Residential complex Sea Life Residence

Sea Life Residence — Living in the Heart of Long Beach 🌊🏖
Sea Life Residence is a fully completed residential complex located just one minute walking distance from one of Northern Cyprus’ best sandy beaches — Long Beach.
It offers a rare opportunity to live right by the sea, in the center of resort infrastructure, while enjoying the comfort of a well-established residential community.
---
📍 About the Complex
🏢 Several residential blocks (5 to 9 floors)
🛎 Reception
🏊 Swimming pool with mini aqua park for children
🍽 Café
🏀 Basketball court
🌳 Mini park
🔥 BBQ area
Most apartments enjoy sea views, while upper floors offer panoramic views across the entire Long Beach coastline 🌅
---
🌴 Prime Location
Sea Life Residence is situated in the very heart of coastal life:
🏖 Direct access to the fully equipped beach via an underpass
🍽 Restaurants & cafés within walking distance
🛒 Supermarkets
💊 Pharmacy
💇 Beauty salon
🍻 Sports bar
🚶 Beach promenade
Everything you need for comfortable living and holiday lifestyle is just steps away.
Sea Life Residence is ideal for:
✔ Permanent seaside living
✔ Holiday home
✔ Rental investment with strong demand 📈
Here, every day begins with sea air and Mediterranean sunshine ☀️🌊