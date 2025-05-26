Residential complex Majestic Luxury Villas

  1. Realting.com
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$355,698
VAT
;
47
ID: 33305
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Sergios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Majestic Luxury Villas — A New Beginning to Majestic Life 👑

Welcome to Majestic Luxury Villas, an exclusive villa project located in Yeniboğaziçi, Famagusta, where luxury, space, and elegance redefine modern living ✨
Just 5 minutes from Famagusta, this prestigious development offers tranquility, privacy, and effortless access to city life 🌿

Designed for those who appreciate refined comfort and thoughtful architecture, Majestic Luxury Villas delivers a 5-star residential experience in every detail 🏡💎

 

Project Overview

The project offers 5 different villa types, each designed to meet the highest standards of luxury living:

🏊‍♂️ 6 ultra-luxury villas with 4 bedrooms and private pools
🏊‍♂️ 10 duplex villas with 4 bedrooms and private pools
🏡 5 duplex villas with 3 bedrooms
🌿 8 single-storey villas with 3 bedrooms
🏘 16 twin villas with 3 bedrooms

Every element of the project has been carefully planned to ensure maximum comfort and elegance ✨

 

Spacious Living at Its Best

🛋 Large and bright living rooms
As the heart of the home, living rooms in the Majestic Project are designed to be as spacious and inviting as possible — perfect for relaxing moments and stylish gatherings 🥂

 

Wake Up in Comfort and Privacy

🛏 Each bedroom with its own private bathroom and walk-in closet
All bedrooms are designed with hotel-level comfort, offering private bathrooms, WC, and dressing rooms to ensure complete privacy and relaxation ✨🛌

 

Where Cooking Becomes an Art

🍽 Fully equipped, spacious kitchens with private pantry rooms
Create your dream kitchen tailored to your personal taste.
High-gloss cabinets, granite countertops, and premium finishes reflect quality you can feel every day 💎

 

Modern & Elegant Bathrooms

🛁 Each bedroom features its own private bathroom, designed with modern aesthetics and high-quality materials
These personal spa-like spaces turn daily routines into moments of luxury and pleasure ✨

 

Majestic Luxury Villas is more than a residence —
it is a statement of elegance, comfort, and elevated living 👑🌿

Location on the map

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
