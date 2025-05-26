  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$140,864
BTC
1.6755466
ETH
87.8225620
USDT
139 269.8367188
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
24
ID: 32596
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Fenced area

Additionally

  Online tour
  Granting a residence permit
  Remote transaction

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
