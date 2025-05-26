Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences

Sandscape Coastal Residences | Esentepe

True Beachfront Living 🌊

Sandscape Coastal Residences is an exclusive beachfront development located in Esentepe, one of the fastest-growing coastal regions of Northern Cyprus.

This project offers direct beach access, uninterrupted Mediterranean views, and a rare front-line coastal position.

It represents a new generation of Mediterranean living designed for both lifestyle buyers and long-term investors.

---

📍 Location

🏖 Front-line beachfront

🏝 Walking distance to Esentepe Public Beach & Raica Beach Club

⛳ 5 minutes to Korineum Golf & Country Club

⚓ 5 minutes to Yeni Koy Marina

🏙 30 minutes to Kyrenia city center

🛒 1 minute to supermarket

The development is built on elevated land, ensuring panoramic sea and mountain views.

---

🌿 Project Concept

Sandscape combines:

• direct beach access

• contemporary Mediterranean architecture

• low-density layout

• strong rental demand

• long-term capital preservation

The project balances lifestyle, walkability, and investment logic.

---

🏡 Project Structure

Total units:

• 7 villas

• 20 apartments

A limited number of residences ensures privacy and exclusivity.

Completion date: December 2027

---

Property Types

Front Row Villas

Located closest to the sea.

Single-Storey Villas

Indoor area: 93 m²

Outdoor area: 118 m²

Total living area: 211 m²

2–3 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

private pool & garden

roof terrace with pergola & kitchenette

smart home system

fireplace option

---

Two-Storey Villas

Indoor area: from 130 m²

Outdoor area: 118 m²

Total living area: 248 m²

3 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

private pool & garden

roof terrace with pergola & kitchenette

smart home system

fireplace option

---

Second Row Apartments

All apartments offer sea views.

Garden Apartments

Indoor: 80 m²

Outdoor: 33 m²

Total: 113 m²

2 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

private pool & garden

---

Penthouses

Indoor: 80 m²

Roof terrace: 58 m²

Total: 138 m²

2 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

pergola terrace with kitchenette

optional jacuzzi or BBQ

---

Third Row Apartments

All units offer sea and mountain views.

Garden Apartments

Indoor: 65 m²

Outdoor: 15 m²

Total: 80 m²

2 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

private garden terrace

access to communal pool

---

Penthouses

Indoor: 65 m²

Roof terrace: 62 m²

Total: 127 m²

2 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

panoramic views

roof terrace with pergola & kitchenette

---

🌴 Communal Amenities

🏊 communal pool with sea view

🍸 Sunset Bar & lounge

🏋️ outdoor fitness area

🌿 landscaped pathways

🏖 direct beach access

---

🏠 Interior Design

Mediterranean minimalism featuring:

• light stone flooring

• natural textures

• wooden accents

• spacious bathrooms

• modern open kitchens

---

💼 Investment Highlights

✔ front-line beachfront location

✔ limited supply of comparable assets

✔ high rental demand

✔ rapidly developing Esentepe region

✔ strong capital appreciation potential

---

💳 Payment Plan

£5,000 reservation

35% at contract signing

65% until key handover

---

Sandscape Coastal Residences offers a rare opportunity to own true beachfront property in the Mediterranean — combining lifestyle, architecture, and investment value. 🌊✨