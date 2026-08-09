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New Apartments in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

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Iskele Belediyesi
141
Trikomo
80
Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi
9
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
6
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Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$91,075
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 9
Area 55–78 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Sea Life Residence — Living in the Heart of Long Beach 🌊🏖 Sea Life Residence is a fully completed residential complex located just one minute walking distance from one of Northern Cyprus’ best sandy beaches — Long Beach. It offers a rare opportunity to live right by the sea, in the cen…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0 – 60.0
87,017 – 120,070
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0 – 78.0
132,212 – 186,176
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex La Isla Villas
Residential complex La Isla Villas
Residential complex La Isla Villas
Residential complex La Isla Villas
Residential complex La Isla Villas
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Residential complex La Isla Villas
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$278,639
Finishing options Finished
Area 170 m²
1 real estate property 1
La Isla Villas — harmony of nature and modern living near Long Beach 🌿🌊 La Isla Villas is a modern residential development created with the philosophy “A Clean Breath to the Future”, combining the joy of island living, natural harmony, and contemporary comfort. The project is located i…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Four Seasons Life II
Residential complex Four Seasons Life II
Residential complex Four Seasons Life II
Residential complex Four Seasons Life II
Residential complex Four Seasons Life II
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Residential complex Four Seasons Life II
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$217,415
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 40–75 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Four Seasons Life II — Where Nature Meets Privileged Living 🌊🌿 Four Seasons Life II is a fully completed residential complex offering a lifestyle of comfort and harmony in the promising Boğaz area of Iskele. Designed with a visionary approach, the project preserves the natural landscap…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
75.0
217,205
Studio apartment
40.0
119,395
Agency
SMAK Partners
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TekceTekce
Apartment building Bellagio
Apartment building Bellagio
Apartment building Bellagio
Apartment building Bellagio
Apartment building Bellagio
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Apartment building Bellagio
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$174,680
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
The new attraction center of the Meditteranean is in Iskele. Bellagio - Luxury brought to life. It allows you to discover the unlimited comfort of a luxurious life in the heart of nature and the sea. Spacious apartments, terraces and balconies, designed with aesthetic and functional features…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Magnolia Residence
Residential complex Magnolia Residence
Residential complex Magnolia Residence
Residential complex Magnolia Residence
Residential complex Magnolia Residence
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Residential complex Magnolia Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$213,283
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 106 m²
1 real estate property 1
Magnolia Residence — Modern Smart Living in Iskele 🌴 Magnolia Residence is an innovative residential development located in Iskele, designed for those who value modern lifestyle, comfort, and technology. Inspired by the magnolia flower — a symbol of stability, harmony, and prosperity —…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
106.0
217,205
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
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Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$128,512
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 31
Area 54–117 m²
8 real estate properties 8
A New Definition of Elevated Mediterranean Living 🌊✨ Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences is the largest and most prestigious development in Northern Cyprus, located on the iconic beachfront of Long Beach, Iskele. Featuring 1,630 luxury residences and a world-class resort hotel, the proj…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
111.0 – 117.0
269,820 – 296,802
Studio apartment
54.0
150,425 – 153,797
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$303,111
Finishing options Finished
This project has received prestigious Property NC Awards! Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 147 m2 with sea view in a prestigious residential complex with a 5* hotel and casino, 600 meters from Long Beach - Grand Sapphire Resort. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped: a mod…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in Park Residence complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$114,792
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2 with a terrace of 15 m2 in the Park Residence complex. Two-room apartments 250 meters from the sandy beach. "Long Beach" is a coast with beautiful sandy beaches, near the city of Iskele and not far from Famagusta. In this project, everything …
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Residential complex Furnished studios in the 5* SPA complex Court Yard.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$176,478
Finishing options Finished
Furnished studio 48.8 - 55.6 m2 with a design package from the developer in the Court Yard complex. The studio has a living area with a TV and a double bed, a kitchen area with appliances, including a hob, hood and refrigerator. This project has a large territory and a variety of recre…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Green & Blue
Residential complex Green & Blue
Residential complex Green & Blue
Residential complex Green & Blue
Residential complex Green & Blue
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Residential complex Green & Blue
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$160,517
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Green & Blue takes its name from the two defining colors of the Karpaz region: the deep blue of the Mediterranean Sea and the lush green of its untouched natural landscape 🌿. Every residence is thoughtfully positioned to embrace these elements, creating a harmonious balance between nature an…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Aventus Residence
Residential complex Aventus Residence
Residential complex Aventus Residence
Residential complex Aventus Residence
Residential complex Aventus Residence
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Residential complex Aventus Residence
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$211,811
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Aventus Residence is a new residential complex located in the Iskele area, just 750 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. The project is conveniently located next to restaurants, markets, gas stations and all necessary amenities.Aventus consists of two stages, which include seven residential bu…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Thalassa Beach SPA complex.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Thalassa Beach SPA complex.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Thalassa Beach SPA complex.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Thalassa Beach SPA complex.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Thalassa Beach SPA complex.
