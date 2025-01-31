  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$203,421
13
ID: 27508
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2378
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

2+1 penthouse apartment - 74 m2 + 12 m2 balcony + 31 m2 roof terrace in a luxury complex 300 meters from the sea.

The complex is located in a picturesque place right on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in the Esentepe area, thanks to the successful landscape, all objects in the complex have stunning views of the sea and mountains.

The prestigious Korineum Golf Club is just 1 km away, and the windows offer panoramic views of the sea and mountains, which make this place truly special.

The apartments are ideal for both holidays and permanent residence or renting out. All the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and recreation is within walking distance.

Main features:

  • Kitchen with high-quality built-in furniture
  • Built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms
  • Fully equipped bathroom
  • High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom
  • Panoramic double-glazed windows
  • Roof terrace 31 m²
  • Ceramic tiled flooring
  • Infrastructure for air conditioning
  • Infrastructure for Internet and television
  • Electronic water pressure control system in taps
  • Storage tank for water

Infrastructure:

  • Sandy beach near the complex
  • Large communal swimming pool
  • Car parking
  • Open-air cinema
  • Place for yoga
  • Gym
  • SPA center
  • Massage and Sauna
  • Fence around the territory
  • Landscaping and landscape design

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

