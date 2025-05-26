Residential complex Hollywood

Hollywood — Resort Living by the Sea 🌊🌴✨
Hollywood is a new large-scale premium resort complex located on the seashore in the Bay of Morphou, Gaziveren area, Northern Cyprus.
📍 1,000 meters to a beautiful sandy beach
🚐 Comfortable shuttle service to the beach
🚶 Walking distance to Gaziveren center
🏙 Close to Lefke town
Gaziveren is a picturesque coastal town with full urban infrastructure — shops, cafés, restaurants, and services are all at your disposal 🌅
---
📊 General Project Information
• Total construction area: 20,000 sqm
• 3 residential blocks (A, B, C)
• 724 apartments
A modern resort-style project with spacious terraces and various layouts designed for different lifestyle needs 🌞
---
🌴 Leisure & Atmosphere
Hollywood offers a true holiday lifestyle:
🏊 Large swimming pools stretching along each block
🌿 Beautiful landscaped garden
☀ Spacious sunbathing areas
🍹 Pool bar and restaurant
💆 SPA center
🏋 Fitness center
---
✨ Project Features
1️⃣ Surrounding pools along each block
2️⃣ Ground floor apartments with direct access to pool and garden
3️⃣ Access to equipped sandy beach
---
🏖 Complex Infrastructure
• Outdoor swimming pools
• Indoor heated pool
• Sauna / Hammam
• Fitness center
• Children’s & sports playgrounds
• Restaurant & pool bar
• BBQ areas
• Equipped beach strip
• Outdoor parking
• Kitesurfing 🌊
• Windsurfing 🌬
• Taxi services
• Concierge service
• Laundry service
• Professional management company
---
📐 Apartment Options
Ground Floor Studio (pool or garden access)
NET: 30 sqm
GROSS: 50 sqm
Ground Floor 1+1 (with pool access)
NET: from 45 sqm
GROSS: 60–65 sqm
Studio — 1st Floor
NET: 30 sqm
GROSS: 50 sqm
1+1 — 1st Floor
NET: 45 sqm
GROSS: 60–65 sqm
Studio — 2nd Floor
NET: 30 sqm
GROSS: 50 sqm
1+1 — 2nd Floor
NET: 45 sqm
GROSS: 60–65 sqm
---
📍 Location
The project is located in a promising region with approved state development programs for roads and embankments 🚧🌊
Close to Girne and Nicosia.
Nearby is a modern Israeli medical center offering a full range of services — from routine examinations to cardiology, pediatric departments, chemotherapy, plastic surgery, laser technologies and telemedicine 🏥✨
---
Hollywood is not just a residence — it is a year-round resort lifestyle and a strong investment opportunity 🌴☀