Apartment in a new building Velocity

Modern Living Just 350m from the Sea in Iskele 🌊
We are pleased to present Velocity, a contemporary 5-storey residential building located in one of the most promising areas of Iskele, near the famous Long Beach.
The project combines prime location, modern construction, and strong investment potential.
Distance to the sea: 350 m
Floors: 5
Total units: 30
Land size: 585 m²
Title deed: Exchange
📍 Location Highlights
Velocity is situated in a rapidly developing resort area with full infrastructure nearby:
Within walking distance:
the popular Long Beach Iskele
supermarket
pharmacy
bank / ATM
beauty salon
basketball & tennis courts
casinos and 5★ hotels
restaurants & cafés
open beach club
Famagusta is only 15 minutes away by car 🚗
A perfect balance between coastal relaxation and urban convenience.
🏡 Apartment Types
2+1 — 65 m²
1+1 — 40 m²
Studio (1+0) — 30 m² & 35 m²
Efficient layouts designed for comfortable living and high rental demand.
🏗 What You Get
Private parking space for each apartment
CCTV system
Luxury-class elevator
Marble staircases
Thermal and sound insulation
Sea views 🌅
Modern, high-quality finishes
Double-glazed PVC windows
Glass balcony railings
Built-in wardrobes
High gloss kitchen
Fully equipped bathroom with rain shower
Steel entrance doors
Suspended ceilings
Building maintenance service
💼 Rental Management
Professional rental services available:
25% commission for short-term rentals
10% commission for long-term rentals
Velocity is a smart choice for both lifestyle buyers and investors seeking steady rental income and long-term value growth in one of Northern Cyprus’ fastest-growing coastal areas 📈