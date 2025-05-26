  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Park Residence

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$109,574
VAT
BTC
1.3033564
ETH
68.3144811
USDT
108 333.7403418
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
ID: 33373
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A New Landmark at Long Beach 🌊

Park Residence brings a fresh architectural look to the Long Beach coastline, located just 200 meters from the famous sandy beach.

This modern residential project is designed for those who want to live by the sea and enjoy Mediterranean views every day.

🏖 Only 2 minutes walking distance to the beach
🌅 Sea-view apartments
🌿 Spacious balconies
🛍 On-site commercial shops

The project consists of 550 apartments with a variety of layouts:
• Studios
• 1-bedroom apartments
• 2-bedroom apartments
• 3-bedroom apartments

Contemporary architecture, generous interior spaces, and wide balconies create a comfortable and stylish living environment.

Residents can enjoy resort-style amenities including:
🏊 Swimming pool with aqua area
🍽 Dining options
🏋️ Sports facilities
🌴 Relaxation areas
🛒 Multi-purpose retail shops

Here, you can dine overlooking the sea, watch your children play happily, breathe in the Mediterranean air, relax by the pool, or take a short walk to the beach just 200 meters away.

Park Residence — where everyday life feels like a lifetime holiday. ☀️

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 86.0
Price per m², USD 2,108
Apartment price, USD 181,270

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential complex Park Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$109,574
VAT
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
