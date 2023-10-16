Bungalows for sale in Northern Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
Contemporary Bungalows by the Sea in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Tatlisu is a coastal town in Ga…
€742,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 1
New Holiday and Investment Houses in a Unique Environment in Famagusta Modern houses are sit…
€1,13M
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Bungalows in a Wellness-Concept Complex in Tatlisu Northern Cyprus Tatlısu region, located i…
€603,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
Bungalow Houses in a Comprehensive Residential Complex in North Cyprus Gazimagusa Located on…
€597,000
Bungalow 4 rooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-714   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to…
€659,506
Bungalow 4 rooms in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
ID: CP-709   LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / Kantara   – Distance to the sea -700 M …
€482,417
Bungalow 4 rooms with sea view in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with sea view
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-706   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to …
€726,953
Bungalow 3 rooms in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-702   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -250M – Distance to…
€525,361
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with fireplace in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with fireplace
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€143,968
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with private pool, with Fitted Wardrobes, with Close to Golf Course in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with private pool, with Fitted Wardrobes, with Close to Golf Course
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€229,289
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with private pool, with Fitted Wardrobes, with Landscaped Grounds in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with private pool, with Fitted Wardrobes, with Landscaped Grounds
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€213,100
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with Air-Conditioned, with Closets in all rooms in Leonarisso, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with Air-Conditioned, with Closets in all rooms
Leonarisso, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€253,485

