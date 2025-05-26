  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Hollywood

Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
37
ID: 33364
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Lefke District
  • City
    Lefke Belediyesi
  • Village
    Kazivera

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Hollywood — Resort Living by the Sea 🌊🌴✨

Hollywood is a new large-scale premium resort complex located on the seashore in the Bay of Morphou, Gaziveren area, Northern Cyprus.

📍 1,000 meters to a beautiful sandy beach
🚐 Comfortable shuttle service to the beach
🚶 Walking distance to Gaziveren center
🏙 Close to Lefke town

Gaziveren is a picturesque coastal town with full urban infrastructure — shops, cafés, restaurants, and services are all at your disposal 🌅

---

📊 General Project Information

• Total construction area: 20,000 sqm
• 3 residential blocks (A, B, C)
• 724 apartments

A modern resort-style project with spacious terraces and various layouts designed for different lifestyle needs 🌞

---

🌴 Leisure & Atmosphere

Hollywood offers a true holiday lifestyle:

🏊 Large swimming pools stretching along each block
🌿 Beautiful landscaped garden
☀ Spacious sunbathing areas
🍹 Pool bar and restaurant
💆 SPA center
🏋 Fitness center

---

✨ Project Features

1️⃣ Surrounding pools along each block
2️⃣ Ground floor apartments with direct access to pool and garden
3️⃣ Access to equipped sandy beach

---

🏖 Complex Infrastructure

• Outdoor swimming pools
• Indoor heated pool
• Sauna / Hammam
• Fitness center
• Children’s & sports playgrounds
• Restaurant & pool bar
• BBQ areas
• Equipped beach strip
• Outdoor parking
• Kitesurfing 🌊
• Windsurfing 🌬
• Taxi services
• Concierge service
• Laundry service
• Professional management company

---

📐 Apartment Options

Ground Floor Studio (pool or garden access)

NET: 30 sqm
GROSS: 50 sqm

Ground Floor 1+1 (with pool access)

NET: from 45 sqm
GROSS: 60–65 sqm

Studio — 1st Floor

NET: 30 sqm
GROSS: 50 sqm

1+1 — 1st Floor

NET: 45 sqm
GROSS: 60–65 sqm

Studio — 2nd Floor

NET: 30 sqm
GROSS: 50 sqm

1+1 — 2nd Floor

NET: 45 sqm
GROSS: 60–65 sqm

---

📍 Location

The project is located in a promising region with approved state development programs for roads and embankments 🚧🌊

Close to Girne and Nicosia.

Nearby is a modern Israeli medical center offering a full range of services — from routine examinations to cardiology, pediatric departments, chemotherapy, plastic surgery, laser technologies and telemedicine 🏥✨

---

Hollywood is not just a residence — it is a year-round resort lifestyle and a strong investment opportunity 🌴☀

Location on the map

Kazivera, Northern Cyprus