Show all Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Thalassa Beach SPA complex.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Thalassa Beach SPA complex.
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$193,991
Finishing options Finished
Two-bedroom apartment 87 m2 - complex 100 meters from its own sandy beach in the 5 * SPA complex Thalassa Beach. The complex is located in the main tourist area of ​​Northern Cyprus. The Bafra region is rapidly developing as a major tourist region. The SPA complex is located directly on t…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Sun complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$70,101
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! A furnished studio of 42 m2 with a balcony of 7 m2, 600 meters from the sandy beach "Long Beach" in the Royal Sun Residence complex. "Long Beach" is a successful investment and an opportunity to live…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Olive Court 2
Residential complex Olive Court 2
Residential complex Olive Court 2
Residential complex Olive Court 2
Residential complex Olive Court 2
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Residential complex Olive Court 2
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,371
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 103 m²
1 real estate property 1
Olive Court 2 - modern complex in Jeni Boazici 🌿🏡Olive Court 2 is located in Yeni Boğaziçi, just a 10-minute walk from the sea.The project includes 58 residences, combining modern architecture, thoughtful planning and green surroundings. Every detail is thought out for a comfortable life nea…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
103.0
133,561
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Sky Diora
Residential complex Sky Diora
Residential complex Sky Diora
Residential complex Sky Diora
Residential complex Sky Diora
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Residential complex Sky Diora
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$156,257
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
The Sky Diora project is a special residential area located in Yeni Erenköy. With 80 units, 10 Blocks, management office for rental services and maintenance services, this project aims to blend the serene atmosphere of the sea with the comfort of modern living to turn your dreams into realit…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Caesar Blue
Residential complex Caesar Blue
Residential complex Caesar Blue
Residential complex Caesar Blue
Residential complex Caesar Blue
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Residential complex Caesar Blue
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,726
Area 48–112 m²
15 real estate properties 15
Caesar Blue is a modern residential complex located in a picturesque corner of North Cyprus, exclusively designed and built by Afik Group.Caesar Blue is located next to a sandy beach on the Mediterranean coast. The fully equipped apartment surrounded by fragrant gardens and the Aqua Club is …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.0 – 75.0
91,739 – 170,661
Apartment 2 rooms
106.0 – 112.0
161,892 – 221,927
Studio apartment
48.0 – 52.0
97,810
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Yalusa Homes
Residential complex Yalusa Homes
Residential complex Yalusa Homes
Residential complex Yalusa Homes
Residential complex Yalusa Homes
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Residential complex Yalusa Homes
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$230,560
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Yalusa Homes — Where Nature Meets Tranquility 🌊🌿 Yalusa Homes is an eco-conscious residential project located in Yeni Erenköy (Dipkarpaz) — one of the most untouched and naturally preserved regions of Northern Cyprus. Here you will discover pristine beaches, outdoor leisure activities,…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Abelia Residence
Residential complex Abelia Residence
Residential complex Abelia Residence
Residential complex Abelia Residence
Residential complex Abelia Residence
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Residential complex Abelia Residence
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$69,865
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 14
Area 36–123 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Abelia Residence — modern coastal living in Boğaz 🌊 Abelia Residence is a completed residential complex located in the scenic coastal region of Boğaz on the eastern coast of Northern Cyprus. The complex is situated only 250 meters from the sea, allowing residents to enjoy the Mediterra…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0
70,153
Apartment 2 rooms
123.0
222,601
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex HERA
Residential complex HERA
Residential complex HERA
Residential complex HERA
Residential complex HERA
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Residential complex HERA
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$236,676
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
HERA — 5★ Luxury in the Heart of Bafra 👑 Located in Bafra, Iskele, HERA is set in one of the most prestigious and rapidly developing touristic centers of Northern Cyprus 🌴 Once a quiet coastal village, Bafra has transformed over the past 10–15 years into a world-class resort destination.…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$169,240
Finishing options Finished
The project won the prestigious Property NC Awards 2019! Furnished 53 sq m studio apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex with a hotel and casino. The complex is located 600 meters from Long Beach, in one of the most popular areas with a landscaped promenade stretching over 3 ki…
Agency
Smart Home
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Apartment building ISATIS INFINITY
Apartment building ISATIS INFINITY
Apartment building ISATIS INFINITY
Apartment building ISATIS INFINITY
Apartment building ISATIS INFINITY
Show all Apartment building ISATIS INFINITY
Apartment building ISATIS INFINITY
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$224,274
VAT
Number of floors 10
Just steps from golden sandy beaches, INFINITY offers the perfect harmony between peaceful seclusion and vibrant living. Away from the noise of the city, yet with effortless access to its business and leisure destinations — this is where your dream home becomes a reality. Larnaca Airport …
Developer
ISATIS Construction Ltd
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Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$76,841
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! Furnished studio apartment 57 m² one kilometer from the sandy beach. Thanks to the unique location, you will live in a quiet place away from the bustle of the city, but at the same time be close to a…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex La Palazzo
Residential complex La Palazzo
Residential complex La Palazzo
Residential complex La Palazzo
Residential complex La Palazzo
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Residential complex La Palazzo
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$218,350
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
La Palazzo is a new face for the Bogaz region, blending the highest of standarts with a classical sophisticated look. La Palazzo is the purest embodient of Luxury. Whether it be a spacious 2 bedroom apartment or a 4 bedroom detached villa allow us to elevate your living experience.  La Pa…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
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Residential complex Edelweiss Holiday Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$129,053
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 13
