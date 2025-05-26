  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimagusa Belediyesi
  4. Apartment in a new building Class 11

Apartment in a new building Class 11

Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,476
VAT
BTC
1.4330414
ETH
75.1118249
USDT
119 113.0313561
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 35032
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Gazimagusa Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Class 11 — Modern Residential Building in the Heart of Famagusta, Çanakkale 🏙

Class 11 is a contemporary residential development located in the highly desirable Çanakkale area of Famagusta, combining urban lifestyle, convenience, and strong investment potential.

Following the success of previous Class series projects, this development offers high-quality apartments in a central city location, ideal for both living and rental income.

---

🏡 About the Project

A modern residential building with functional layouts and elegant design:

2+1 apartments
• Floors 1–4: 4 apartments per floor (70 sqm)
• 5th floor: 2+1 penthouses (90 sqm + 55 sqm terrace)
• компактный и efficient building format

Designed for urban living and investment purposes.

---

🛠 Apartment Features

Apartments are finished with high-quality materials:

• wide selection of floor ceramics
• premium bathroom tiles and sanitary ware
Hilton-style washbasins
• full-height kitchen cabinets (color options available)
Marmerite countertops
• built-in wardrobes in bedrooms
• PVC/aluminum double-glazed windows
• water pressure system & water heater
• central satellite TV and internet infrastructure
• post-delivery maintenance services

---

📍 Location

Located in one of the most central and востребованных areas — Çanakkale, Famagusta.

Within walking distance:

🎓 Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU)
🛍 CityMall and shopping areas
🏥 hospitals and schools
🏢 business hubs
🚗 main transport routes
🏖 minutes to Famagusta beaches

The area is known for high rental demand, making it ideal for investors.

---

💰 Investment Terms

• deposit: £5,000 / € / $
• down payment: 35%
• installment plan: up to 3 years, interest-free

📅 Completion: December 2027

---

Class 11 is a perfect combination of central location, modern living, and strong investment potential. 📈✨

Location on the map

Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Park Rest Resort
Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
from
$127,160
Residential quarter La Palazzo
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$278,638
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,965
Residential quarter Elysium 2
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,648
Residential complex Life Square
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$704,608
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Class 11
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,476
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,965
Finishing options Finished
Furnished studio 45 m2 with a terrace in the Cove Garden Village complex. The interior of the apartment is made in a modern style with elements of boho decor: natural shades, wicker elements, warm textiles and bright accents. The space is cleverly zoned: there is a large bed with a sof…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,191
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$143,119
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications