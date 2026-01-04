  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Girne District
140
İskele District
130
Iskele Belediyesi
117
Gazimağusa District
86
Apart-hotel Hera Luxury Resort Casino
Apart-hotel Hera Luxury Resort Casino
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
from
$233,681
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Unique Investment Project with Investment Return GuaranteeWelcome to an elite residential complex with a hotel concept in the tourist region of Bafra, Famagusta! The project is located in a lively tourist area surrounded by 5-star hotels with Las Vegas-style casinos.The developer guarantees …
North Symbol
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,056
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Thalassa Beach SPA complex.
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Thalassa Beach SPA complex.
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$193,991
Finishing options Finished
Two-bedroom apartment 87 m2 - complex 100 meters from its own sandy beach in the 5 * SPA complex Thalassa Beach. The complex is located in the main tourist area of ​​Northern Cyprus. The Bafra region is rapidly developing as a major tourist region. The SPA complex is located directly on t…
Residential quarter Thalassa Beach Resort
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,317
