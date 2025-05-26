  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sky Diora

Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$156,257
ID: 26647
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
  • Village
    Yialousa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The Sky Diora project is a special residential area located in Yeni Erenköy. With 80 units, 10 Blocks, management office for rental services and maintenance services, this project aims to blend the serene atmosphere of the sea with the comfort of modern living to turn your dreams into reality. Moreover, it's situated adjacent to the captivating marina of Yeni Erenköy.

Yeni Erenköy's tranquil lifestyle meets Sky Diora. Modern living awaits with 63-square-meter 1+1 and 69-square-meter 2+1 loft apartment options.

INFRASTRUCTURE:

  • Cafe/Bar
  • Playground
  • Pool bar
  • Outdoor pool
  • Walking and Bicycle Paths
  • Management Office

Location on the map

Yialousa, Northern Cyprus

