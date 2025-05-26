Residential complex Capensis Homes

Capensis Homes - modern residential complex in Yeni Boğaziçi 🏡

Capensis Homes is a new residential project located in the promising area of Yeni Boğaziçi, one of the most attractive and rapidly developing regions of Northern Cyprus. The area is conveniently located between Famagusta and Iskele, just a 10-minute drive from the infrastructure of both cities, as well as close to some of the most beautiful beaches of the island. 🌊

The project is ideal for both comfortable living and investment purposes with high rental potential. 📈

Location and environment 📍

Yeni Boğaziçi combines the tranquility of the coastal area and the convenience of urban infrastructure:

Beach - 5 minutes by car 🏖️

College, school, hospital.

Festival area and playgrounds

Beach clubs and public beach

Restaurants, markets, pharmacies

The proximity to hotels and tourist areas makes the project especially attractive for rent.

Types of real estate in the complex 🏠

The project presents different housing formats suitable for different goals and budgets:

1+1 Ground Floor - 24 apartments

2+1 Loft Penthouse - 24 apartments

3+1 Ground Floor - 2 apartments

3+1 Loft Penthouse - 2 apartments

Complex infrastructure 🌿

For residents, a full-fledged resort infrastructure is provided:

Outdoor pool and children's pool 🏊‍♂️

Pool bar and tanning area ☀️

Indoor pool

Gymnasium

SPA zone: sauna and hammam

Generator

Professional management company

Terms of payment 💳

There are 3 flexible payment plans available:

1st️⃣ 35% down payment + installments for 24 months

2.️⃣ 50% down payment + installments for 36 months

🎁 Package of household appliances - as a gift

3️⃣ 100% payment

🎁 Full package of furniture - as a gift

Why Capensis Homes ✨

Promising area with rising prices

Proximity to the sea and tourist infrastructure

Modern complex with full infrastructure

Excellent option for living, leisure and investment

📩 Contact us to get plans, current prices and choose the best option for you.