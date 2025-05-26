  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Furnished studio in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seafront.

Residential complex Furnished studio in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seafront.

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$145,493
BTC
1.7306143
ETH
90.7088953
USDT
143 847.0109596
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 27500
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Bogazi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished studio 46 m2 in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seafront.

A large-scale project on the second coastline with a total area of ​​61,000 m2, on which 326 properties are located.

The complex is designed to create a dream life that easily integrates into the natural landscape design and allows you to feel the rich taste of exclusive life.

Studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with and without furniture are for sale.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Fitness center
  • Bike path
  • Restaurant
  • Water park
  • Children's playground
  • Walking path
  • Basketball court

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$171,851
Residential quarter CC Tower Iskele
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$101,811
Residential complex L'Plage
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,14M
Residential quarter High Tower 2
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,983
Residential quarter Riverside life residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$150,085
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seafront.
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$145,493
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Salamis City
Residential quarter Salamis City
Residential quarter Salamis City
Residential quarter Salamis City
Residential quarter Salamis City
Residential quarter Salamis City
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,854
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Show all Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$315,106
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Experience luxury like never before You will live in a magnificent area with its ease of transportation provided by its closeness to the airport, its perfect distance to Kyrenia and Casa del Mare’s location is right next to the sea. Here, life is all about the unforgettable experience of…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Show all Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$147,868
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 29
GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU – A symbol of elegance and luxury in Northern Cyprus🌍Long Beach is one of the most picturesque and popular places in Northern Cyprus with a sandy beach with a length of 3 km.🏗NORTHERNLAND CONSTRUCTION is the leader in premium construction on the island.ProjectGRAND SAPPHIR…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications