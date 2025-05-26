Residential complex Courtyard

Courtyard — A Completed Resort-Style Complex in Long Beach 🌴🌊
Courtyard is a ready residential complex located in the highly desirable Long Beach region, just a 5-minute walk from the sandy coastline 🏖✨
It combines comfortable living, green landscapes and full resort infrastructure in one place.
---
📍 About the Project
🏢 9 blocks
🏠 400 apartments
🌿 8,000 m² green area
🏊 80 m² outdoor swimming pool
Designed as a complete lifestyle community, everything you need is available within the complex.
---
🌟 Facilities & Amenities
🏊 Outdoor and indoor swimming pools
💦 Children’s pool & aqua park
🍽 Café & restaurant
🏋️ Fitness center
🧖 Sauna & jacuzzi
💆 Beauty salon
🎳 Bowling
🎱 Billiards
🎮 Arcade games
♟ Chess club
🎠 Children’s park
🛒 Supermarket
🛎 Reception
🧹 Cleaning & maintenance services
👶 Kids club and mini club make the project especially attractive for families.
---
🏡 Apartment Types
• Studio apartments
• 1+1
• 2+1
• 3+1
Modern layouts, comfortable spaces and a true holiday atmosphere all year round ☀️🌊
Courtyard is perfect for permanent living, holidays or investment in one of the most popular coastal areas 🌿✨