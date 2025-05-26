Residential complex Spectra

Where family lifestyle meets futuristic design and nature
Welcome to Spectra, a large-scale luxury development located in Lapta, west of Kyrenia’s touristic hub.
Here, vibrant green mountains merge with the deep blue Mediterranean, while contemporary architectural lines create a futuristic atmosphere 🌿✨
The project is conveniently located near the main highway, only 22 minutes from Kyrenia City Center.
Nearby attractions include:
Suna’s Beach Bar
Sardunya Bay
Camelot Beach Club
Lapta Coastal Walkway
Merit Hotels Region
🌍 Project Concept
Inspired by the wonders of the universe, Spectra features eight planet-themed zones, each with its own unique identity.
At the entrance of the project, the impressive Nova Center (3,250 m²) offers spacious leisure and social areas for residents and their families.
Project highlights:
162 luxury flats & villas
Total land area: 46,500 m²
Total construction area: 27,862 m²
8,500 m² communal green areas
Residents enjoy breathtaking panoramic sea and mountain views, along with unforgettable sunrise and sunset scenery 🌅
🏡 Apartment Types
Studio 1+0 (Ground Floor / Penthouse)
1+1 (Ground Floor / Penthouse)
2+1 (Ground Floor / Penthouse)
2+1 with Linear Pool
3+1 with Linear Pool
🏘 Villa Types
4+1 Villa
5+2 Villa
6+2 Villa
Spectra offers diverse housing options — from stylish studios to ultra-luxury villas designed for maximum privacy and comfort.
🏊 Social Facilities
875 m² Overflow Pool
250 m² Outdoor Pool
Mini Aqua Park
Pool Bar
Indoor Heated Pool
Restaurant / Café
Mini Market
Gym
Sauna
Indoor Game Zone
Outdoor Kids Playground
Beauty & Hair Salon
Reception & Management Office
Elevators
A project designed for both family enjoyment and refined living 👨👩👧👦
✨ Technical Features
Automatic Central Generator System
Security & Barrier System
CCTV
Underground reinforced concrete water tanks
Italian stone kitchen worktops
IP intercom system
Hisense VRF air conditioning system
BBQ in all villas & penthouses (except studio penthouses)
Optional jacuzzi in penthouses
🏡 Villa Highlights
Infinity pool
Jacuzzi
Fireplace 🔥
Rooftop terrace & bar
Outdoor shower
Italian stone washbasins
Sauna & elevator (5+2 & 6+2 villas)
Laundry room
Cellar room (6+2 villas)
🌊 Overflow Pool Concept
The architectural masterpiece of Spectra — an 875 m² overflow pool, positioned on natural elevation to capture uninterrupted sunset views.
Here, water blends with the horizon, creating a sanctuary where luxury and nature exist in perfect harmony.
Spectra is more than a residence — it is a lifestyle investment in the future of North Cyprus ✨