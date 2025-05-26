  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Brise de Vallee

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
$157,000
51
ID: 33285
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Küçükerenköy / Esentepe, North Cyprus

📍 About the Location

Küçükerenköy is one of the most charming and fast-developing areas of North Cyprus 🌊⛰
Perfectly located between the sea and the mountains, surrounded by olive groves and unspoiled nature.

 

✨ Quiet and green atmosphere
🏖 Sandy beaches just 300 meters away
🌿 Open space, fresh air, and stunning panoramic views
🍽 Restaurants and leisure spots nearby
📈 Strong investment potential in a growing region

 

An ideal place for peaceful living, holidays, and rental income 

---

🏗 About the BRISE DE VALLEE Project

Total plot size: 54,225 m²
Total units: 324

 

Block Types:

🔹 A Block — Studios
7 blocks × 12 units = 84 units
(Garden apartments & penthouses)

🔹 B Block — 1+1 Apartments
13 blocks × 12 units = 156 units
(Garden apartments & penthouses)

🔹 C Block — 2+1 Apartments
7 blocks × 12 units = 84 units
(Garden apartments & penthouses)

 

📅 Construction Timeline

🛠 Start: 2025
🏁 Completion: December 2027
⏳ 36 months construction + 6 months grace period

 

💳 Payment Plan

🔐 Reservation fee: GBP 5,000 (valid for 3 weeks)
💰 40% down payment (including reservation fee)
📆 60% interest-free installments
• until construction completion (12/2027)
• + 12 months after key handover ⚠️

 

🏊‍♂️ On-Site Facilities

🍽 Restaurant
🏋️‍♀️ Gym & Sports Complex
💆 SPA Center & Sauna
🎭 Open Amphitheater, Open Auditorium & Open-Air Cinema
👧 Children’s Playground
🌊 Walking Distance to the Beach
🍹 Pool Bar
🏊 Communal Swimming Pool
🚿 Communal Showers, WC & Changing Rooms
🏢 Management Office
🧘 Open-Air Yoga Area
🚶 Walking Paths
🌿 Outdoor Activity Areas

 

✅ Included in the Sales Price

🔥 All penthouses include rooftop terraces
• BBQ area
• Mini kitchen
(Jacuzzi and shower are optional)

🚗 Private parking
📐 Full technical specifications
🌡 Heating & cooling system

 

BRISE DE VALLEE is the perfect balance of nature, the Mediterranean Sea and modern resort-style living

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

