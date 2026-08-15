Immigration programs in Northern Cyprus

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Residence permit
Getting an education in Northern Cyprus
Getting an education in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus
from
$1,300
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
Getting an education in Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus operates according to the British education system. Major universities such as Eastern Mediterranean University, Near East University, Girne American University, Final University have dozens of faculties ranging from management to me…
Agency
Veles Enterprises
Leave a request
Residence permit
Residence permit / purchase of real estate
Residence permit / purchase of real estate
Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus
from
$63,601
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
When buying a residential property in Northern Cyprus, your family is granted a temporary residence permit. A residence permit is issued for a period of one year with the possibility of extension. Unlike other countries where a certain amount of real estate investment is required to obtain a…
Agency
Veles Enterprises
Leave a request
Residence permit
Residence permit for high income-North Cyprus
Residence permit for high income-North Cyprus
Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus
from
$30,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
This type of temporary stay in Northern Cyprus is suitable for the self-employed, online workers or those who have financial savings and are looking for a quiet place to live. If you are hesitant about moving permanently, you can get a temporary residence permit for a period of 6 months or m…
Agency
Veles Enterprises
Leave a request
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