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  4. Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort

Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort

Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$87,763
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ID: 35094
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi
  • Village
    Vokolida

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Thalassa Beach Resort — Beachfront Living in Bafra VIP Tourism Area 🌊🏖

Thalassa Beach Resort is a premium residential development located directly on the coastline in the Bafra region of Northern Cyprus.

The project benefits from a unique beachfront position with a natural sandy beach, a rare feature in the area.
All residences are designed to offer sea views from every apartment.

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🏡 About the Project

The development is designed to provide a resort-style lifestyle with high living standards.

Property types include:

• studios
• 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments
• penthouses with rooftop terraces and jacuzzis
• ground floor apartments with private infinity-style pools

Each unit features a sea view, and the project is designed by a renowned Italian architect.

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🌴 Facilities & Amenities

The complex offers a full resort infrastructure:

🏖 private sandy beach
🏊 infinity swimming pool
🏊 indoor heated pool
🎢 water slides & children’s pool
🧖 SPA complex & Turkish hammam
🏋️ fitness center
🎾 tennis court
⛳ mini golf
👶 children’s playgrounds
🌿 organic gardens & citrus groves

🍽 restaurant, pool bar & beach bar
🛒 minimarket
🛎 concierge & 24/7 security

Additional activities:

🌊 water sports, diving & fishing

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📍 Location — Bafra VIP Tourism Area

The project is located in Bafra, a government-designated high-end tourism area.

The region features:

🏨 5-star hotels (Kaya Artemis, Noah’s Ark, Limak, Concorde)
🍽 restaurants & beach clubs
🛍 shops and services
⛳ planned golf course

Bafra is known for:

🌊 pristine sandy beaches
🌿 natural landscapes
📈 strong investment potential

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🔐 Legal Status

✔ internationally recognized title deeds
✔ legally verified land ownership
✔ no ownership disputes

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💼 Investment Potential

The development offers full rental management services, including:

• listing on global booking platforms
• booking management
• check-in & check-out services
• concierge services
• car rental & transfers
• property maintenance and preparation

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Thalassa Beach Resort offers a unique combination of beachfront living, resort infrastructure, and strong investment potential. 🌴✨

Location on the map

Vokolida, Northern Cyprus

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Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$87,763
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