Residential complex Panorama Long Beach

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
$202,560
Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Finished
    13

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Panorama Long Beach — The Icon of the Coastline 🌅🏖

Panorama Long Beach is a completed premium residential project located just 180 meters from the sea (2 minutes walking distance).

Positioned on the border of a low-rise zoning area, the project guarantees maximum sea and surrounding views from most apartments.

Within 100 meters:
🛒 Supermarket
🍽 Fish restaurant
🌳 Park
🚶‍♂️ Long Beach promenade with cycling and walking paths

This is the heart of high-standard coastal living.

---

🏙 Iconic Architecture

The project consists of two 13-storey blocks with a dynamic and recognizable design.

Challenging conventional high-rise forms, Panorama Long Beach sets a new benchmark for architecture and luxury living in the region.

---

🌊 On-Site Facilities

🏊 220 m² outdoor swimming pool
👶 Children’s pool
🍽 Restaurant / bar with roof terrace
🛎 Lobby, reception & concierge
🏋️ Gym
🧖 Spa, sauna & massage
🎮 Game room
🎬 Pocket cinema
⛳ Mini golf
🏓 Table tennis & billiards
♟ Garden chess
🎠 Playground
🛡 24/7 security

🌅 Rooftop Experience (13th Floor)

🌊 Infinity pool with panoramic overflow
🍹 360° panoramic restaurant / bar
🎥 Open-air cinema
🔭 Sky telescope for stargazing

Sunrise over the Mediterranean and sunset views from the west create an unforgettable living experience.

---

🏡 Layout Highlights

Block A — direct sea-facing apartments and Famagusta Bay views.
Selected penthouses with large terraces, jacuzzi and hot tub options.

Block B — uninterrupted views towards Famagusta Bay and Karpaz peninsula.
All units designed as penthouse-style apartments with spacious terraces.

Duplex 4+1 apartments connected via steel bridge terraces between blocks — a rare architectural feature.

🔹 Technical Features

✔ Large porcelain tiles
✔ Built-in shower systems
✔ Walk-in showers
✔ Granite countertops
✔ Premium wooden doors
✔ Optional electric underfloor heating
✔ Ducted concealed cooling system
✔ Generator
✔ Full accessibility & elevators

Panorama Long Beach is more than a residence.
It is a panoramic lifestyle statement overlooking the Mediterranean 🌊✨

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 85.0
Price per m², USD 4,925
Apartment price, USD 418,625

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

