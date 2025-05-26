Residential complex Brise de Vallee

Küçükerenköy / Esentepe, North Cyprus
📍 About the Location
Küçükerenköy is one of the most charming and fast-developing areas of North Cyprus 🌊⛰
Perfectly located between the sea and the mountains, surrounded by olive groves and unspoiled nature.
✨ Quiet and green atmosphere
🏖 Sandy beaches just 300 meters away
🌿 Open space, fresh air, and stunning panoramic views
🍽 Restaurants and leisure spots nearby
📈 Strong investment potential in a growing region
An ideal place for peaceful living, holidays, and rental income
---
🏗 About the BRISE DE VALLEE Project
Total plot size: 54,225 m²
Total units: 324
Block Types:
🔹 A Block — Studios
7 blocks × 12 units = 84 units
(Garden apartments & penthouses)
🔹 B Block — 1+1 Apartments
13 blocks × 12 units = 156 units
(Garden apartments & penthouses)
🔹 C Block — 2+1 Apartments
7 blocks × 12 units = 84 units
(Garden apartments & penthouses)
📅 Construction Timeline
🛠 Start: 2025
🏁 Completion: December 2027
⏳ 36 months construction + 6 months grace period
💳 Payment Plan
🔐 Reservation fee: GBP 5,000 (valid for 3 weeks)
💰 40% down payment (including reservation fee)
📆 60% interest-free installments
• until construction completion (12/2027)
• + 12 months after key handover ⚠️
🏊♂️ On-Site Facilities
🍽 Restaurant
🏋️♀️ Gym & Sports Complex
💆 SPA Center & Sauna
🎭 Open Amphitheater, Open Auditorium & Open-Air Cinema
👧 Children’s Playground
🌊 Walking Distance to the Beach
🍹 Pool Bar
🏊 Communal Swimming Pool
🚿 Communal Showers, WC & Changing Rooms
🏢 Management Office
🧘 Open-Air Yoga Area
🚶 Walking Paths
🌿 Outdoor Activity Areas
✅ Included in the Sales Price
🔥 All penthouses include rooftop terraces
• BBQ area
• Mini kitchen
(Jacuzzi and shower are optional)
🚗 Private parking
📐 Full technical specifications
🌡 Heating & cooling system
BRISE DE VALLEE is the perfect balance of nature, the Mediterranean Sea and modern resort-style living