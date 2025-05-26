Residential complex Vavilia Serenity

Private villas near the sea in one of Northern Cyprus’ most peaceful regions
---
Location: Karşıyaka 📍
Karşıyaka is one of the most tranquil and green areas west of Kyrenia. The drive to Kyrenia takes only 20–30 minutes, while the area itself remains calm and uncrowded.
🌄 Located at the foothills of the Five Fingers Mountains, with parts of the village extending uphill, the area offers breathtaking sea and mountain views.
🌿 Surrounded by lemon, olive, and carob groves, Karşıyaka is ideal for those who value privacy and nature.
✨ Perfect for buyers seeking:
peaceful living
natural surroundings
privacy close to the city
---
About Vavilia Serenity 🏡
Vavilia Serenity is an exclusive residential project consisting of only 12 private villas, located just 400 meters from the sea.
📅 Project Timeline:
• Start: December 2024
• Completion: December 2026
Villa Types 🏠
Type A — 3+1 Private Duplex Villas (8 units)
• Covered area: 185 m²
• Private pool: 35 m²
• Plot size: 310–350 m²
Type B — 4+1 Private Duplex Villas (2 units)
• Covered area: 245 m²
• Private pool: 38 m²
• Plot size: 360–380 m²
Type C — 4+1 Private Duplex Villas (2 units)
• Covered area: 295 m²
• Private pool: 38 m²
• Plot size: 470–485 m²
Facilities & Features 🌴
• Private swimming pool for each villa 🏊♂️
• Garden with BBQ area & mini kitchen
• Tropical & botanical landscaping 🌺
• Central VRF / VRV heating & cooling system
• High privacy and modern comfort
Investment Highlights 💰
✔ expected value increase 30–40%
✔ resale permitted at any time
✔ professional Property Management
✔ strong rental income potential:
• Type A (3+1) — GBP 2,500 – 3,500 × 12 months
• Type B / C (4+1) — GBP 3,500 – 4,000 × 12 months
Payment Plan 💳
Reservation:
• 2 weeks — GBP 5,000
• 3 weeks — GBP 10,000
Main Terms:
• 35% down payment
• 65% installment plan until key handover (December 2026)
• Monthly / bimonthly / quarterly options
Transformer Fee:
• 3+1 Villa — GBP 4,000
• 4+1 Villa — GBP 4,500
Vavilia Serenity offers 🌊
✔ peaceful coastal living
✔ private pool villas
✔ strong investment potential
✔ modern architecture in nature