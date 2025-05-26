Residential complex Panorama Long Beach

Panorama Long Beach — The Icon of the Coastline 🌅🏖
Panorama Long Beach is a completed premium residential project located just 180 meters from the sea (2 minutes walking distance).
Positioned on the border of a low-rise zoning area, the project guarantees maximum sea and surrounding views from most apartments.
Within 100 meters:
🛒 Supermarket
🍽 Fish restaurant
🌳 Park
🚶♂️ Long Beach promenade with cycling and walking paths
This is the heart of high-standard coastal living.
---
🏙 Iconic Architecture
The project consists of two 13-storey blocks with a dynamic and recognizable design.
Challenging conventional high-rise forms, Panorama Long Beach sets a new benchmark for architecture and luxury living in the region.
---
🌊 On-Site Facilities
🏊 220 m² outdoor swimming pool
👶 Children’s pool
🍽 Restaurant / bar with roof terrace
🛎 Lobby, reception & concierge
🏋️ Gym
🧖 Spa, sauna & massage
🎮 Game room
🎬 Pocket cinema
⛳ Mini golf
🏓 Table tennis & billiards
♟ Garden chess
🎠 Playground
🛡 24/7 security
🌅 Rooftop Experience (13th Floor)
🌊 Infinity pool with panoramic overflow
🍹 360° panoramic restaurant / bar
🎥 Open-air cinema
🔭 Sky telescope for stargazing
Sunrise over the Mediterranean and sunset views from the west create an unforgettable living experience.
---
🏡 Layout Highlights
Block A — direct sea-facing apartments and Famagusta Bay views.
Selected penthouses with large terraces, jacuzzi and hot tub options.
Block B — uninterrupted views towards Famagusta Bay and Karpaz peninsula.
All units designed as penthouse-style apartments with spacious terraces.
Duplex 4+1 apartments connected via steel bridge terraces between blocks — a rare architectural feature.
🔹 Technical Features
✔ Large porcelain tiles
✔ Built-in shower systems
✔ Walk-in showers
✔ Granite countertops
✔ Premium wooden doors
✔ Optional electric underfloor heating
✔ Ducted concealed cooling system
✔ Generator
✔ Full accessibility & elevators
Panorama Long Beach is more than a residence.
It is a panoramic lifestyle statement overlooking the Mediterranean 🌊✨