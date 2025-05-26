Residential complex Vavilia Serenity

Private villas near the sea in one of Northern Cyprus’ most peaceful regions

---

Location: Karşıyaka 📍

Karşıyaka is one of the most tranquil and green areas west of Kyrenia. The drive to Kyrenia takes only 20–30 minutes, while the area itself remains calm and uncrowded.

🌄 Located at the foothills of the Five Fingers Mountains, with parts of the village extending uphill, the area offers breathtaking sea and mountain views.

🌿 Surrounded by lemon, olive, and carob groves, Karşıyaka is ideal for those who value privacy and nature.

✨ Perfect for buyers seeking:

peaceful living

natural surroundings

privacy close to the city

---

About Vavilia Serenity 🏡

Vavilia Serenity is an exclusive residential project consisting of only 12 private villas, located just 400 meters from the sea.

📅 Project Timeline:

• Start: December 2024

• Completion: December 2026

Villa Types 🏠

Type A — 3+1 Private Duplex Villas (8 units)

• Covered area: 185 m²

• Private pool: 35 m²

• Plot size: 310–350 m²

Type B — 4+1 Private Duplex Villas (2 units)

• Covered area: 245 m²

• Private pool: 38 m²

• Plot size: 360–380 m²

Type C — 4+1 Private Duplex Villas (2 units)

• Covered area: 295 m²

• Private pool: 38 m²

• Plot size: 470–485 m²

Facilities & Features 🌴

• Private swimming pool for each villa 🏊‍♂️

• Garden with BBQ area & mini kitchen

• Tropical & botanical landscaping 🌺

• Central VRF / VRV heating & cooling system

• High privacy and modern comfort

Investment Highlights 💰

✔ expected value increase 30–40%

✔ resale permitted at any time

✔ professional Property Management

✔ strong rental income potential:

• Type A (3+1) — GBP 2,500 – 3,500 × 12 months

• Type B / C (4+1) — GBP 3,500 – 4,000 × 12 months

Payment Plan 💳

Reservation:

• 2 weeks — GBP 5,000

• 3 weeks — GBP 10,000

Main Terms:

• 35% down payment

• 65% installment plan until key handover (December 2026)

• Monthly / bimonthly / quarterly options

Transformer Fee:

• 3+1 Villa — GBP 4,000

• 4+1 Villa — GBP 4,500

Vavilia Serenity offers 🌊

✔ peaceful coastal living

✔ private pool villas

✔ strong investment potential

✔ modern architecture in nature