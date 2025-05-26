  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building Velocity

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,368
VAT
;
6
ID: 33344
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Modern Living Just 350m from the Sea in Iskele 🌊

We are pleased to present Velocity, a contemporary 5-storey residential building located in one of the most promising areas of Iskele, near the famous Long Beach.

The project combines prime location, modern construction, and strong investment potential.

  • Distance to the sea: 350 m

  • Floors: 5

  • Total units: 30

  • Land size: 585 m²

  • Title deed: Exchange

 

📍 Location Highlights

Velocity is situated in a rapidly developing resort area with full infrastructure nearby:

Within walking distance:

  • the popular Long Beach Iskele

  • supermarket

  • pharmacy

  • bank / ATM

  • beauty salon

  • basketball & tennis courts

  • casinos and 5★ hotels

  • restaurants & cafés

  • open beach club

Famagusta is only 15 minutes away by car 🚗

A perfect balance between coastal relaxation and urban convenience.

 

🏡 Apartment Types

  • 2+1 — 65 m²

  • 1+1 — 40 m²

  • Studio (1+0) — 30 m² & 35 m²

Efficient layouts designed for comfortable living and high rental demand.

 

🏗 What You Get

  • Private parking space for each apartment

  • CCTV system

  • Luxury-class elevator

  • Marble staircases

  • Thermal and sound insulation

  • Sea views 🌅

  • Modern, high-quality finishes

  • Double-glazed PVC windows

  • Glass balcony railings

  • Built-in wardrobes

  • High gloss kitchen

  • Fully equipped bathroom with rain shower

  • Steel entrance doors

  • Suspended ceilings

  • Building maintenance service

 

💼 Rental Management

Professional rental services available:

  • 25% commission for short-term rentals

  • 10% commission for long-term rentals

 

Velocity is a smart choice for both lifestyle buyers and investors seeking steady rental income and long-term value growth in one of Northern Cyprus’ fastest-growing coastal areas 📈

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

You are viewing
Back Leave a request Show contacts
