Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.

2+1 penthouse apartment - 74 m2 + 12 m2 balcony + 31 m2 roof terrace in a luxury complex 300 meters from the sea.

The complex is located in a picturesque place right on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in the Esentepe area, thanks to the successful landscape, all objects in the complex have stunning views of the sea and mountains.

The prestigious Korineum Golf Club is just 1 km away, and the windows offer panoramic views of the sea and mountains, which make this place truly special.

The apartments are ideal for both holidays and permanent residence or renting out. All the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and recreation is within walking distance.

Main features:

Kitchen with high-quality built-in furniture

Built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms

Fully equipped bathroom

High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom

Panoramic double-glazed windows

Roof terrace 31 m²

Ceramic tiled flooring

Infrastructure for air conditioning

Infrastructure for Internet and television

Electronic water pressure control system in taps

Storage tank for water

Infrastructure:

Sandy beach near the complex

Large communal swimming pool

Car parking

Open-air cinema

Place for yoga

Gym

SPA center

Massage and Sauna

Fence around the territory

Landscaping and landscape design

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!