Residential complex Royal Sun Residence

Royal Sun Residence — Completed Seaside Living 🌊☀️

Royal Sun Residence is a fully completed residential complex located in the highly desirable Long Beach area, Iskele, Northern Cyprus.

The famous sandy beach is just 5 minutes walking distance 🏖

This is a lively, established community with landscaped grounds and year-round resort atmosphere.

---

📍 Complex Facilities

🏊 Outdoor swimming pools

👶 Children’s pools

🛒 On-site supermarket

🍽 Restaurant

🏋️ Two gyms

🥋 Martial arts hall

🎾 Tennis court

🏀 Basketball court

🏐 Volleyball court

🛡 Gated & secured entrance

Royal Sun Residence offers a “everything within reach” lifestyle — live, relax, and stay active without leaving the complex 🌿

---

🌴 Location

Long Beach is one of the most popular coastal regions in Northern Cyprus.

Golden sand beaches, promenade, cycling paths, cafés and restaurants are all nearby.

Ideal for:

✔ Permanent residence

✔ Holiday home

✔ Rental investment 📈

Royal Sun Residence combines comfort, security and walking-distance beach access — a solid choice for life by the Mediterranean 🌊✨