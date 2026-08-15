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Getting an education in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus operates according to the British education system. Major universities such as Eastern Mediterranean University, Near East University, Girne American University, Final University have dozens of faculties ranging from management to me…
When buying a residential property in Northern Cyprus, your family is granted a temporary residence permit. A residence permit is issued for a period of one year with the possibility of extension. Unlike other countries where a certain amount of real estate investment is required to obtain a…
This type of temporary stay in Northern Cyprus is suitable for the self-employed, online workers or those who have financial savings and are looking for a quiet place to live. If you are hesitant about moving permanently, you can get a temporary residence permit for a period of 6 months or m…