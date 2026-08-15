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Studios for Sale in Northern Cyprus

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Famagusta
7
Kyrenia
3
Iskele Belediyesi
232
Trikomo
206
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286 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
Cozy Pool-View Studio in Caesar Resort IV 🌴✨ A bright and cozy studio apartment is availa…
$67,556
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Cozy Studio in Royal Sun Residence 🌊☀️ A cozy studio apartment is available for sale in R…
$75,662
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1 room studio apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 8
Luxury apartment on the Mediterranean coastLocation – North Cyprus – Iskele – Long BeachStud…
$72,635
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in North Cyprus: Your profitable asset by the sea!Urgent sale. Transfer.Studio 46…
$70,000
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
Furnished Studio in Courtyard | Long Beach 🌊 A stylish studio apartment is available in t…
$137,276
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Cozy Studio Apartment with Balcony in Caesar Resort III 🌴☀️ A bright and fully furnished …
$72,598
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TekceTekce
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/11
New Studio Apartment in Caesar Resort 6, Northern Cyprus A brand-new 48 m² studio apartme…
$60,260
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Habitat — harmony of nature and modern comfort🌿 Studio for sale
$154,146
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/17
Studio Apartment with Sea View in Riverside Life, Long Beach 🌅 A studio apartment with a …
$101,708
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 14
Ground Floor Studio in Royal Life Residence — Long Beach 🌊☀️ A bright studio apartment is…
$73,583
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 11/13
Bright Studio on the 11th Floor — Edelweiss, Long Beach 🌊🌴 A cozy and bright studio apart…
$82,414
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
Studio with Separate Sleeping Area — Caesar Resort VI, Long Beach 🌊🏖 A cozy studio with a…
$77,811
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
FOUR SEASONS LIFE III Northern Cyprus Iskele Bogaz Exclusive beach resort with direct sea ac…
$221,430
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! A …
$70,101
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/12
Studio apartment in the complex Panorama, Long BeachStep-by-step accessibility to infrastruc…
$162,878
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1 room studio apartment in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 11/13
Studio in Abelia Residence, Iskele, Northern Cyprus — first line to the sea A studio on t…
$77,668
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Furnished studio 45 m2 with a terrace in the Cove Garden Village complex. The interior of…
$158,965
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Furnished studio 48.8 m2 with a design package from the developer in the Court Yard complex.…
$176,478
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Studio Apartment for Sale in the Poseidon Complex! This apartment is perfect both for per…
$66,955
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! St…
$76,841
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Cozy studio on the ground floor at Caesar Resort I 🌴☀️For sale a bright and cozy studio in t…
$98,334
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/14
Sea View Studio on the 5th Floor — Royal Life Residence, Long Beach 🌊🌅 A bright and cozy …
$81,791
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
‼️ Studio at a Super Price ‼️ In ROYAL LIFE RESIDENCE – Long Beach, Northern Cyprus 🏢 …
$52,077
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Cozy Studio Just 5 Minutes from Long Beach 🌴🌊 Apartment for sale in the fully completed R…
$72,105
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 6
Bright Studio with Balcony — Caesar Resort III, Long Beach 🌊🏖 A bright studio apartment i…
$65,397
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Furnished Studio in Royal Sun Elite Residence, Long Beach 🌊 A cozy studio apartment is av…
$85,549
VAT
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Studio apartment in Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/12
New project in Northern Cyprus in the cozy and peaceful city of Gechitkale. This area is not…
$75,640
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/12
Designer 0+1 Apartment in Caesar Resort & SPA, Long Beach Area Stylish modern apartment w…
$64,442
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 12/12
Studio in Abelia Residence on 12th floor, sea view  Fully furnished, taxes paid 2.000 …
$104,385
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Studio apartment in Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/11
Panoramic Studio for Sale in Caesar Blu Key advantages: Stunning Mediterranean S…
$85,370
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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