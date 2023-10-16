UAE
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Residential
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Northern Cyprus
929 properties total found
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with appliances
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
2
1
93 m²
2/14
€159,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1
1
49 m²
3/4
€115,000
Recommend
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
A new chapter of life RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE Riverside life residence offers yo…
€162,856
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
2
1
75 m²
€166,032
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2
1
48 m²
€74,945
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
3
1
86 m²
€170,068
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with кондиционер
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2
1
37 m²
€62,262
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1
1
45 m²
9/12
€45,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1
1
54 m²
1/12
€40,000
Recommend
Penthouse 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1
1
103 m²
3/3
€80,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2
1
89 m²
1/9
€80,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1
1
35 m²
5/11
€40,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
2
1
45 m²
€111,841
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Güzelyurt District, Northern Cyprus
3
1
70 m²
16
€149,890
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Güzelyurt District, Northern Cyprus
2
1
70 m²
€79,211
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
50 m²
€56,497
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3
1
87 m²
1/6
€110,111
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
4
2
230 m²
29
€259,310
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
3
2
117 m²
€190,130
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
2
1
62 m²
€137,092
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
2
1
55 m²
29
€101,349
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
2
1
65 m²
€155,078
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
2
1
67 m²
€129,367
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
2
1
40 m²
€103,655
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
3
2
80 m²
€270,955
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
2
1
64 m²
€213,305
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
2
1
57 m²
€178,715
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
2
1
44 m²
€132,595
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
5
3
170 m²
20
€502,724
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
4
2
148 m²
20
€470,968
Recommend
