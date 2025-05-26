  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Royal Sun Residence

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$113,356
;
27
ID: 33936
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Royal Sun Residence — Completed Seaside Living 🌊☀️

Royal Sun Residence is a fully completed residential complex located in the highly desirable Long Beach area, Iskele, Northern Cyprus.

The famous sandy beach is just 5 minutes walking distance 🏖

This is a lively, established community with landscaped grounds and year-round resort atmosphere.

---

📍 Complex Facilities

🏊 Outdoor swimming pools
👶 Children’s pools
🛒 On-site supermarket
🍽 Restaurant
🏋️ Two gyms
🥋 Martial arts hall
🎾 Tennis court
🏀 Basketball court
🏐 Volleyball court
🛡 Gated & secured entrance

Royal Sun Residence offers a “everything within reach” lifestyle — live, relax, and stay active without leaving the complex 🌿

---

🌴 Location

Long Beach is one of the most popular coastal regions in Northern Cyprus.

Golden sand beaches, promenade, cycling paths, cafés and restaurants are all nearby.

Ideal for:
✔ Permanent residence
✔ Holiday home
✔ Rental investment 📈

Royal Sun Residence combines comfort, security and walking-distance beach access — a solid choice for life by the Mediterranean 🌊✨

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 65.0
Price per m², USD 1,744
Apartment price, USD 113,356

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Back Leave a request Show contacts
