Residential complex Olive Court 2

Olive Court 2 - modern complex in Jeni Boazici 🌿🏡
Olive Court 2 is located in Yeni Boğaziçi, just a 10-minute walk from the sea.
The project includes 58 residences, combining modern architecture, thoughtful planning and green surroundings. Every detail is thought out for a comfortable life near nature.
-
Types of apartments
1st️⃣ 1+1
• Area: 90 m2 + 13 m2 terrace
• Price from 99,000 GBP
2.️⃣ Triplex 3+2
• Two Terraces + Own Garden
• Price: 250,000 GBP
-
Infrastructure of Olive Court 2 🌴
• Outdoor pool 45 meters long
• Additional pool
• Underground infrastructure Olive Court 1
• SPA, sauna, hammam
• Indoor pool 50 m2
• Modern gymnasium
-
Terms of payment 💳
• 70% – down payment
• 30% - installments for 24 months