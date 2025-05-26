Residential complex Atlantis Pearl

Atlantis Pearl is an exclusive seaside residential project located in Tatlısu, North Cyprus, where modern architecture meets true Mediterranean charm. Surrounded by lush greenery and offering panoramic sea and mountain views, the project provides a peaceful and elegant lifestyle for those seeking comfort, beauty, and tranquility.

The project is ideal both for private living and high-yield investment.

📍 Project Overview

Total plot area: 32,000 m²

Blocks: 8

Total units: 176

Direct beach access

Atlantis Pearl offers a variety of apartment layouts combined with rich facilities and a resort-style living concept.

🏠 Apartment Types

1+1 apartments (ground floor)

1+1 penthouse apartments with private rooftop terraces

2+1 penthouse apartments with rooftop terraces

🏊 Facilities & Amenities

Two outdoor swimming pools

Indoor swimming pool

SPA center

Gym

Children’s playground

Direct access to the beach

Landscaped green areas

🌿 Activities & Lifestyle

Residents can enjoy a wide range of outdoor and recreational activities nearby:

Golf

Water sports

Fishing

Hiking

Zipline

Cycling

💼 Rental Management Services

A full rental management service is available for investors, covering everything from start to finish:

✔️ Advertising and promotion

✔️ Guest sourcing on top platforms such as Booking.com

✔️ Check-in & check-out

✔️ Airport transfers

✔️ Cleaning before and after stays

✔️ Laundry services

✔️ Key holding and access management

✔️ Property maintenance and minor repairs

Enjoy stress-free ownership while your property generates income.