  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex OTUKEN PROJECT

Residential complex OTUKEN PROJECT

Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$186,445
;
21
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Media Media
ID: 26734
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Spathariko

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Location on the map

Spathariko, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,942
Residential quarter Azure Villas
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$500,282
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,538
Residential complex Natura Park
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$266,133
You are viewing
Residential complex OTUKEN PROJECT
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$186,445
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Residential quarter Sea Magic Park Villas
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,52M
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Premium Premium
Residential complex Down payment 10%! Start of sales !a Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele,
Residential complex Down payment 10%! Start of sales !a Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele,
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$112,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 3
Area 51–149 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Lagoon Verde — A Next-Generation Coastal Residential Complex in Iskele, Northern Cyprus Lagoon Verde is a large-scale, conceptually refined development by renowned developer DND, located in the promising area of Otuken village, just minutes away from the popular Iskele region. Only a 7-mi…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex COLESIUM COURT DOĞANKÖY
Residential complex COLESIUM COURT DOĞANKÖY
Northern Cyprus
from
$71,823
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Colesium Court offers you a peaceful and quality life in the city, and at the same time away from the Girne city center. We offer you all the beauties of nature with its location intertwined with green and adjacent to blue. At the Colesium Court, where you will spend every hour with a differ…
Developer
Recaioğlu Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications