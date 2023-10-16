Studios for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/4
€115,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/12
€40,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/11
€40,000
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Инфраструктура резорта: Открытая парковка; Крытый и открытый бассейны; Детский бассейн; …
€140,191
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€105,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€102,468
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€107,126
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
Студия в резиденции "Королевская жизнь" у моря. Продажа с техникой и мебелью: Холодильник;…
€87,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Студия в резиденции "Королевская жизнь" у моря. Продажа с техникой: Холодильник; Кондицио…
€75,400
Studio apartment in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
The complex consist of 156 studio apartments: ground floor studio apartments have 35m2 gross…
€106,834
1 room studio apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Studio 48 m ² in an elite complex 5 minutes from the beach. The project will be located on t…
€99,125
1 room studio apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Ready-made studio 37 m ² with furniture and household appliances in a modern complex 550 met…
€68,749
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/11
Studio in the house Alexius, 51 sq.m, balcony 8.2 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean fin…
€141,654
1 room studio apartment with balcony in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/11
New studio apartment in complex with developed infrastructure (pools, kids playgrounds, gym,…
€81,500
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 10
Studio with a total area of 50 sq.m, balcony 9 sq.m, as well as studios with a niche. The de…
€157,372
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 20
Studio, total area 45 sq.m, balcony 7 sq.m. Deadline 2025-2027 .The price depends on the del…
€140,720
1 room studio apartment in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
We are here with a brand new project in Lapta Karşıyaka. This project, which is only 500 m a…
€151,092
1 room studio apartment in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
We are here with a brand new project in Tatlısu. The project is located on 40 decares o…
€164,909
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
Район Искеле. Рядом с Загидасом. Комплекс Park Residence. Не большая терраса, все налоги опл…
€74,240
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
Продаётся на Риверсайде - студия. 3 этаж вид на Сезар. 40.5 Квадратных Метров. Цена…
€81,200
1 room studio apartment in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-727   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -10M – Distanc…
€164,378
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 11
Studio, 46 sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean finish: built-in kitchen, …
€108,777
1 room studio apartment in Neta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Neta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 12
The project, consisting of a total of 21 blocks and 1500 residences, will be completed in 3 …
€124,868
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
€90,000
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Area 37 m²
€72,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, bargaining possible in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, bargaining possible
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
€64,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
QUARTERS STUDIO Technical characteristics • Studio kitchen, living room, bedroom TUALET…
€146,479
1 room studio apartment in Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€148,441
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale studio "GARDEN" 43 sq.m. in the residential complex "PHUKET Girne" under constructio…
€104,500
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 10
€85,000

