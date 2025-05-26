Residential complex Sea Life Residence

Sea Life Residence — Living in the Heart of Long Beach 🌊🏖

Sea Life Residence is a fully completed residential complex located just one minute walking distance from one of Northern Cyprus’ best sandy beaches — Long Beach.

It offers a rare opportunity to live right by the sea, in the center of resort infrastructure, while enjoying the comfort of a well-established residential community.

---

📍 About the Complex

🏢 Several residential blocks (5 to 9 floors)

🛎 Reception

🏊 Swimming pool with mini aqua park for children

🍽 Café

🏀 Basketball court

🌳 Mini park

🔥 BBQ area

Most apartments enjoy sea views, while upper floors offer panoramic views across the entire Long Beach coastline 🌅

---

🌴 Prime Location

Sea Life Residence is situated in the very heart of coastal life:

🏖 Direct access to the fully equipped beach via an underpass

🍽 Restaurants & cafés within walking distance

🛒 Supermarkets

💊 Pharmacy

💇 Beauty salon

🍻 Sports bar

🚶 Beach promenade

Everything you need for comfortable living and holiday lifestyle is just steps away.

Sea Life Residence is ideal for:

✔ Permanent seaside living

✔ Holiday home

✔ Rental investment with strong demand 📈

Here, every day begins with sea air and Mediterranean sunshine ☀️🌊