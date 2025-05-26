  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Courtyard

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$175,431
3
ID: 33929
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Courtyard — A Completed Resort-Style Complex in Long Beach 🌴🌊

Courtyard is a ready residential complex located in the highly desirable Long Beach region, just a 5-minute walk from the sandy coastline 🏖✨

It combines comfortable living, green landscapes and full resort infrastructure in one place.

---

📍 About the Project

🏢 9 blocks
🏠 400 apartments
🌿 8,000 m² green area
🏊 80 m² outdoor swimming pool

Designed as a complete lifestyle community, everything you need is available within the complex.

---

🌟 Facilities & Amenities

🏊 Outdoor and indoor swimming pools
💦 Children’s pool & aqua park
🍽 Café & restaurant
🏋️ Fitness center
🧖 Sauna & jacuzzi
💆 Beauty salon
🎳 Bowling
🎱 Billiards
🎮 Arcade games
♟ Chess club
🎠 Children’s park
🛒 Supermarket
🛎 Reception
🧹 Cleaning & maintenance services

👶 Kids club and mini club make the project especially attractive for families.

---

🏡 Apartment Types

• Studio apartments
• 1+1
• 2+1
• 3+1

Modern layouts, comfortable spaces and a true holiday atmosphere all year round ☀️🌊

Courtyard is perfect for permanent living, holidays or investment in one of the most popular coastal areas 🌿✨

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 65.0
Price per m², USD 2,699
Apartment price, USD 175,431

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Realting.com
Go