Area 57–130 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Edelweiss Holiday Residence — Resort-Style Living in Iskele 🌴🌊 Edelweiss Holiday Residence is a modern residential complex that combines contemporary architecture, high-quality construction, and resort-style living. The project is fully completed and offers an ideal environment for liv…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
130.0
178,081
Studio apartment
57.0
82,295
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$72,797
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! Ready studio 43 m² 250 meters from the sandy beach. "Long Beach" is a coast with beautiful sandy beaches, near the city of Iskele and not far from the city of Famagusta. Long Beach is a good investme…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex CC Towers Iskele
Residential complex CC Towers Iskele
Residential complex CC Towers Iskele
Residential complex CC Towers Iskele
Residential complex CC Towers Iskele
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Residential complex CC Towers Iskele
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$137,222
The year of construction 2026
CC TOWERS ISKELE City: Iskele, Boğaz Property Type: Apartment Number of Bedrooms: Studio, 1+1, 2+1 Closed area: 31m2/44m2 ~ 45m2/62m2 ~ 69m2/119 m2 Situation: A & B blocks will be completed in 2026, C,D,E in 2027 Starting Price: £ 67.000 Payment plan for 10 years: 40% down paymen…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
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Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$87,763
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
1 real estate property 1
Thalassa Beach Resort — Beachfront Living in Bafra VIP Tourism Area 🌊🏖 Thalassa Beach Resort is a premium residential development located directly on the coastline in the Bafra region of Northern Cyprus. The project benefits from a unique beachfront position with a natural sandy beach,…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex The Blue Residence
Residential complex The Blue Residence
Residential complex The Blue Residence
Residential complex The Blue Residence
Residential complex The Blue Residence
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Residential complex The Blue Residence
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$194,503
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
The Blue Residence is a premium residential development located in the vibrant resort area of Iskele, Long Beach, one of the most desirable locations in Northern Cyprus. Combining contemporary architecture, landscaped surroundings, and excellent amenities, the project offers an ideal life…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Lilium Park
Residential complex Lilium Park
Residential complex Lilium Park
Residential complex Lilium Park
Residential complex Lilium Park
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Residential complex Lilium Park
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$122,482
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
A modern and minimalist sense of comfort. Lilium Park offers a different concept by blending classical Mediterranean architecture and Asian minimalism. Lilium Park offers its guests a peaceful site life experience. A friendly and warm atmosphere awaits you in Lilium Park, where two-store…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
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Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$234,913
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 17
Area 113–190 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F — Premium Resort Living by Long Beach 🌊 Grand Sapphire Resort & Residence, Block F is part of one of the largest and most prestigious developments in Northern Cyprus, located in Iskele, just a few minutes’ walk from Long Beach. This modern hig…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
113.0 – 118.0
236,092 – 256,329
Apartment 3 rooms
190.0
403,381
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Riverside Life
Residential complex Riverside Life
Residential complex Riverside Life
Residential complex Riverside Life
Residential complex Riverside Life
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Residential complex Riverside Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$92,108
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 17
Area 38–135 m²
16 real estate properties 16
Riverside Life | Long Beach, Iskele 🌴 Mediterranean Living Close to the Beach Riverside Life is a modern residential complex located in the popular Long Beach area of Iskele, within walking distance of the famous sandy Mediterranean coastline. The project is conveniently located opp…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
38.0 – 62.0
102,532 – 163,241
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0 – 135.0
176,732 – 288,707
Studio apartment
38.0
93,088 – 105,230
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Park Residence
Residential complex Park Residence
Residential complex Park Residence
Residential complex Park Residence
Residential complex Park Residence
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Residential complex Park Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$90,611
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 60–200 m²
9 real estate properties 9
A New Landmark at Long Beach 🌊 Park Residence brings a fresh architectural look to the Long Beach coastline, located just 200 meters from the famous sandy beach. This modern residential project is designed for those who want to live by the sea and enjoy Mediterranean views every day. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0 – 200.0
97,096 – 462,360
Apartment 2 rooms
86.0 – 90.0
155,146 – 240,140
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex ISATIS ELYSIUM 2
Residential complex ISATIS ELYSIUM 2
Residential complex ISATIS ELYSIUM 2
Residential complex ISATIS ELYSIUM 2
Residential complex ISATIS ELYSIUM 2
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Residential complex ISATIS ELYSIUM 2
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$169,904
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Just steps away from golden sands, balances tranquil with active, away from the bustle of the city and yet with easy access to its business and leisure hubs, makes North Cyprus your dream home. Larnaca Airport 79 km Nicosia 65 km Ayia Napa 45 km Ercan Airport 55 km Famagusta 1…
Developer
ISATIS Construction Ltd
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Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Show all Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$76,841
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! Studio 42 m2 in a SPA complex near the sandy beach of Long Beach. This 5* residential complex is located on the coast of Long Beach, which stretches along the east coast of Cyprus. Developed infra…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences
Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences
Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences
Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences
Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences
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Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,328
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
La Joya Beach Residences is a luxury residential project located in Long Beach, Iskele, one of the most prestigious coastal areas of North Cyprus. The name La Joya translates from Spanish as “the jewel,” perfectly reflecting the essence of this exclusive development. These low-rise reside…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the SPA complex Abelia Residence with sea view.
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$95,714
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! Furnished studio (0+1) 44 m2 with a balcony with a direct sea view. A gated residential complex with all amenities, located 200 meters from the sea in the Boaz area, 10 km from the city of Famagusta,…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Courtyard Platinum
Residential complex Courtyard Platinum
Residential complex Courtyard Platinum
Residential complex Courtyard Platinum
Residential complex Courtyard Platinum
Show all Residential complex Courtyard Platinum
Residential complex Courtyard Platinum
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,378
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
🏡 Courtyard Platinum is a new level of comfort and luxury in the heart of the rapidly developing region of Iskele, Northern Cyprus.The project continues the success of the popular Courtyard Long Beach Holiday Resort, setting new standards for living and investment.🌿 The unique concept of “Co…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Velaris
Residential complex Velaris
Residential complex Velaris
Residential complex Velaris
Residential complex Velaris
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Residential complex Velaris
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$196,318
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Velaris – a harmony of style, comfort, and resort living 🌿✨ Velaris is a modern low-rise project located just 700 meters from the sea, designed for comfortable living and relaxation in an atmosphere of tranquility and comfort 🌊 An ideal place for those who value a balance between nature,…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
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Residential complex Caesar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$56,750
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Area 40–128 m²
54 real estate properties 54
Caesar Resort — A Resort City by the Sea 🌊🏖✨ Caesar Resort is located in Iskele, next to the famous Long Beach — one of the most beautiful sandy beaches in Cyprus. The entire project spans 393,570 sqm, forming a true resort town with its own restaurants, SPA centers, parks, and leisure…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
56.0 – 80.0
71,502 – 116,697
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0 – 122.0
88,366 – 168,637
Apartment 3 rooms
128.0
225,300
Studio apartment
40.0 – 60.0
57,337 – 141,655
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.
Show all Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$169,742
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 71 m2 in 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue. New apartment complex located in a picturesque part of the Bogaz region, with a clean sandy beach. The apartments are ideal for holidays, renting out and for permanent residence. Infrastructure: Large swim…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Show all Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Residential complex MCKENZIE 2
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$404,940
Mckenzie 2 residential complex is a luxury and high-quality project located in the popular resort area of Long Beach, north of Famagusta, in Northern Cyprus. This project promises an indescribable lifestyle amidst the beauty of nature and the proximity of the Mediterranean Sea. Advantages of…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Show all Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$162,303
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 22
Caesar Palm Jumeirah will feature seven high-rise buildings inspired by Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah, just 300 meters from the sea. Each 22-floor building will offer stunning Mediterranean views. Residents can look forward to amenities such as a palm-shaped communal pool, infinity pools, gym…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
Residential complex Querencia
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Residential complex Querencia
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$194,442
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 28
🌊 Querencia is a magnificent project that will create a unique atmosphere on Long Beach, just 400 meters from the sea.Directly opposite the unique beach will open a complex with inspiring views, thoughtful living spaces and rich infrastructure.🏢 4 blocks, one of which will function as a hote…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Courtyard
Residential complex Courtyard
Residential complex Courtyard
Residential complex Courtyard
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$137,276
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 50–125 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Courtyard — A Completed Resort-Style Complex in Long Beach 🌴🌊 Courtyard is a ready residential complex located in the highly desirable Long Beach region, just a 5-minute walk from the sandy coastline 🏖✨ It combines comfortable living, green landscapes and full resort infrastructure in …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.0
175,383
Apartment 2 rooms
125.0
294,778
Studio apartment
50.0
139,632 – 144,354
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Royal Life Residence
Residential complex Royal Life Residence
Residential complex Royal Life Residence
Residential complex Royal Life Residence
Residential complex Royal Life Residence
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Residential complex Royal Life Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$73,583
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 14
Area 41–58 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Royal Life Residence — Modern Residential Complex 100 m from Long Beach 🌊 Royal Life Residence is a completed residential complex located in the heart of the popular Long Beach area in Iskele, just 100 meters from the sandy Mediterranean beach. The complex offers a relaxed resort atmos…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0 – 58.0
97,810 – 113,324
Studio apartment
41.0 – 42.0
74,200 – 83,644
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Kaya Residences
Residential complex Kaya Residences
Residential complex Kaya Residences
Residential complex Kaya Residences
Residential complex Kaya Residences
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Residential complex Kaya Residences
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
from
$113,078
