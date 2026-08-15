North Cyprus is a place where a warm Mediterranean climate, rich cultural heritage and attractive conditions for real estate investment are combined.

Advantages of Buying Real Estate from a Developer in North Cyprus

Buying real estate from a developer in North Cyprus offers a number of advantages:

New buildings comply with current building codes and offer modern architectural solutions.

Many developers in North Cyprus provide payment installments or favorable lending terms.

Buying real estate under construction in North Cyprus is accompanied by clear legal procedures that ensure the security of the transaction.

The primary real estate market in North Cyprus demonstrates stable growth, ensuring the investment attractiveness of the properties.

When buying at the construction stage, it is possible to make changes to the layout and design of future housing.

How to Choose a Developer in North Cyprus

When choosing a developer, it is recommended to study the reviews of previous clients and familiarize yourself with their completed and ongoing projects. Make sure that the developer has all the necessary documents for carrying out construction activities.

When concluding a contract, it is worth carefully studying all its clauses, including the deadlines for the delivery of the off-plan projects in North Cyprus and warranty obligations. If possible, personally visit the construction sites to assess the quality of the work.

New Buildings in Northern Cyprus: Prices from Developers

New construction projects in North Cyprus show steady growth: the average annual increase in property prices from 2019 to 2024 reached 8–12%, and in certain resort locations climbed to 18% due to the strong influx of international buyers.

The exact price depends on the project type, distance from the sea, infrastructure level, and the current stage of construction. The average cost per square meter in new coastal developments starts from $1200–2300/m², while premium projects reach $3000–3500/m².

Prices from developers in Northern Cyprus:

City / Area Property type Average price per m² Iskele Studios / 1+1 / 2+1 $1450–1900 Kyrenia (Girne) Studios, apartments, villas $1900–3500 Nicosia (Lefkosa) City apartments $1200–1600 Famagusta (Gazimagusa) Apartments and studios $1300–1800 Alsancak (Karavas) Family complexes, townhouses, villas $1600–2400

The available apartments for sale in new development projects in Northern Cyprus include:

Apartments in new residential complexes. From studios to spacious 2+1 and 3+1 units. Many projects include swimming pools, fitness centers, SPA facilities, lounge areas, and gated territories.

From studios to spacious 2+1 and 3+1 units. Many projects include swimming pools, fitness centers, SPA facilities, lounge areas, and gated territories. Townhouses in modern blocks. Designed for permanent living, predominantly located in green residential areas.

Designed for permanent living, predominantly located in green residential areas. Villas. Ranging from compact 2+1 homes to premium-class luxury villas with private pools, terraces, and panoramic sea views.

Popular Cities and Areas for Purchasing New Construction Projects in North Cyprus

North Cyprus offers a variety of regions for purchasing real estate. The most popular of them are:

Kyrenia (Girne). Known for its picturesque harbor, historical landmarks and developed infrastructure. Here you will find both luxury villas and modern apartments.

Known for its picturesque harbor, historical landmarks and developed infrastructure. Here you will find both luxury villas and modern apartments. Famagusta (Gazimagusa). A city with a rich historical heritage and a university campus. Offers a wide range of housing at affordable prices.

A city with a rich historical heritage and a university campus. Offers a wide range of housing at affordable prices. Iskele (Trikomo). A rapidly developing area with beautiful beaches. Attracts investors due to promising projects and relatively low property prices.

A rapidly developing area with beautiful beaches. Attracts investors due to promising projects and relatively low property prices. Lefkosa (Nicosia). The capital of North Cyprus, combining business activity and cultural attractions. Offers a variety of housing options for those who appreciate the urban lifestyle.

The capital of North Cyprus, combining business activity and cultural attractions. Offers a variety of housing options for those who appreciate the urban lifestyle. Alsancak (Karavas). The area located near Kyrenia is known for its green areas and a calm atmosphere. Ideal for family living.

When choosing real estate in North Cyprus, it is important to consider not only the cost, but also the development prospects of the area, infrastructure and personal preferences.