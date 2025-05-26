Residential complex Courtyard

Courtyard — A Completed Resort-Style Complex in Long Beach 🌴🌊

Courtyard is a ready residential complex located in the highly desirable Long Beach region, just a 5-minute walk from the sandy coastline 🏖✨

It combines comfortable living, green landscapes and full resort infrastructure in one place.

---

📍 About the Project

🏢 9 blocks

🏠 400 apartments

🌿 8,000 m² green area

🏊 80 m² outdoor swimming pool

Designed as a complete lifestyle community, everything you need is available within the complex.

---

🌟 Facilities & Amenities

🏊 Outdoor and indoor swimming pools

💦 Children’s pool & aqua park

🍽 Café & restaurant

🏋️ Fitness center

🧖 Sauna & jacuzzi

💆 Beauty salon

🎳 Bowling

🎱 Billiards

🎮 Arcade games

♟ Chess club

🎠 Children’s park

🛒 Supermarket

🛎 Reception

🧹 Cleaning & maintenance services

👶 Kids club and mini club make the project especially attractive for families.

---

🏡 Apartment Types

• Studio apartments

• 1+1

• 2+1

• 3+1

Modern layouts, comfortable spaces and a true holiday atmosphere all year round ☀️🌊

Courtyard is perfect for permanent living, holidays or investment in one of the most popular coastal areas 🌿✨