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Kaya Residences — Sun, Sea & Luxury Living in the Heart of Bafra ☀️🌊✨ Let the sun and the azure Mediterranean Sea become part of your everyday life in Bafra — one of the most prestigious resort areas of Northern Cyprus. Kaya Residences is located just a 5-minute drive from one of the i…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Grand Sapphire BLU
Residential complex Grand Sapphire BLU
Residential complex Grand Sapphire BLU
Residential complex Grand Sapphire BLU
Residential complex Grand Sapphire BLU
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Residential complex Grand Sapphire BLU
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$212,967
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Grand Sapphire BLU — A New Standard of 7★ Living at Long Beach 🌊✨ Grand Sapphire BLU is an ultra-modern premium residential development located on the coastline of Long Beach (Iskele), setting a new benchmark for 7-star lifestyle living. The project combines large-scale architecture, i…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Sky Deluxia Life
Residential complex Sky Deluxia Life
Residential complex Sky Deluxia Life
Residential complex Sky Deluxia Life
Residential complex Sky Deluxia Life
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Residential complex Sky Deluxia Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$184,551
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 18
Area 47 m²
1 real estate property 1
A Resort-Style Lifestyle at Long Beach 🌊 Sky Deluxia Life is a large-scale contemporary development located in the very center of Iskele Long Beach. Integrated with the magnificent coastal landscape, the project offers a true four-season holiday lifestyle — not just a home, but a way of l…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0
103,881
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
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Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$85,549
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Area 42–143 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Royal Sun Elite Residence is a large residential complex located in the popular Long Beach area of Iskele. The development covers 90 acres of land and includes 1,122 properties, offering a wide variety of apartments, penthouses, and townhouse-style homes. The project successfully combi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0 – 98.0
103,881 – 132,212
Villa
143.0
294,778
Studio apartment
42.0
87,017
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Ocean Life
Residential complex Ocean Life
Residential complex Ocean Life
Residential complex Ocean Life
Residential complex Ocean Life
Residential complex Ocean Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$129,066
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 36–189 m²
219 real estate properties 219
North Cyprus’ most exclusive project Ocean Life offers a unique life and investment opportunity in addition to its nature, climate, historical beauties, tourism and education infrastructure. As the centre of attention of investors and the world with its adordable housing prices compared to o…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0 – 45.0
128,164 – 211,134
Apartment 2 rooms
86.0 – 103.0
209,110 – 275,216
Apartment 3 rooms
125.0
263,074 – 280,613
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex D Point
Residential complex D Point
Residential complex D Point
Residential complex D Point
Residential complex D Point
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Residential complex D Point
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$167,695
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Residential complex Furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$213,304
Finishing options Finished
One-bedroom apartment (1+1) 64 m² in the prestigious Grand Sapphire Resort CASINO complex, 600 meters from Long Beach. A design package (furniture and appliances) is included in the price. The complex is located in one of the most popular areas with a landscaped promenade stretching ov…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Venice
Residential complex Venice
Residential complex Venice
Residential complex Venice
Residential complex Venice
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Residential complex Venice
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$132,156
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 10
Venice — Resort Living Inspired by Italy 🇮🇹✨ Venice is a unique residential development located in the heart of Long Beach, Iskele, where Mediterranean lifestyle meets the romance of Venice 💙 Water is at the center of this concept — canals with gondolas, jacuzzi islands, and expansive po…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Aquamarine Boğaz Mansions
Residential complex Aquamarine Boğaz Mansions
Residential complex Aquamarine Boğaz Mansions
Residential complex Aquamarine Boğaz Mansions
Residential complex Aquamarine Boğaz Mansions
Show all Residential complex Aquamarine Boğaz Mansions
Residential complex Aquamarine Boğaz Mansions
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$211,591
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Coastal Living by the Mediterranean Sea 🌊 Aquamarine Boğaz Mansions is an exclusive collection of 43 low-rise scenic residences offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and surrounding mountains. Located just 600 meters from the pristine eastern coast pr…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Caesar Beach
Residential complex Caesar Beach
Residential complex Caesar Beach
Residential complex Caesar Beach
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$378,413
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 100 m²
1 real estate property 1
Caesar Beach — Beachfront Living with Full Resort Infrastructure 🌊🏖 Caesar Beach is a modern residential complex located directly on the Mediterranean coastline, featuring a fully оборудованный sandy beach. The project is fully completed and offers a resort-style lifestyle with high-le…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
100.0
377,748
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex ZK Aventus
Residential complex ZK Aventus
Residential complex ZK Aventus
Residential complex ZK Aventus
Residential complex ZK Aventus
Show all Residential complex ZK Aventus
Residential complex ZK Aventus
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,446
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Location: IskeleDistance to sea: 750 mLand plot: 22000 m2Number of apartments: 130Number of adjacent villas: 12Project description: Project chamber type, surrounded by nature, with access to allnecessary infrastructure. It consists of 7 two-storey apartment blocks and 12 townhouses. Each blo…
Agency
North Symbol
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Residential complex ARCADIA
