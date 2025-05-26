  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Aquamarine Boğaz Mansions

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
$211,591
Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Bogazi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

  • Parking

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Panoramic Coastal Living by the Mediterranean Sea 🌊

Aquamarine Boğaz Mansions is an exclusive collection of 43 low-rise scenic residences offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and surrounding mountains.

Located just 600 meters from the pristine eastern coast promenade, this project provides guaranteed freehold title, ensuring a secure and peaceful life by the sea.

Enjoy 365 days of summer atmosphere, sandy golden beaches, and the warm Mediterranean waters only five minutes away. The area is known for its prestigious community, high-status neighborhood, and family-friendly environment.

Fine fish restaurants and a charming harbor with fishing boats are all within walking distance.

Welcome to one of the most sought-after locations in Boğaz.

---

📍 Accessibility

  • Promenade — 5 minutes’ walk

  • Restaurants — 3 minutes’ walk

  • Eastern Mediterranean University — 15 minutes’ drive

  • Doğa College — 15 minutes’ drive

  • Famagusta — 15 minutes’ drive

A perfect balance of seaside tranquility and urban convenience.

---

🏡 Property Types

3+1 Detached Villas

  • Closed area: 205 sqm

  • Plot size: 320–425 sqm

3+1 Semi-Detached Villas

  • Closed area: 161 sqm

  • Plot size: 395–430 sqm

4+1 Mansions

  • Closed area: 242–265 sqm

  • Master terrace: 100–120 sqm

  • Plot size: 415–575 sqm

1+1 & 2+1 Apartments

  • 1+1 — 60 sqm

  • 2+1 — 82 sqm

All ground floor apartments include private garden areas.
First-floor units feature private rooftop terraces with full panoramic sea views 🌅

---

Aquamarine Boğaz Mansions represents refined coastal living — combining privacy, luxury, and long-term value in one of Northern Cyprus’ most desirable seaside areas.

Location on the map

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus

