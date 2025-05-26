Residential complex Panorama Long Beach

Panorama Long Beach — The Icon of the Coastline 🌅🏖

Panorama Long Beach is a completed premium residential project located just 180 meters from the sea (2 minutes walking distance).

Positioned on the border of a low-rise zoning area, the project guarantees maximum sea and surrounding views from most apartments.

Within 100 meters:

🛒 Supermarket

🍽 Fish restaurant

🌳 Park

🚶‍♂️ Long Beach promenade with cycling and walking paths

This is the heart of high-standard coastal living.

---

🏙 Iconic Architecture

The project consists of two 13-storey blocks with a dynamic and recognizable design.

Challenging conventional high-rise forms, Panorama Long Beach sets a new benchmark for architecture and luxury living in the region.

---

🌊 On-Site Facilities

🏊 220 m² outdoor swimming pool

👶 Children’s pool

🍽 Restaurant / bar with roof terrace

🛎 Lobby, reception & concierge

🏋️ Gym

🧖 Spa, sauna & massage

🎮 Game room

🎬 Pocket cinema

⛳ Mini golf

🏓 Table tennis & billiards

♟ Garden chess

🎠 Playground

🛡 24/7 security

🌅 Rooftop Experience (13th Floor)

🌊 Infinity pool with panoramic overflow

🍹 360° panoramic restaurant / bar

🎥 Open-air cinema

🔭 Sky telescope for stargazing

Sunrise over the Mediterranean and sunset views from the west create an unforgettable living experience.

---

🏡 Layout Highlights

Block A — direct sea-facing apartments and Famagusta Bay views.

Selected penthouses with large terraces, jacuzzi and hot tub options.

Block B — uninterrupted views towards Famagusta Bay and Karpaz peninsula.

All units designed as penthouse-style apartments with spacious terraces.

Duplex 4+1 apartments connected via steel bridge terraces between blocks — a rare architectural feature.

🔹 Technical Features

✔ Large porcelain tiles

✔ Built-in shower systems

✔ Walk-in showers

✔ Granite countertops

✔ Premium wooden doors

✔ Optional electric underfloor heating

✔ Ducted concealed cooling system

✔ Generator

✔ Full accessibility & elevators

Panorama Long Beach is more than a residence.

It is a panoramic lifestyle statement overlooking the Mediterranean 🌊✨