Villas for sale in Northern Cyprus

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Villas in Northern Cyprus

;
Kyrenia
30
Girne Belediyesi
145
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
75
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
52
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384 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Nestled between the mountains and the sea. Villa 4+2 fully furnished in Northern Cyprus - 49…
$571,355
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Languages
English, Deutsch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Villa 3+1 in Esentepe near the sandy beach is the perfect choice for a comfortable life and …
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
North Cyprus property: luxury villa with panoramic views - buy luxury property in the mounta…
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Villa 3+1 in Forest Gold & Beach Resort The ownership papers are ready! Spacious villa 3+1 i…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Exclusive villa 3+1 in the mountains with its own swimming pool and panoramic views!We prese…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 320 m²
North Cyprus property: luxury villa 6+3 in Bellapais with panoramic sea and Kyrenia viewsNor…
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
North Cyprus property: luxury villa with swimming pool and garden in IskelNorth Cyprus prope…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Spacious villa 3+1 in Tuzla, Northern CyprusDiscover the luxury of this stunning furnished t…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Villas in an Exclusive Complex with Private Pools in Girne North Cyprus Bellapais region is …
$1,83M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
🏡 Exclusive Villa in Alsangjak – a rare offer with investment potential📍 Alsancak is one of …
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Buying a villa in North Cyprus is what you need!Dream villas in the area of Mutluyak – the p…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, sea views and private roof terrace | Kantara, TatlisuDiscover …
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Andronikos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Andronikos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
A villa in Northern Cyprus will attract your attention!Excellent quality complex of 4 apartm…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
North Cyprus property: villa with sea views in Kyrenia - luxury, comfort and investmentNorth…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 274 m²
A cozy villa by the sea in North Cyprus will catch your attention!This stylish villa is loca…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Buying 3+1 Villa in Esentepe Sun Valley will catch your attention!Luxury villa in the presti…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Species villa 4+1 in the complex Sugar Cubes will attract your attention!Residential complex…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near the Sea and Beach in Lapta Girne Lapta is a popular living space located in Girn…
$588,434
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylishly Designed Villas in Iskele Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus is a peaceful country th…
$882,651
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you a unique project with a magnificent view of the Mediterranean Sea.A villa tha…
$744,160
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 2
This luxury living space includes a garden and its own large swimming pool. The villa offers…
$2,66M
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Jacuzzi and Heated Pools Near the Sea in Ozanköy, Girne Northern Cyprus, border…
$1,57M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
About Project • Access to The Beach • 500m to Korineum Golf Course • Communal Walk-in Swi…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 2
5-Bedroom Detached Villa by the Sea in Esentepe Northern Cyprus, with its natural landscapes…
$1,69M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium Single-Level Sea View Villa in Boğaz 🌊🏡 An exceptional architectural villa locate…
$1,06M
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Corner 3+1 Villa in Sea Pearl Residence — Close to the Pool and the Sea 🌊🏡 A bea…
$398,763
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Orga, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Orga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
This is an exclusive collection of premium villas on the first line by the sea, created for …
$2,19M
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Agency
REITATW
Languages
English, Русский, Oʻzbekcha
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 589 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Pool in a Complex in North Cyprus Ozanköy Ozanköy is a town in …
$1,45M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready-to-Move Detached Villa in Girne, North Cyprus Girne Alsancak is a town located in the …
$520,360
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas Close to Golf Courses in North Cyprus Girne Karaağaç village, affiliated wit…
$1,47M
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Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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