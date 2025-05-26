Residential complex Majestic Luxury Villas

Majestic Luxury Villas — A New Beginning to Majestic Life 👑
Welcome to Majestic Luxury Villas, an exclusive villa project located in Yeniboğaziçi, Famagusta, where luxury, space, and elegance redefine modern living ✨
Just 5 minutes from Famagusta, this prestigious development offers tranquility, privacy, and effortless access to city life 🌿
Designed for those who appreciate refined comfort and thoughtful architecture, Majestic Luxury Villas delivers a 5-star residential experience in every detail 🏡💎
Project Overview
The project offers 5 different villa types, each designed to meet the highest standards of luxury living:
🏊♂️ 6 ultra-luxury villas with 4 bedrooms and private pools
🏊♂️ 10 duplex villas with 4 bedrooms and private pools
🏡 5 duplex villas with 3 bedrooms
🌿 8 single-storey villas with 3 bedrooms
🏘 16 twin villas with 3 bedrooms
Every element of the project has been carefully planned to ensure maximum comfort and elegance ✨
Spacious Living at Its Best
🛋 Large and bright living rooms
As the heart of the home, living rooms in the Majestic Project are designed to be as spacious and inviting as possible — perfect for relaxing moments and stylish gatherings 🥂
Wake Up in Comfort and Privacy
🛏 Each bedroom with its own private bathroom and walk-in closet
All bedrooms are designed with hotel-level comfort, offering private bathrooms, WC, and dressing rooms to ensure complete privacy and relaxation ✨🛌
Where Cooking Becomes an Art
🍽 Fully equipped, spacious kitchens with private pantry rooms
Create your dream kitchen tailored to your personal taste.
High-gloss cabinets, granite countertops, and premium finishes reflect quality you can feel every day 💎
Modern & Elegant Bathrooms
🛁 Each bedroom features its own private bathroom, designed with modern aesthetics and high-quality materials
These personal spa-like spaces turn daily routines into moments of luxury and pleasure ✨
Majestic Luxury Villas is more than a residence —
it is a statement of elegance, comfort, and elevated living 👑🌿