Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
$359,378
Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Sandscape Coastal Residences | Esentepe

True Beachfront Living 🌊

Sandscape Coastal Residences is an exclusive beachfront development located in Esentepe, one of the fastest-growing coastal regions of Northern Cyprus.

This project offers direct beach access, uninterrupted Mediterranean views, and a rare front-line coastal position.

It represents a new generation of Mediterranean living designed for both lifestyle buyers and long-term investors.

📍 Location

🏖 Front-line beachfront
🏝 Walking distance to Esentepe Public Beach & Raica Beach Club
⛳ 5 minutes to Korineum Golf & Country Club
⚓ 5 minutes to Yeni Koy Marina
🏙 30 minutes to Kyrenia city center
🛒 1 minute to supermarket

The development is built on elevated land, ensuring panoramic sea and mountain views.

🌿 Project Concept

Sandscape combines:

• direct beach access
• contemporary Mediterranean architecture
• low-density layout
• strong rental demand
• long-term capital preservation

The project balances lifestyle, walkability, and investment logic.

🏡 Project Structure

Total units:

7 villas
20 apartments

A limited number of residences ensures privacy and exclusivity.

Completion date: December 2027

Property Types

Front Row Villas

Located closest to the sea.

Single-Storey Villas

Indoor area: 93 m²
Outdoor area: 118 m²
Total living area: 211 m²

2–3 bedrooms
3 bathrooms
private pool & garden
roof terrace with pergola & kitchenette
smart home system
fireplace option

Two-Storey Villas

Indoor area: from 130 m²
Outdoor area: 118 m²
Total living area: 248 m²

3 bedrooms
5 bathrooms
private pool & garden
roof terrace with pergola & kitchenette
smart home system
fireplace option

Second Row Apartments

All apartments offer sea views.

Garden Apartments

Indoor: 80 m²
Outdoor: 33 m²
Total: 113 m²

2 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
private pool & garden

Penthouses

Indoor: 80 m²
Roof terrace: 58 m²
Total: 138 m²

2 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
pergola terrace with kitchenette
optional jacuzzi or BBQ

Third Row Apartments

All units offer sea and mountain views.

Garden Apartments

Indoor: 65 m²
Outdoor: 15 m²
Total: 80 m²

2 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
private garden terrace
access to communal pool

Penthouses

Indoor: 65 m²
Roof terrace: 62 m²
Total: 127 m²

2 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
panoramic views
roof terrace with pergola & kitchenette

🌴 Communal Amenities

🏊 communal pool with sea view
🍸 Sunset Bar & lounge
🏋️ outdoor fitness area
🌿 landscaped pathways
🏖 direct beach access

🏠 Interior Design

Mediterranean minimalism featuring:

• light stone flooring
• natural textures
• wooden accents
• spacious bathrooms
• modern open kitchens

💼 Investment Highlights

✔ front-line beachfront location
✔ limited supply of comparable assets
✔ high rental demand
✔ rapidly developing Esentepe region
✔ strong capital appreciation potential

💳 Payment Plan

£5,000 reservation
35% at contract signing
65% until key handover

Sandscape Coastal Residences offers a rare opportunity to own true beachfront property in the Mediterranean — combining lifestyle, architecture, and investment value. 🌊✨

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

