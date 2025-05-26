Residential complex Aquamarine Boğaz Mansions

Panoramic Coastal Living by the Mediterranean Sea 🌊

Aquamarine Boğaz Mansions is an exclusive collection of 43 low-rise scenic residences offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and surrounding mountains.

Located just 600 meters from the pristine eastern coast promenade, this project provides guaranteed freehold title, ensuring a secure and peaceful life by the sea.

Enjoy 365 days of summer atmosphere, sandy golden beaches, and the warm Mediterranean waters only five minutes away. The area is known for its prestigious community, high-status neighborhood, and family-friendly environment.

Fine fish restaurants and a charming harbor with fishing boats are all within walking distance.

Welcome to one of the most sought-after locations in Boğaz.

---

📍 Accessibility

Promenade — 5 minutes’ walk

Restaurants — 3 minutes’ walk

Eastern Mediterranean University — 15 minutes’ drive

Doğa College — 15 minutes’ drive

Famagusta — 15 minutes’ drive

A perfect balance of seaside tranquility and urban convenience.

---

🏡 Property Types

3+1 Detached Villas

Closed area: 205 sqm

Plot size: 320–425 sqm

3+1 Semi-Detached Villas

Closed area: 161 sqm

Plot size: 395–430 sqm

4+1 Mansions

Closed area: 242–265 sqm

Master terrace: 100–120 sqm

Plot size: 415–575 sqm

1+1 & 2+1 Apartments

1+1 — 60 sqm

2+1 — 82 sqm

All ground floor apartments include private garden areas.

First-floor units feature private rooftop terraces with full panoramic sea views 🌅

---

Aquamarine Boğaz Mansions represents refined coastal living — combining privacy, luxury, and long-term value in one of Northern Cyprus’ most desirable seaside areas.