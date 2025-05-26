Residential complex Atlantis Pearl

Atlantis Pearl is an exclusive seaside residential project located in Tatlısu, North Cyprus, where modern architecture meets true Mediterranean charm. Surrounded by lush greenery and offering panoramic sea and mountain views, the project provides a peaceful and elegant lifestyle for those seeking comfort, beauty, and tranquility.
The project is ideal both for private living and high-yield investment.
📍 Project Overview
Total plot area: 32,000 m²
Blocks: 8
Total units: 176
Direct beach access
Atlantis Pearl offers a variety of apartment layouts combined with rich facilities and a resort-style living concept.
🏠 Apartment Types
1+1 apartments (ground floor)
1+1 penthouse apartments with private rooftop terraces
2+1 penthouse apartments with rooftop terraces
🏊 Facilities & Amenities
Two outdoor swimming pools
Indoor swimming pool
SPA center
Gym
Children’s playground
Direct access to the beach
Landscaped green areas
🌿 Activities & Lifestyle
Residents can enjoy a wide range of outdoor and recreational activities nearby:
Golf
Water sports
Fishing
Hiking
Zipline
Cycling
💼 Rental Management Services
A full rental management service is available for investors, covering everything from start to finish:
✔️ Advertising and promotion
✔️ Guest sourcing on top platforms such as Booking.com
✔️ Check-in & check-out
✔️ Airport transfers
✔️ Cleaning before and after stays
✔️ Laundry services
✔️ Key holding and access management
✔️ Property maintenance and minor repairs
Enjoy stress-free ownership while your property generates income.