Residential complex ARCADIA
Residential complex ARCADIA
Residential complex ARCADIA
Residential complex ARCADIA
Show all Residential complex ARCADIA
Residential complex ARCADIA
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,775
Finishing options Finished
PLACE WHERE DREAMS BECOME REALITY Arcadia, located in Iskele Boğaz, is a vibrant residential complex featuring 300 modern units, including studios, one-bedroom apartments, one-bedroom dublex and two-bedroom dublex. Each unit is designed for comfort and luxury, ideal for residents and inve…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Furnished studio in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seafront.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seafront.
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$145,493
Finishing options Finished
Furnished studio 46 m2 in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seafront. A large-scale project on the second coastline with a total area of ​​61,000 m2, on which 326 properties are located. The complex is designed to create a dream life that easily integrates into the natural landscape…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
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Residential complex Royal Sun Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$75,868
Finishing options Finished
Area 42–103 m²
14 real estate properties 14
Royal Sun Residence — Completed Seaside Living 🌊☀️ Royal Sun Residence is a fully completed residential complex located in the highly desirable Long Beach area, Iskele, Northern Cyprus. The famous sandy beach is just 5 minutes walking distance 🏖 This is a lively, established communi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0 – 103.0
93,088 – 136,259
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0 – 100.0
144,354 – 209,110
Studio apartment
42.0
72,851
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment in the Edelweiss complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$64,229
Finishing options Finished
A furnished studio apartment of 57 sq m is located one kilometer from the sandy beach. This unique location offers a quiet setting away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet close to all the city's amenities and historical landmarks. The city center and the Long Beach seashore ar…
Agency
Smart Home
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Apartment building Velocity
Apartment building Velocity
Apartment building Velocity
Apartment building Velocity
Apartment building Velocity
Apartment building Velocity
Apartment building Velocity
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,368
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Modern Living Just 350m from the Sea in Iskele 🌊 We are pleased to present Velocity, a contemporary 5-storey residential building located in one of the most promising areas of Iskele, near the famous Long Beach. The project combines prime location, modern construction, and strong inves…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Residential complex Lagoon Verde
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Residential complex Lagoon Verde
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,135
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Lagoon Verde Residences & Resort is more than just a place to live; it's an invitation to experience the tranquility and beauty of North Cyprus. Come and discover your own piece of paradise! 🏝️ The giant lagoon pool at Lagoon Verde exemplifies their dedication to innovation, exceptional d…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Panorama Long Beach
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach
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Residential complex Panorama Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,560
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 13
Area 74–85 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Panorama Long Beach — The Icon of the Coastline 🌅🏖 Panorama Long Beach is a completed premium residential project located just 180 meters from the sea (2 minutes walking distance). Positioned on the border of a low-rise zoning area, the project guarantees maximum sea and surrounding vi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.0
263,749
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0 – 85.0
364,257 – 418,221
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks v Bahceler Iskele
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks v Bahceler Iskele
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks v Bahceler Iskele
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks v Bahceler Iskele
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks v Bahceler Iskele
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks v Bahceler Iskele
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$238,660
The year of construction 2026
🌟 Exclusive residential complex in Bahçeler, İskele 🌟 Your new home is a combination of luxury, comfort and unique design!🏡 About the project:- Building area: 25,053 m2.- Closed area: 24,300 m2.- Green area: 2,330 m2 - cozy gardens and recreation areas.🔹 Configuration- 9 blocks.384 exquisite…
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter La Palazzo
Residential quarter La Palazzo
Residential quarter La Palazzo
Residential quarter La Palazzo
Residential quarter La Palazzo
Residential quarter La Palazzo
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$278,638
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dolce Vita
Residential quarter Dolce Vita
Residential quarter Dolce Vita
Residential quarter Dolce Vita
Residential quarter Dolce Vita
Residential quarter Dolce Vita
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,648
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential quarter Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential quarter Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential quarter Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential quarter Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential quarter Thalassa Beach Resort
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,317
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
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Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,056
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Agency
GP real estate
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Apart-hotel Hera Luxury Resort Casino
Apart-hotel Hera Luxury Resort Casino
Apart-hotel Hera Luxury Resort Casino
Apart-hotel Hera Luxury Resort Casino
Apart-hotel Hera Luxury Resort Casino
Show all Apart-hotel Hera Luxury Resort Casino
Apart-hotel Hera Luxury Resort Casino
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
from
$233,681
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Unique Investment Project with Investment Return GuaranteeWelcome to an elite residential complex with a hotel concept in the tourist region of Bafra, Famagusta! The project is located in a lively tourist area surrounded by 5-star hotels with Las Vegas-style casinos.The developer guarantees …
Agency
North Symbol
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Residential quarter Zodiac City - Libra Towers
Residential quarter Zodiac City - Libra Towers
Residential quarter Zodiac City - Libra Towers
Residential quarter Zodiac City - Libra Towers
Residential quarter Zodiac City - Libra Towers
Residential quarter Zodiac City - Libra Towers
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,981
The year of construction 2022
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,317
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Three bedroom duplex in Abelia Residence complex with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom duplex in Abelia Residence complex with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom duplex in Abelia Residence complex with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom duplex in Abelia Residence complex with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom duplex in Abelia Residence complex with sea view.
Show all Residential complex Three bedroom duplex in Abelia Residence complex with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom duplex in Abelia Residence complex with sea view.
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$269,762
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! Two-storey apartment with three bedrooms of 179 m2 with panoramic views of the sea and mountains, located just 250 meters from the coast in the Bogaz area. On the ground floor there is a spacious liv…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential quarter Caesar Resort
Residential quarter Caesar Resort
Residential quarter Caesar Resort
Residential quarter Caesar Resort
Residential quarter Caesar Resort
Residential quarter Caesar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$107,022
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter Volna Life
Residential quarter Volna Life
Residential quarter Volna Life
Residential quarter Volna Life
Residential quarter Volna Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$238,616
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Luna
Residential quarter Luna
Residential quarter Luna
Residential quarter Luna
Residential quarter Luna
Residential quarter Luna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$417,957
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sky Deluxia Life
Residential quarter Sky Deluxia Life
Residential quarter Sky Deluxia Life
Residential quarter Sky Deluxia Life
Residential quarter Sky Deluxia Life
Residential quarter Sky Deluxia Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$150,085
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Riverside Blue
Residential quarter Riverside Blue
Residential quarter Riverside Blue
Residential quarter Riverside Blue
Residential quarter Riverside Blue
Residential quarter Riverside Blue
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,319
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.
Show all Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$142,321
Finishing options Finished
Cozy 1+1 apartment of 63 m² with a glazed terrace of 12 m². The apartment is completely ready for occupancy, a full design package with furniture and appliances. A spacious living room with access to the terrace, a modern open-plan kitchen with a full set of dishes and appliances. A brigh…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Show all Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$218,488
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
INFINITY is a club aparthotel with extensive infrastructure, offering a wide range of apartments with sea views. The complex is located 450 meters from the sea in the Long Beach region, which is a great place for a quiet life and relaxation.Advantages of the Infinity Complex:Large selection …
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential quarter Green Diamond Tower City
Residential quarter Green Diamond Tower City
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$107,656
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter Volna 4
Residential quarter Volna 4
Residential quarter Volna 4
Residential quarter Volna 4
Residential quarter Volna 4
Residential quarter Volna 4
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$220,378
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Show all Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$113,172
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Riverside Life Residence – Elite Life by the SeaRiverside Life Residence is a unique premium residential complex located in the heart of the dynamic Iskele region, just a 5-minute walk from the legendary Long Beach.The project combines modern architecture, autonomous infrastructure and a hig…
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential complex CAESAR BLUE vsego v 300 metrah ot peschanogo plyazha
Residential complex CAESAR BLUE vsego v 300 metrah ot peschanogo plyazha
Residential complex CAESAR BLUE vsego v 300 metrah ot peschanogo plyazha
Residential complex CAESAR BLUE vsego v 300 metrah ot peschanogo plyazha
Residential complex CAESAR BLUE vsego v 300 metrah ot peschanogo plyazha
Show all Residential complex CAESAR BLUE vsego v 300 metrah ot peschanogo plyazha
Residential complex CAESAR BLUE vsego v 300 metrah ot peschanogo plyazha
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,981
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 9
CAESAR BLUE – Life in the First Row of the Mediterranean SeaWelcome to Caesar Blue - a unique resort complex just 300 meters from the sandy beach, located in the prestigious area of Boaz. This elite project combines exquisite architecture, five-star infrastructure and an unrivaled level of c…
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Show all Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$186,111
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 28
GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU consists of 5 high-rise buildings, each with 28 floors, and 8 low blocks, each with 5 floors. The project is located on a plot with a total area of 90727.18 m2 and includes 2345 units, including studios, one, two, three bedroom apartments and penthouses.GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU …
Agency
BASTAU CORPORATION INVESTMENT LTD.
