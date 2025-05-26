Apartment in a new building Class 11

Class 11 — Modern Residential Building in the Heart of Famagusta, Çanakkale 🏙

Class 11 is a contemporary residential development located in the highly desirable Çanakkale area of Famagusta, combining urban lifestyle, convenience, and strong investment potential.

Following the success of previous Class series projects, this development offers high-quality apartments in a central city location, ideal for both living and rental income.

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🏡 About the Project

A modern residential building with functional layouts and elegant design:

• 2+1 apartments

• Floors 1–4: 4 apartments per floor (70 sqm)

• 5th floor: 2+1 penthouses (90 sqm + 55 sqm terrace)

• компактный и efficient building format

Designed for urban living and investment purposes.

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🛠 Apartment Features

Apartments are finished with high-quality materials:

• wide selection of floor ceramics

• premium bathroom tiles and sanitary ware

• Hilton-style washbasins

• full-height kitchen cabinets (color options available)

• Marmerite countertops

• built-in wardrobes in bedrooms

• PVC/aluminum double-glazed windows

• water pressure system & water heater

• central satellite TV and internet infrastructure

• post-delivery maintenance services

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📍 Location

Located in one of the most central and востребованных areas — Çanakkale, Famagusta.

Within walking distance:

🎓 Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU)

🛍 CityMall and shopping areas

🏥 hospitals and schools

🏢 business hubs

🚗 main transport routes

🏖 minutes to Famagusta beaches

The area is known for high rental demand, making it ideal for investors.

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💰 Investment Terms

• deposit: £5,000 / € / $

• down payment: 35%

• installment plan: up to 3 years, interest-free

📅 Completion: December 2027

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Class 11 is a perfect combination of central location, modern living, and strong investment potential. 📈✨