  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Spectra

Residential complex Spectra

Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$242,832
VAT
BTC
2.8884423
ETH
151.3956124
USDT
240 084.5720726
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
51
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33323
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  • Town
    Lapithos

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Where family lifestyle meets futuristic design and nature

Welcome to Spectra, a large-scale luxury development located in Lapta, west of Kyrenia’s touristic hub.

Here, vibrant green mountains merge with the deep blue Mediterranean, while contemporary architectural lines create a futuristic atmosphere 🌿✨

 

The project is conveniently located near the main highway, only 22 minutes from Kyrenia City Center.

Nearby attractions include:

  • Suna’s Beach Bar

  • Sardunya Bay

  • Camelot Beach Club

  • Lapta Coastal Walkway

  • Merit Hotels Region

 

🌍 Project Concept

Inspired by the wonders of the universe, Spectra features eight planet-themed zones, each with its own unique identity.

At the entrance of the project, the impressive Nova Center (3,250 m²) offers spacious leisure and social areas for residents and their families.

Project highlights:

  • 162 luxury flats & villas

  • Total land area: 46,500 m²

  • Total construction area: 27,862 m²

  • 8,500 m² communal green areas

Residents enjoy breathtaking panoramic sea and mountain views, along with unforgettable sunrise and sunset scenery 🌅

 

🏡 Apartment Types

  • Studio 1+0 (Ground Floor / Penthouse)

  • 1+1 (Ground Floor / Penthouse)

  • 2+1 (Ground Floor / Penthouse)

  • 2+1 with Linear Pool

  • 3+1 with Linear Pool

🏘 Villa Types

  • 4+1 Villa

  • 5+2 Villa

  • 6+2 Villa

Spectra offers diverse housing options — from stylish studios to ultra-luxury villas designed for maximum privacy and comfort.

 

🏊 Social Facilities

  • 875 m² Overflow Pool

  • 250 m² Outdoor Pool

  • Mini Aqua Park

  • Pool Bar

  • Indoor Heated Pool

  • Restaurant / Café

  • Mini Market

  • Gym

  • Sauna

  • Indoor Game Zone

  • Outdoor Kids Playground

  • Beauty & Hair Salon

  • Reception & Management Office

  • Elevators

A project designed for both family enjoyment and refined living 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

 

✨ Technical Features

  • Automatic Central Generator System

  • Security & Barrier System

  • CCTV

  • Underground reinforced concrete water tanks

  • Italian stone kitchen worktops

  • IP intercom system

  • Hisense VRF air conditioning system

  • BBQ in all villas & penthouses (except studio penthouses)

  • Optional jacuzzi in penthouses

 

🏡 Villa Highlights

  • Infinity pool

  • Jacuzzi

  • Fireplace 🔥

  • Rooftop terrace & bar

  • Outdoor shower

  • Italian stone washbasins

  • Sauna & elevator (5+2 & 6+2 villas)

  • Laundry room

  • Cellar room (6+2 villas)

 

🌊 Overflow Pool Concept

The architectural masterpiece of Spectra — an 875 m² overflow pool, positioned on natural elevation to capture uninterrupted sunset views.

Here, water blends with the horizon, creating a sanctuary where luxury and nature exist in perfect harmony.

 

Spectra is more than a residence — it is a lifestyle investment in the future of North Cyprus ✨

Location on the map

Lapithos, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Venice
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$107,656
Residential complex Hive Villas
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$785,001
VAT
Residential complex Infinity
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$218,488
Residential quarter Tranquility
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$949,903
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$549,677
You are viewing
Residential complex Spectra
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$242,832
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,646
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,646
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Show all Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$125,691
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
2 real estate properties 2
CASA DEL MARE is a small Switzerland in sunny Cyprus, where the European lifestyle is combined with the majestic nature of the Mediterranean. The project is created for luxury connoisseurs who want to live near the sea shore, enjoying endless sea views and magnificent mountain landscapes.📍Un…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications