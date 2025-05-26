  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Capensis Homes

Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$179,380
VAT
BTC
2.1336863
ETH
111.8356212
USDT
177 349.9695980
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
35
ID: 33210
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Yenibogazici Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Capensis Homes - modern residential complex in Yeni Boğaziçi 🏡

Capensis Homes is a new residential project located in the promising area of Yeni Boğaziçi, one of the most attractive and rapidly developing regions of Northern Cyprus. The area is conveniently located between Famagusta and Iskele, just a 10-minute drive from the infrastructure of both cities, as well as close to some of the most beautiful beaches of the island. 🌊

The project is ideal for both comfortable living and investment purposes with high rental potential. 📈

Location and environment 📍

Yeni Boğaziçi combines the tranquility of the coastal area and the convenience of urban infrastructure:

  • Beach - 5 minutes by car 🏖️

  • College, school, hospital.

  • Festival area and playgrounds

  • Beach clubs and public beach

  • Restaurants, markets, pharmacies

The proximity to hotels and tourist areas makes the project especially attractive for rent.

Types of real estate in the complex 🏠

The project presents different housing formats suitable for different goals and budgets:

  • 1+1 Ground Floor - 24 apartments

  • 2+1 Loft Penthouse - 24 apartments

  • 3+1 Ground Floor - 2 apartments

  • 3+1 Loft Penthouse - 2 apartments

Complex infrastructure 🌿

For residents, a full-fledged resort infrastructure is provided:

  • Outdoor pool and children's pool 🏊‍♂️

  • Pool bar and tanning area ☀️

  • Indoor pool

  • Gymnasium

  • SPA zone: sauna and hammam

  • Generator

  • Professional management company

Terms of payment 💳

There are 3 flexible payment plans available:
1st️⃣ 35% down payment + installments for 24 months
2.️⃣ 50% down payment + installments for 36 months
🎁 Package of household appliances - as a gift
3️⃣ 100% payment
🎁 Full package of furniture - as a gift

Why Capensis Homes ✨

  • Promising area with rising prices

  • Proximity to the sea and tourist infrastructure

  • Modern complex with full infrastructure

  • Excellent option for living, leisure and investment

📩 Contact us to get plans, current prices and choose the best option for you.

Location on the map

Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

