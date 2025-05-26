Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences

Sandscape Coastal Residences | Esentepe
True Beachfront Living 🌊
Sandscape Coastal Residences is an exclusive beachfront development located in Esentepe, one of the fastest-growing coastal regions of Northern Cyprus.
This project offers direct beach access, uninterrupted Mediterranean views, and a rare front-line coastal position.
It represents a new generation of Mediterranean living designed for both lifestyle buyers and long-term investors.
---
📍 Location
🏖 Front-line beachfront
🏝 Walking distance to Esentepe Public Beach & Raica Beach Club
⛳ 5 minutes to Korineum Golf & Country Club
⚓ 5 minutes to Yeni Koy Marina
🏙 30 minutes to Kyrenia city center
🛒 1 minute to supermarket
The development is built on elevated land, ensuring panoramic sea and mountain views.
---
🌿 Project Concept
Sandscape combines:
• direct beach access
• contemporary Mediterranean architecture
• low-density layout
• strong rental demand
• long-term capital preservation
The project balances lifestyle, walkability, and investment logic.
---
🏡 Project Structure
Total units:
• 7 villas
• 20 apartments
A limited number of residences ensures privacy and exclusivity.
Completion date: December 2027
---
Property Types
Front Row Villas
Located closest to the sea.
Single-Storey Villas
Indoor area: 93 m²
Outdoor area: 118 m²
Total living area: 211 m²
2–3 bedrooms
3 bathrooms
private pool & garden
roof terrace with pergola & kitchenette
smart home system
fireplace option
---
Two-Storey Villas
Indoor area: from 130 m²
Outdoor area: 118 m²
Total living area: 248 m²
3 bedrooms
5 bathrooms
private pool & garden
roof terrace with pergola & kitchenette
smart home system
fireplace option
---
Second Row Apartments
All apartments offer sea views.
Garden Apartments
Indoor: 80 m²
Outdoor: 33 m²
Total: 113 m²
2 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
private pool & garden
---
Penthouses
Indoor: 80 m²
Roof terrace: 58 m²
Total: 138 m²
2 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
pergola terrace with kitchenette
optional jacuzzi or BBQ
---
Third Row Apartments
All units offer sea and mountain views.
Garden Apartments
Indoor: 65 m²
Outdoor: 15 m²
Total: 80 m²
2 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
private garden terrace
access to communal pool
---
Penthouses
Indoor: 65 m²
Roof terrace: 62 m²
Total: 127 m²
2 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
panoramic views
roof terrace with pergola & kitchenette
---
🌴 Communal Amenities
🏊 communal pool with sea view
🍸 Sunset Bar & lounge
🏋️ outdoor fitness area
🌿 landscaped pathways
🏖 direct beach access
---
🏠 Interior Design
Mediterranean minimalism featuring:
• light stone flooring
• natural textures
• wooden accents
• spacious bathrooms
• modern open kitchens
---
💼 Investment Highlights
✔ front-line beachfront location
✔ limited supply of comparable assets
✔ high rental demand
✔ rapidly developing Esentepe region
✔ strong capital appreciation potential
---
💳 Payment Plan
£5,000 reservation
35% at contract signing
65% until key handover
---
Sandscape Coastal Residences offers a rare opportunity to own true beachfront property in the Mediterranean — combining lifestyle, architecture, and investment value. 🌊✨