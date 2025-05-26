Residential complex Park Residence

A New Landmark at Long Beach 🌊

Park Residence brings a fresh architectural look to the Long Beach coastline, located just 200 meters from the famous sandy beach.

This modern residential project is designed for those who want to live by the sea and enjoy Mediterranean views every day.

🏖 Only 2 minutes walking distance to the beach

🌅 Sea-view apartments

🌿 Spacious balconies

🛍 On-site commercial shops

The project consists of 550 apartments with a variety of layouts:

• Studios

• 1-bedroom apartments

• 2-bedroom apartments

• 3-bedroom apartments

Contemporary architecture, generous interior spaces, and wide balconies create a comfortable and stylish living environment.

Residents can enjoy resort-style amenities including:

🏊 Swimming pool with aqua area

🍽 Dining options

🏋️ Sports facilities

🌴 Relaxation areas

🛒 Multi-purpose retail shops

Here, you can dine overlooking the sea, watch your children play happily, breathe in the Mediterranean air, relax by the pool, or take a short walk to the beach just 200 meters away.

Park Residence — where everyday life feels like a lifetime holiday. ☀️