite Residence is a large residential complex located in the popular Long Beach area of Iskele. The development covers 90 acres of land and includes 1,122 properties, offering a wide variety of apartments, penthouses, and townhouse-style homes. The project successfully combi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0 – 98.0
97,409 – 132,584
Villa
143.0
295,609
Studio apartment
42.0
87,262
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Magnolia Residence
Residential complex Magnolia Residence
Residential complex Magnolia Residence
Residential complex Magnolia Residence
Residential complex Magnolia Residence
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Residential complex Magnolia Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$213,283
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 106 m²
1 real estate property 1
Magnolia Residence — Modern Smart Living in Iskele 🌴 Magnolia Residence is an innovative residential development located in Iskele, designed for those who value modern lifestyle, comfort, and technology. Inspired by the magnolia flower — a symbol of stability, harmony, and prosperity —…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
106.0
217,817
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex La Palazzo
Residential complex La Palazzo
Residential complex La Palazzo
Residential complex La Palazzo
Residential complex La Palazzo
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Residential complex La Palazzo
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$218,350
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
La Palazzo is a new face for the Bogaz region, blending the highest of standarts with a classical sophisticated look. La Palazzo is the purest embodient of Luxury. Whether it be a spacious 2 bedroom apartment or a 4 bedroom detached villa allow us to elevate your living experience.  La Pa…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
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Residential complex LAventure
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$144,888
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Selaron Residence
Residential complex Selaron Residence
Residential complex Selaron Residence
Residential complex Selaron Residence
Residential complex Selaron Residence
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Residential complex Selaron Residence
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$181,380
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Selaron Residence — modern coastal living at Long Beach 🌊 Selaron Residence is a stylish residential development located in the popular Long Beach area of Famagusta, one of the most attractive coastal destinations in Northern Cyprus. The project blends modern architecture, resort lifes…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Sunrise
Residential complex Sunrise
Residential complex Sunrise
Residential complex Sunrise
Residential complex Sunrise
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Residential complex Sunrise
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$427,856
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 155 m²
1 real estate property 1
Sunrise is a modern residential villa development located in the highly desirable area of Yeni Boğaziçi, one of Northern Cyprus' most attractive coastal communities. Known for its peaceful atmosphere, golden Mediterranean beaches, and rich historical surroundings, Yeni Boğaziçi offers the…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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North Cyprus is a place where a warm Mediterranean climate, rich cultural heritage and attractive conditions for real estate investment are combined.

Advantages of Buying Real Estate from a Developer in North Cyprus

Buying real estate from a developer in North Cyprus offers a number of advantages:

  • New buildings comply with current building codes and offer modern architectural solutions.
  • Many developers in North Cyprus provide payment installments or favorable lending terms.
  • Buying real estate under construction in North Cyprus is accompanied by clear legal procedures that ensure the security of the transaction.
  • The primary real estate market in North Cyprus demonstrates stable growth, ensuring the investment attractiveness of the properties.
  • When buying at the construction stage, it is possible to make changes to the layout and design of future housing.

How to Choose a Developer in North Cyprus

When choosing a developer, it is recommended to study the reviews of previous clients and familiarize yourself with their completed and ongoing projects. Make sure that the developer has all the necessary documents for carrying out construction activities.

When concluding a contract, it is worth carefully studying all its clauses, including the deadlines for the delivery of the off-plan projects in North Cyprus and warranty obligations. If possible, personally visit the construction sites to assess the quality of the work.

New Buildings in Northern Cyprus: Prices from Developers

New construction projects in North Cyprus show steady growth: the average annual increase in property prices from 2019 to 2024 reached 8–12%, and in certain resort locations climbed to 18% due to the strong influx of international buyers.

The exact price depends on the project type, distance from the sea, infrastructure level, and the current stage of construction. The average cost per square meter in new coastal developments starts from $1200–2300/m², while premium projects reach $3000–3500/m².

Prices from developers in Northern Cyprus:

City / Area Property type

Average price per m²
Iskele Studios / 1+1 / 2+1 $1450–1900
Kyrenia (Girne) Studios, apartments, villas $1900–3500
Nicosia (Lefkosa) City apartments $1200–1600
Famagusta (Gazimagusa)

Apartments and studios

 $1300–1800
Alsancak (Karavas) Family complexes, townhouses, villas $1600–2400

The available apartments for sale in new development projects in Northern Cyprus include:

  • Apartments in new residential complexes. From studios to spacious 2+1 and 3+1 units. Many projects include swimming pools, fitness centers, SPA facilities, lounge areas, and gated territories.
  • Townhouses in modern blocks. Designed for permanent living, predominantly located in green residential areas.
  • Villas. Ranging from compact 2+1 homes to premium-class luxury villas with private pools, terraces, and panoramic sea views.

Popular Cities and Areas for Purchasing New Construction Projects in North Cyprus

North Cyprus offers a variety of regions for purchasing real estate. The most popular of them are:

  • Kyrenia (Girne). Known for its picturesque harbor, historical landmarks and developed infrastructure. Here you will find both luxury villas and modern apartments.
  • Famagusta (Gazimagusa). A city with a rich historical heritage and a university campus. Offers a wide range of housing at affordable prices.
  • Iskele (Trikomo). A rapidly developing area with beautiful beaches. Attracts investors due to promising projects and relatively low property prices.
  • Lefkosa (Nicosia). The capital of North Cyprus, combining business activity and cultural attractions. Offers a variety of housing options for those who appreciate the urban lifestyle.
  • Alsancak (Karavas). The area located near Kyrenia is known for its green areas and a calm atmosphere. Ideal for family living.

When choosing real estate in North Cyprus, it is important to consider not only the cost, but also the development prospects of the area, infrastructure and personal preferences.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Northern Cyprus

Buying Housing and Getting a Residence Permit in Northern Cyprus Has Become Easier: Current Changes
Buying Housing and Getting a Residence Permit in Northern Cyprus Has Become Easier: Current Changes
Buying Property in Northern Cyprus: Features, Taxes, and Attractive Districts
Buying Property in Northern Cyprus: Features, Taxes, and Attractive Districts
How to Invest in North Cyprus Real Estate and How Much You Can Earn: an Expert Overview
How to Invest in North Cyprus Real Estate and How Much You Can Earn: an Expert Overview

Frequently Asked Questions about New Off-Plan Projects in Northern Cyprus

What documents are required to buy a home in new developments in Northern Cyprus?

Foreigners, planning to buy an apartment from a developer in Northern Cyprus, need a passport or id-card. You will also need to get permission to buy the property.

Are there any restrictions for foreigners buying real estate from the developer of Northern Cyprus?

Foreigners may buy all types of real estate in any quantity. The only restriction: it is allowed to buy private houses on a land plot of no more than 1338 square meters.

How do I get Permission to Purchase when buying a property from a developer in Northern Cyprus?

Permission to Purchase is a permit to purchase a home. It can be obtained from the Council of Ministers. Here you need to provide an application, a copy of your passport, a land file, and other documents. Applicants' applications are considered for 4-6 months.

In what areas apartments are most often purchased in new buildings in Northern Cyprus?

Most demand is for apartments in Kyrenia, Iskil, and Famagusta. In these picturesque resorts, real estate is bought for vacation and permanent residence.

What are the pitfalls of buying new property in Northern Cyprus?

The most common feature of the local market is construction delays. On average, around 20–30% of new off-plan projects in North Cyprus are delivered 6–12 months later than initially planned.

Where is the best place to buy a new-build property in North Cyprus?

For investment purposes, properties on the Iskele coastline and Long Beach are the most suitable. These areas offer rental yields of 6–9% per year and one of the fastest price growth rates. For permanent living, districts near Kyrenia are considered the best option due to their schools, medical facilities, and developed urban infrastructure.

What are the benefits of buying new property in Northern Cyprus?

Modern residential complexes comply with up-to-date seismic safety standards and remain relatively affordable thanks to flexible installment plans offered by most developers that typically range from 24 to 60 months.

What is the average cost of new apartments and houses in Northern Cyprus?

At the moment, it is possible to buy a developer-built apartment in Northern Cyprus for $55,000–90,000. Standard apartment prices usually fall within $95,000–150,000, while villas range from $160,000 to $950,000+. The average market benchmark is $1200–2300 per m².

Why is North Cyprus attractive for real estate investment?

Northern Cyprus demonstrates strong demographic growth. Due to the influx of students and relocating professionals alone, the population increases by 3–5% annually. This generates continuous demand for both property purchases and rental housing with yields of 6–9% per year.

What legal aspects should be considered when buying new property in the TRNC?

It is essential to verify the type of land title and check for a land lease agreement if the plot is state-owned. Developers working with international buyers typically provide a complete documentation package and support clients through all stages of the transaction.

How much do you need to live comfortably in Northern Cyprus?

A couple’s average monthly budget for a comfortable lifestyle ranges from $1100 to $1600, including:

  • rent of a 1+1 apartment or maintenance of one’s own property: $500–800;
  • groceries and daily expenses: $450–600;
  • transport, healthcare, and services: $150–250.
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