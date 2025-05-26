Residential complex Furnished studio in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seafront.

Furnished studio 46 m2 in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seafront.

A large-scale project on the second coastline with a total area of ​​61,000 m2, on which 326 properties are located.

The complex is designed to create a dream life that easily integrates into the natural landscape design and allows you to feel the rich taste of exclusive life.

Studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with and without furniture are for sale.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Indoor pool

Children's pool

Fitness center

Bike path

Restaurant

Water park

Children's playground

Walking path

Basketball court

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!