  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Olive Court 2

Residential complex Olive Court 2

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,371
VAT
BTC
1.5507398
ETH
81.2809044
USDT
128 896.0151071
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
Premium Premium
18
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32939
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Olive Court 2 - modern complex in Jeni Boazici 🌿🏡

Olive Court 2 is located in Yeni Boğaziçi, just a 10-minute walk from the sea.
The project includes 58 residences, combining modern architecture, thoughtful planning and green surroundings. Every detail is thought out for a comfortable life near nature.

-

Types of apartments

1st️⃣ 1+1
• Area: 90 m2 + 13 m2 terrace
• Price from 99,000 GBP

2.️⃣ Triplex 3+2
• Two Terraces + Own Garden
• Price: 250,000 GBP

-

Infrastructure of Olive Court 2 🌴

• Outdoor pool 45 meters long
• Additional pool
• Underground infrastructure Olive Court 1
• SPA, sauna, hammam
• Indoor pool 50 m2
• Modern gymnasium

-

Terms of payment 💳

• 70% – down payment
• 30% - installments for 24 months

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Sea Breeze
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$117,363
Residential quarter Dream Homes 4 You
Limnia, Northern Cyprus
from
$379,961
Residential quarter Aelita
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$278,638
Residential complex Emerald Villas
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
from
$511,757
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,321
You are viewing
Residential complex Olive Court 2
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,371
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Show all Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,277
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 50–100 m²
15 real estate properties 15
ELITE LIFE Elite life is a unique complex located in a quiet area of Lapta, Northern Cyprus. The area is known for its natural beauty with lush vegetation, a mountain range, stunning sandy beaches and the crystal clear Mediterranean Sea. The project includes eight 3-story blocks with s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0
126,421 – 130,371
Apartment 2 rooms
85.0
152,758 – 160,659
Apartment 3 rooms
100.0
177,779
Developer
DINDI GROUP
Leave a request
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,317
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$549,677
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications