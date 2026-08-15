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Apartments for sale in Northern Cyprus

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Famagusta
21
Kyrenia
31
Iskele Belediyesi
1063
Trikomo
914
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2 522 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Northern Cyprus
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2 bedroom apartment
Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
$378,729
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
North Cyprus real estate: 1-bedroom apartment with sea and mountain views in CC Towers, Kyre…
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2 bedroom apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
North Cyprus property by the sea - apartment in a complex with swimming pools between Tatlis…
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
North Cyprus property: apartment in the center of Kyrenia in HIGH TOWER with rental incomeRe…
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Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Northern Cyprus
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/10
Готовые апартаменты 1+1 в Sea Life Residence 💰 £67 000 📍 Мокация: Искеле, Бич (300 мет до мо…
$90,524
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
The studio at Caesar Resort will get your attention!We present to your attention a studio ap…
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Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
North Cyprus property: studio in Grand Sapphire Resort - investment apartment by the sea in …
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Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Luxury studio by the sea with a lagoon in Casa del mare - perfect for investment and leisure…
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2 bedroom apartment in Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Elegant apartment in Life Village, DoğanköyWe present a sophisticated 2-bedroom apartment wi…
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Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The studio in Casa Del Mare by the sea will catch your attention!For sale is a stylish studi…
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
🌊 North Cyprus property: 2+1 apartments by the sea in Sun Valley, Esentepe with panoramic vi…
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1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
🌊 Apartment-loft 1+1 with sea views and private roof terrace - Caesar Cliff, EsentepeThe mod…
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
North Cyprus property: 1+1 apartment in EDELWEISS in Iskel by the sea (Long Beach)North Cypr…
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
North Cyprus real estate: apartment 3+1 in Grand Sapphire Resort, Iskele - premium accommoda…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Apartments for Sale in a Pool Complex in Lapta, North Cyprus These stylish apartment…
$223,664
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1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
North Cyprus property: 1+1 penthouse in the center of Kyrenia with sea and mountain views (N…
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Apartment 2+1 with garden and swimming pool in a luxurious complex will attract your attenti…
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2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
North Cyprus property: 2+1 seaside apartment in Bahceli with garden and high investment pote…
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
The 2+1 apartment in Vikingen Sunset will attract your attention.We want to offer you double…
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
North Cyprus property: 1+1 apartment by the sea in Long Beach - a profitable investment and …
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Apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Studio apartment in Tatlis - real estate of North Cyprus by the seaNorth Cyprus property: sa…
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
🌊 Penthouse with its own swimming pool and panoramic sea views in the Lighthouse complexLoca…
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Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
North Cyprus property: cozy apartments by the sea in a modern residential complexNorth Cypru…
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1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Penthouse apartment loft 1+1 in Salos Beach – elegance among nature on the Mediterranean coa…
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Apartments for Sale in a Pool Complex in Lapta, North Cyprus These stylish apartment…
$255,946
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Apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
North Cyprus property: studio with panoramic sea and mountain views in CC Towers, Girne cent…
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1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Unique apartments will attract your attention!We offer you a unique 1+1 apartment with an ar…
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1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Luxury Apartments 1+1 in C’est La Vie will catch your eye!So, we present you a luxurious sin…
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1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Ready-made apartment 1+1 by the Sea in Aphrodite Park Residence will catch your attention!Th…
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2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
North Cyprus real estate: 2+1 apartment by the sea in Bahceli - comfortable housing and inve…
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Property types in Northern Cyprus

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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