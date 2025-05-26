Residential complex Spectra

Where family lifestyle meets futuristic design and nature

Welcome to Spectra, a large-scale luxury development located in Lapta, west of Kyrenia’s touristic hub.

Here, vibrant green mountains merge with the deep blue Mediterranean, while contemporary architectural lines create a futuristic atmosphere 🌿✨

The project is conveniently located near the main highway, only 22 minutes from Kyrenia City Center.

Nearby attractions include:

Suna’s Beach Bar

Sardunya Bay

Camelot Beach Club

Lapta Coastal Walkway

Merit Hotels Region

🌍 Project Concept

Inspired by the wonders of the universe, Spectra features eight planet-themed zones, each with its own unique identity.

At the entrance of the project, the impressive Nova Center (3,250 m²) offers spacious leisure and social areas for residents and their families.

Project highlights:

162 luxury flats & villas

Total land area: 46,500 m²

Total construction area: 27,862 m²

8,500 m² communal green areas

Residents enjoy breathtaking panoramic sea and mountain views, along with unforgettable sunrise and sunset scenery 🌅

🏡 Apartment Types

Studio 1+0 (Ground Floor / Penthouse)

1+1 (Ground Floor / Penthouse)

2+1 (Ground Floor / Penthouse)

2+1 with Linear Pool

3+1 with Linear Pool

🏘 Villa Types

4+1 Villa

5+2 Villa

6+2 Villa

Spectra offers diverse housing options — from stylish studios to ultra-luxury villas designed for maximum privacy and comfort.

🏊 Social Facilities

875 m² Overflow Pool

250 m² Outdoor Pool

Mini Aqua Park

Pool Bar

Indoor Heated Pool

Restaurant / Café

Mini Market

Gym

Sauna

Indoor Game Zone

Outdoor Kids Playground

Beauty & Hair Salon

Reception & Management Office

Elevators

A project designed for both family enjoyment and refined living 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

✨ Technical Features

Automatic Central Generator System

Security & Barrier System

CCTV

Underground reinforced concrete water tanks

Italian stone kitchen worktops

IP intercom system

Hisense VRF air conditioning system

BBQ in all villas & penthouses (except studio penthouses)

Optional jacuzzi in penthouses

🏡 Villa Highlights

Infinity pool

Jacuzzi

Fireplace 🔥

Rooftop terrace & bar

Outdoor shower

Italian stone washbasins

Sauna & elevator (5+2 & 6+2 villas)

Laundry room

Cellar room (6+2 villas)

🌊 Overflow Pool Concept

The architectural masterpiece of Spectra — an 875 m² overflow pool, positioned on natural elevation to capture uninterrupted sunset views.

Here, water blends with the horizon, creating a sanctuary where luxury and nature exist in perfect harmony.

Spectra is more than a residence — it is a lifestyle investment in the future of North Cyprus ✨