Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort

Thalassa Beach Resort — Beachfront Living in Bafra VIP Tourism Area 🌊🏖

Thalassa Beach Resort is a premium residential development located directly on the coastline in the Bafra region of Northern Cyprus.

The project benefits from a unique beachfront position with a natural sandy beach, a rare feature in the area.

All residences are designed to offer sea views from every apartment.

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🏡 About the Project

The development is designed to provide a resort-style lifestyle with high living standards.

Property types include:

• studios

• 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments

• penthouses with rooftop terraces and jacuzzis

• ground floor apartments with private infinity-style pools

Each unit features a sea view, and the project is designed by a renowned Italian architect.

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🌴 Facilities & Amenities

The complex offers a full resort infrastructure:

🏖 private sandy beach

🏊 infinity swimming pool

🏊 indoor heated pool

🎢 water slides & children’s pool

🧖 SPA complex & Turkish hammam

🏋️ fitness center

🎾 tennis court

⛳ mini golf

👶 children’s playgrounds

🌿 organic gardens & citrus groves

🍽 restaurant, pool bar & beach bar

🛒 minimarket

🛎 concierge & 24/7 security

Additional activities:

🌊 water sports, diving & fishing

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📍 Location — Bafra VIP Tourism Area

The project is located in Bafra, a government-designated high-end tourism area.

The region features:

🏨 5-star hotels (Kaya Artemis, Noah’s Ark, Limak, Concorde)

🍽 restaurants & beach clubs

🛍 shops and services

⛳ planned golf course

Bafra is known for:

🌊 pristine sandy beaches

🌿 natural landscapes

📈 strong investment potential

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🔐 Legal Status

✔ internationally recognized title deeds

✔ legally verified land ownership

✔ no ownership disputes

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💼 Investment Potential

The development offers full rental management services, including:

• listing on global booking platforms

• booking management

• check-in & check-out services

• concierge services

• car rental & transfers

• property maintenance and preparation

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Thalassa Beach Resort offers a unique combination of beachfront living, resort infrastructure, and strong investment potential. 🌴✨