Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.

2+1 penthouse apartment - 74 m2 + 12 m2 balcony + 31 m2 roof terrace in a luxury complex 300 meters from the sea.
The complex is located in a picturesque place right on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in the Esentepe area, thanks to the successful landscape, all objects in the complex have stunning views of the sea and mountains.
The prestigious Korineum Golf Club is just 1 km away, and the windows offer panoramic views of the sea and mountains, which make this place truly special.
The apartments are ideal for both holidays and permanent residence or renting out. All the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and recreation is within walking distance.
