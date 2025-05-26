Residential complex Brise de Vallee

Küçükerenköy / Esentepe, North Cyprus

📍 About the Location

Küçükerenköy is one of the most charming and fast-developing areas of North Cyprus 🌊⛰

Perfectly located between the sea and the mountains, surrounded by olive groves and unspoiled nature.

✨ Quiet and green atmosphere

🏖 Sandy beaches just 300 meters away

🌿 Open space, fresh air, and stunning panoramic views

🍽 Restaurants and leisure spots nearby

📈 Strong investment potential in a growing region

An ideal place for peaceful living, holidays, and rental income

---

🏗 About the BRISE DE VALLEE Project

Total plot size: 54,225 m²

Total units: 324

Block Types:

🔹 A Block — Studios

7 blocks × 12 units = 84 units

(Garden apartments & penthouses)

🔹 B Block — 1+1 Apartments

13 blocks × 12 units = 156 units

(Garden apartments & penthouses)

🔹 C Block — 2+1 Apartments

7 blocks × 12 units = 84 units

(Garden apartments & penthouses)

📅 Construction Timeline

🛠 Start: 2025

🏁 Completion: December 2027

⏳ 36 months construction + 6 months grace period

💳 Payment Plan

🔐 Reservation fee: GBP 5,000 (valid for 3 weeks)

💰 40% down payment (including reservation fee)

📆 60% interest-free installments

• until construction completion (12/2027)

• + 12 months after key handover ⚠️

🏊‍♂️ On-Site Facilities

🍽 Restaurant

🏋️‍♀️ Gym & Sports Complex

💆 SPA Center & Sauna

🎭 Open Amphitheater, Open Auditorium & Open-Air Cinema

👧 Children’s Playground

🌊 Walking Distance to the Beach

🍹 Pool Bar

🏊 Communal Swimming Pool

🚿 Communal Showers, WC & Changing Rooms

🏢 Management Office

🧘 Open-Air Yoga Area

🚶 Walking Paths

🌿 Outdoor Activity Areas

✅ Included in the Sales Price

🔥 All penthouses include rooftop terraces

• BBQ area

• Mini kitchen

(Jacuzzi and shower are optional)

🚗 Private parking

📐 Full technical specifications

🌡 Heating & cooling system

BRISE DE VALLEE is the perfect balance of nature, the Mediterranean Sea and modern resort-style living