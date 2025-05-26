Residential complex Hollywood

Hollywood — Resort Living by the Sea 🌊🌴✨

Hollywood is a new large-scale premium resort complex located on the seashore in the Bay of Morphou, Gaziveren area, Northern Cyprus.

📍 1,000 meters to a beautiful sandy beach

🚐 Comfortable shuttle service to the beach

🚶 Walking distance to Gaziveren center

🏙 Close to Lefke town

Gaziveren is a picturesque coastal town with full urban infrastructure — shops, cafés, restaurants, and services are all at your disposal 🌅

---

📊 General Project Information

• Total construction area: 20,000 sqm

• 3 residential blocks (A, B, C)

• 724 apartments

A modern resort-style project with spacious terraces and various layouts designed for different lifestyle needs 🌞

---

🌴 Leisure & Atmosphere

Hollywood offers a true holiday lifestyle:

🏊 Large swimming pools stretching along each block

🌿 Beautiful landscaped garden

☀ Spacious sunbathing areas

🍹 Pool bar and restaurant

💆 SPA center

🏋 Fitness center

---

✨ Project Features

1️⃣ Surrounding pools along each block

2️⃣ Ground floor apartments with direct access to pool and garden

3️⃣ Access to equipped sandy beach

---

🏖 Complex Infrastructure

• Outdoor swimming pools

• Indoor heated pool

• Sauna / Hammam

• Fitness center

• Children’s & sports playgrounds

• Restaurant & pool bar

• BBQ areas

• Equipped beach strip

• Outdoor parking

• Kitesurfing 🌊

• Windsurfing 🌬

• Taxi services

• Concierge service

• Laundry service

• Professional management company

---

📐 Apartment Options

Ground Floor Studio (pool or garden access)

NET: 30 sqm

GROSS: 50 sqm

Ground Floor 1+1 (with pool access)

NET: from 45 sqm

GROSS: 60–65 sqm

Studio — 1st Floor

NET: 30 sqm

GROSS: 50 sqm

1+1 — 1st Floor

NET: 45 sqm

GROSS: 60–65 sqm

Studio — 2nd Floor

NET: 30 sqm

GROSS: 50 sqm

1+1 — 2nd Floor

NET: 45 sqm

GROSS: 60–65 sqm

---

📍 Location

The project is located in a promising region with approved state development programs for roads and embankments 🚧🌊

Close to Girne and Nicosia.

Nearby is a modern Israeli medical center offering a full range of services — from routine examinations to cardiology, pediatric departments, chemotherapy, plastic surgery, laser technologies and telemedicine 🏥✨

---

Hollywood is not just a residence — it is a year-round resort lifestyle and a strong investment opportunity 🌴☀