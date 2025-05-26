Residential complex Atlantis Pearl

  1. Realting.com
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Atlantis Pearl is an exclusive seaside residential project located in Tatlısu, North Cyprus, where modern architecture meets true Mediterranean charm. Surrounded by lush greenery and offering panoramic sea and mountain views, the project provides a peaceful and elegant lifestyle for those seeking comfort, beauty, and tranquility.

The project is ideal both for private living and high-yield investment.

 

📍 Project Overview

  • Total plot area: 32,000 m²

  • Blocks: 8

  • Total units: 176

  • Direct beach access

Atlantis Pearl offers a variety of apartment layouts combined with rich facilities and a resort-style living concept.

 

🏠 Apartment Types

  • 1+1 apartments (ground floor)

  • 1+1 penthouse apartments with private rooftop terraces

  • 2+1 penthouse apartments with rooftop terraces

 

🏊 Facilities & Amenities

  • Two outdoor swimming pools

  • Indoor swimming pool

  • SPA center

  • Gym

  • Children’s playground

  • Direct access to the beach

  • Landscaped green areas

 

🌿 Activities & Lifestyle

Residents can enjoy a wide range of outdoor and recreational activities nearby:

  • Golf

  • Water sports

  • Fishing

  • Hiking

  • Zipline

  • Cycling

 

💼 Rental Management Services

A full rental management service is available for investors, covering everything from start to finish:

✔️ Advertising and promotion
✔️ Guest sourcing on top platforms such as Booking.com
✔️ Check-in & check-out
✔️ Airport transfers
✔️ Cleaning before and after stays
✔️ Laundry services
✔️ Key holding and access management
✔️ Property maintenance and minor repairs

Enjoy stress-free ownership while your property generates income.

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

