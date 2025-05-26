Residential complex Majestic Luxury Villas

Majestic Luxury Villas — A New Beginning to Majestic Life 👑

Welcome to Majestic Luxury Villas, an exclusive villa project located in Yeniboğaziçi, Famagusta, where luxury, space, and elegance redefine modern living ✨

Just 5 minutes from Famagusta, this prestigious development offers tranquility, privacy, and effortless access to city life 🌿

Designed for those who appreciate refined comfort and thoughtful architecture, Majestic Luxury Villas delivers a 5-star residential experience in every detail 🏡💎

Project Overview

The project offers 5 different villa types, each designed to meet the highest standards of luxury living:

🏊‍♂️ 6 ultra-luxury villas with 4 bedrooms and private pools

🏊‍♂️ 10 duplex villas with 4 bedrooms and private pools

🏡 5 duplex villas with 3 bedrooms

🌿 8 single-storey villas with 3 bedrooms

🏘 16 twin villas with 3 bedrooms

Every element of the project has been carefully planned to ensure maximum comfort and elegance ✨

Spacious Living at Its Best

🛋 Large and bright living rooms

As the heart of the home, living rooms in the Majestic Project are designed to be as spacious and inviting as possible — perfect for relaxing moments and stylish gatherings 🥂

Wake Up in Comfort and Privacy

🛏 Each bedroom with its own private bathroom and walk-in closet

All bedrooms are designed with hotel-level comfort, offering private bathrooms, WC, and dressing rooms to ensure complete privacy and relaxation ✨🛌

Where Cooking Becomes an Art

🍽 Fully equipped, spacious kitchens with private pantry rooms

Create your dream kitchen tailored to your personal taste.

High-gloss cabinets, granite countertops, and premium finishes reflect quality you can feel every day 💎

Modern & Elegant Bathrooms

🛁 Each bedroom features its own private bathroom, designed with modern aesthetics and high-quality materials

These personal spa-like spaces turn daily routines into moments of luxury and pleasure ✨

Majestic Luxury Villas is more than a residence —

it is a statement of elegance, comfort, and elevated living 👑🌿