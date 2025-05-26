Residential complex Royal Sun Residence

Royal Sun Residence — Completed Seaside Living 🌊☀️
Royal Sun Residence is a fully completed residential complex located in the highly desirable Long Beach area, Iskele, Northern Cyprus.
The famous sandy beach is just 5 minutes walking distance 🏖
This is a lively, established community with landscaped grounds and year-round resort atmosphere.
---
📍 Complex Facilities
🏊 Outdoor swimming pools
👶 Children’s pools
🛒 On-site supermarket
🍽 Restaurant
🏋️ Two gyms
🥋 Martial arts hall
🎾 Tennis court
🏀 Basketball court
🏐 Volleyball court
🛡 Gated & secured entrance
Royal Sun Residence offers a “everything within reach” lifestyle — live, relax, and stay active without leaving the complex 🌿
---
🌴 Location
Long Beach is one of the most popular coastal regions in Northern Cyprus.
Golden sand beaches, promenade, cycling paths, cafés and restaurants are all nearby.
Ideal for:
✔ Permanent residence
✔ Holiday home
✔ Rental investment 📈
Royal Sun Residence combines comfort, security and walking-distance beach access — a solid choice for life by the Mediterranean 🌊✨