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Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$143,119
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Show all Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$77,130
Finishing options Finished
Studio 42 m2 in a SPA complex near the sandy beach Long Beach. This 5* residential complex is located on the coast of Long Beach, which stretches along the east coast of Cyprus. Developed infrastructure includes everything for cultural and sports recreation and is designed to ensure yo…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$549,677
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter CC Tower Iskele
Residential quarter CC Tower Iskele
Residential quarter CC Tower Iskele
Residential quarter CC Tower Iskele
Residential quarter CC Tower Iskele
Residential quarter CC Tower Iskele
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$101,811
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Show all Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$163,586
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
INFINITY is a modern residential complex designed and designed by Isatis Construction which offers a wide range of apartments with sea views. It is located 450 meters from the breathtaking Long Beach, which is a great place for a quiet life or just for relaxation.Residential complex INFINITY…
Agency
BASTAU CORPORATION INVESTMENT LTD.
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Residential quarter Caesar Blue
Residential quarter Caesar Blue
Residential quarter Caesar Blue
Residential quarter Caesar Blue
Residential quarter Caesar Blue
Residential quarter Caesar Blue
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$165,982
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Show all Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$147,868
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 29
GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU – A symbol of elegance and luxury in Northern Cyprus🌍Long Beach is one of the most picturesque and popular places in Northern Cyprus with a sandy beach with a length of 3 km.🏗NORTHERNLAND CONSTRUCTION is the leader in premium construction on the island.ProjectGRAND SAPPHIR…
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Show all Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Residential complex MCKENZIE GOLD RESIDENCE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,470
Finishing options Finished
Area 62 m²
1 real estate property 1
A Better Life is Possible in Long Beach. We could not resist the magnificent sea view and we came back with our Mckenzie Gold project to the favorite area of Long Beach region… We witnessed our magnificent terrace garden meeting with the sea view. With this project, we offer peace to people.…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.0
102,532
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Show all Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$124,263
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
ELYSIUM is a low-rise luxury residential complex. The project is a closed microdistrict of elite real estate with a total area of 33,000 square meters. The territory has security, resort infrastructure, tropical garden, stylish landscape design, decorative lighting and lounge areas.ELYSIUM A…
Agency
BASTAU CORPORATION INVESTMENT LTD.
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Residential quarter Venice
Residential quarter Venice
Residential quarter Venice
Residential quarter Venice
Residential quarter Venice
Residential quarter Venice
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$107,656
The year of construction 2029
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter Royal Sun Residence
Residential quarter Royal Sun Residence
Residential quarter Royal Sun Residence
Residential quarter Royal Sun Residence
Residential quarter Royal Sun Residence
Residential quarter Royal Sun Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$291,304
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter The Velaris
Residential quarter The Velaris
Residential quarter The Velaris
Residential quarter The Velaris
Residential quarter The Velaris
Residential quarter The Velaris
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,981
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
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Apartment building Sun Tower
Apartment building Sun Tower
Apartment building Sun Tower
Apartment building Sun Tower
Apartment building Sun Tower
Apartment building Sun Tower
Apartment building Sun Tower
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$203,353
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
The project is located within walking distance of one of the best beaches of Northern Cyprus – Long Beach, Grand Saphire Hotel, Luna Park, bars, restaurants and kids' playground. Sun Tower contains: studio, 1+1, 2+1 apartments parking, elevator, video intercom system, swimming poo…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Show all Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$314,525
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 100–136 m²
2 real estate properties 2
An endless series of golden sands, secluded bays and wind-protected bays, softly washed with crystal clear waters, along with the warm hospitality of local residents, unique historical sights and rich culture will make Northern Cyprus your ideal second place of residence. The Caesar BLUE…
Developer
Afik
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Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort 2
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort 2
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort 2
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort 2
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort 2
Show all Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort 2
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort 2
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
from
$133,159
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 17
1 real estate property 1
Grand Sapphire Resort 2 - luxury apartments off the coast of the Mediterranean SeaThe project consists of 6 blocks of different storeys (from 9 to 17 floors) from the developer, operating since 2003. The company occupies an honorable place among the leaders of the region and today is rightfu…
Agency
GP real estate
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Residential quarter Royal Life Residence
Residential quarter Royal Life Residence
Residential quarter Royal Life Residence
Residential quarter Royal Life Residence
Residential quarter Royal Life Residence
Residential quarter Royal Life Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$126,021
Agency
GP real estate
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