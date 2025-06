The residential complex is located on 5000 m2 of land and includes two blocks with terraced floors. Here you will find 10 spacious shops, offices and studios, as well as apartments with layouts of 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1, as well as penthouses. The complex will provide an active lifestyle in a convenient location.

Location:

One facade of the complex overlooks the Famagusta EMU (Gazi Mustafa Kemal Boulevard) road in the west.

Another facade is located in the north, next to Golden Residence and Terrace Park.

Easy access to the main transport routes and walking distance to both streets.

Advantages that will make your life unique

Green construction concept with electric vehicle charging station

Playground and video intercom

The concept of home office

Counselling and reception services

Heated indoor pool

SPA and massage center; fitness center

Controlled access and security

Central satellite television and fast internet

Central generator for apartments and public areas

Maintenance and repair services

Pathway for people with disabilities and parking for people with disabilities

Earthquake-resistant technologies

Environmentally friendly lighting system

Functional smart furniture Arredo

High-gloss sliding cabinet

Business and shopping center (commercial space)

Parking on-site

Bathrooms with heated floor and shower

Built-in shower kits with rain shower

Bicycle station and solar panels

Elevator and smoke detector

Cafe/restaurant and beauty center

Discover a unique lifestyle in our complex!