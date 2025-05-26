  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex La Casalia

Residential complex La Casalia

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$206,600
BTC
2.4574684
ETH
128.8064239
USDT
204 262.4265284
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
50
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32605
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,983
Residential complex Aventus Residence
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$211,811
Residential complex ALOHA BEACH RESORT -- Unikalnyy kompleks na poberezhe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$305,696
Residential quarter Orchard
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,942
Residential complex Sky Diora
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$156,257
You are viewing
Residential complex La Casalia
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$206,600
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$221,644
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Show all Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$218,488
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
INFINITY is a club aparthotel with extensive infrastructure, offering a wide range of apartments with sea views. The complex is located 450 meters from the sea in the Long Beach region, which is a great place for a quiet life and relaxation.Advantages of the Infinity Complex:Large selection …
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications