Residential complex Sea Life Residence

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$103,306
5
ID: 33944
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Sea Life Residence — Living in the Heart of Long Beach 🌊🏖

Sea Life Residence is a fully completed residential complex located just one minute walking distance from one of Northern Cyprus’ best sandy beaches — Long Beach.

It offers a rare opportunity to live right by the sea, in the center of resort infrastructure, while enjoying the comfort of a well-established residential community.

---

📍 About the Complex

🏢 Several residential blocks (5 to 9 floors)
🛎 Reception
🏊 Swimming pool with mini aqua park for children
🍽 Café
🏀 Basketball court
🌳 Mini park
🔥 BBQ area

Most apartments enjoy sea views, while upper floors offer panoramic views across the entire Long Beach coastline 🌅

---

🌴 Prime Location

Sea Life Residence is situated in the very heart of coastal life:

🏖 Direct access to the fully equipped beach via an underpass
🍽 Restaurants & cafés within walking distance
🛒 Supermarkets
💊 Pharmacy
💇 Beauty salon
🍻 Sports bar
🚶 Beach promenade

Everything you need for comfortable living and holiday lifestyle is just steps away.

Sea Life Residence is ideal for:

✔ Permanent seaside living
✔ Holiday home
✔ Rental investment with strong demand 📈

Here, every day begins with sea air and Mediterranean sunshine ☀️🌊

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 60.0
Price per m², USD 1,801 – 2,003
Apartment price, USD 108,032 – 120,186

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

