  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefke Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Vavilia Serenity

Residential complex Vavilia Serenity

Lefka, Northern Cyprus
from
$505,131
VAT










ID: 33279
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Lefke District
  • City
    Lefke Belediyesi
  • Town
    Lefka

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Private villas near the sea in one of Northern Cyprus’ most peaceful regions

---

Location: Karşıyaka 📍

Karşıyaka is one of the most tranquil and green areas west of Kyrenia. The drive to Kyrenia takes only 20–30 minutes, while the area itself remains calm and uncrowded.

 

🌄 Located at the foothills of the Five Fingers Mountains, with parts of the village extending uphill, the area offers breathtaking sea and mountain views.
🌿 Surrounded by lemon, olive, and carob groves, Karşıyaka is ideal for those who value privacy and nature.

 

✨ Perfect for buyers seeking:

  • peaceful living

  • natural surroundings

  • privacy close to the city

---

About Vavilia Serenity 🏡

Vavilia Serenity is an exclusive residential project consisting of only 12 private villas, located just 400 meters from the sea.

 

📅 Project Timeline:
• Start: December 2024
• Completion: December 2026

 

Villa Types 🏠

Type A — 3+1 Private Duplex Villas (8 units)

• Covered area: 185 m²
• Private pool: 35 m²
• Plot size: 310–350 m²

Type B — 4+1 Private Duplex Villas (2 units)

• Covered area: 245 m²
• Private pool: 38 m²
• Plot size: 360–380 m²

Type C — 4+1 Private Duplex Villas (2 units)

• Covered area: 295 m²
• Private pool: 38 m²
• Plot size: 470–485 m²

 

Facilities & Features 🌴

• Private swimming pool for each villa 🏊‍♂️
• Garden with BBQ area & mini kitchen
• Tropical & botanical landscaping 🌺
• Central VRF / VRV heating & cooling system
• High privacy and modern comfort

 

Investment Highlights 💰

✔ expected value increase 30–40%
✔ resale permitted at any time
✔ professional Property Management
✔ strong rental income potential:

Type A (3+1)GBP 2,500 – 3,500 × 12 months
Type B / C (4+1)GBP 3,500 – 4,000 × 12 months

 

Payment Plan 💳

Reservation:

• 2 weeks — GBP 5,000
• 3 weeks — GBP 10,000

Main Terms:

35% down payment
65% installment plan until key handover (December 2026)
• Monthly / bimonthly / quarterly options

Transformer Fee:

3+1 VillaGBP 4,000
4+1 VillaGBP 4,500

 

Vavilia Serenity offers 🌊

✔ peaceful coastal living
✔ private pool villas
✔ strong investment potential
✔ modern architecture in nature

Location on the map

Lefka, Northern Cyprus

