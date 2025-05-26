Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort

Thalassa Beach Resort — Beachfront Living in Bafra VIP Tourism Area 🌊🏖
Thalassa Beach Resort is a premium residential development located directly on the coastline in the Bafra region of Northern Cyprus.
The project benefits from a unique beachfront position with a natural sandy beach, a rare feature in the area.
All residences are designed to offer sea views from every apartment.
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🏡 About the Project
The development is designed to provide a resort-style lifestyle with high living standards.
Property types include:
• studios
• 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments
• penthouses with rooftop terraces and jacuzzis
• ground floor apartments with private infinity-style pools
Each unit features a sea view, and the project is designed by a renowned Italian architect.
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🌴 Facilities & Amenities
The complex offers a full resort infrastructure:
🏖 private sandy beach
🏊 infinity swimming pool
🏊 indoor heated pool
🎢 water slides & children’s pool
🧖 SPA complex & Turkish hammam
🏋️ fitness center
🎾 tennis court
⛳ mini golf
👶 children’s playgrounds
🌿 organic gardens & citrus groves
🍽 restaurant, pool bar & beach bar
🛒 minimarket
🛎 concierge & 24/7 security
Additional activities:
🌊 water sports, diving & fishing
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📍 Location — Bafra VIP Tourism Area
The project is located in Bafra, a government-designated high-end tourism area.
The region features:
🏨 5-star hotels (Kaya Artemis, Noah’s Ark, Limak, Concorde)
🍽 restaurants & beach clubs
🛍 shops and services
⛳ planned golf course
Bafra is known for:
🌊 pristine sandy beaches
🌿 natural landscapes
📈 strong investment potential
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🔐 Legal Status
✔ internationally recognized title deeds
✔ legally verified land ownership
✔ no ownership disputes
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💼 Investment Potential
The development offers full rental management services, including:
• listing on global booking platforms
• booking management
• check-in & check-out services
• concierge services
• car rental & transfers
• property maintenance and preparation
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Thalassa Beach Resort offers a unique combination of beachfront living, resort infrastructure, and strong investment potential. 🌴✨