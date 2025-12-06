  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne District
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
72
Girne Belediyesi
33
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
30
Kyrenia
17
Residential quarter Papillon Villas *
Residential quarter Papillon Villas *
Residential quarter Papillon Villas *
Residential quarter Papillon Villas *
Residential quarter Papillon Villas *
Residential quarter Papillon Villas *
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$531,946
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$240,642
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,319
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$949,903
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$398,959
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$164,017
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$253,244
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Show all Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$287,094
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Residential quarter Caesar Cliff
Residential quarter Caesar Cliff
Residential quarter Caesar Cliff
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$148,185
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Show all Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,14M
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Residential quarter Lapta Marina Houses
Residential quarter Lapta Marina Houses
Residential quarter Lapta Marina Houses
Residential quarter Lapta Marina Houses
Residential quarter Lapta Marina Houses
Residential quarter Lapta Marina Houses
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$169,716
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Exquisite
Residential quarter Exquisite
Residential quarter Exquisite
Residential quarter Exquisite
Residential quarter Exquisite
Residential quarter Exquisite
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$493,950
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$683,930
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Motides, Northern Cyprus
from
$259,640
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Show all Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$131,813
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 15
We present to your attention the residential complex "Elite Residence", located in the picturesque Karaoglanoglu district of Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus. This modern complex offers a variety of apartments with one to three bedrooms, an area of 60 m2 and a cost of £139,950.The advantages of the …
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Show all Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$647,475
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
🏡 Solterra Villas — Where Modern Design Meets Serenity ✨ Aesthetics, comfort, and thoughtful layouts — Solterra was created for those who value both style and functionality in family living. 📍 Location: Nestled in the lush green heart of Çatalköy, just 15 minutes from Girne, Solterra …
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Show all Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$322,390
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,646
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$190,614
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$274,839
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex TERRA
Residential complex TERRA
Residential complex TERRA
Residential complex TERRA
Residential complex TERRA
Show all Residential complex TERRA
Residential complex TERRA
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$165,115
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
TERRA – Comfort and Style in Alsanjak by developer KIBRISReady-made residential complex with modern apartments and villas, located in one of the most popular areas of Northern Cyprus - Alsancak.It has a favorable location, developed infrastructure and unique conditions for purchasing real es…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$174,996
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1) of 60 m2 with a spacious terrace and a small garden, fully furnished and equipped with modern appliances. The living room is combined with the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has household appliances: refrigerator, hob, oven, hood and washing machine. Cozy…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$607,938
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,189
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Vineyard View
Residential quarter Vineyard View
Residential quarter Vineyard View
Residential quarter Vineyard View
Residential quarter Vineyard View
Residential quarter Vineyard View
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$348,298
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$607,938
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Show all Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,16M
Finishing options Finished
Cozy villas on the coastThe new unique project of NorthernLAND is a charming complex of 7 villas, which are located just 60 meters from the coast. Each villa offers a magnificent view of the sea, all objects are distinguished by exceptional architecture. This option will appeal to all who ch…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.
Show all Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$184,884
Finishing options Finished
Spacious 2+1 apartment of 95 m² with a balcony and a roof terrace of 40 m². Modern open-plan kitchen with a bar counter, living room with panoramic windows and access to the balcony. Spacious layout, lots of natural light with high-quality finishing, two cozy bedrooms with built-in wardrobes…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Karmi Homes Villas
Residential quarter Karmi Homes Villas
Residential quarter Karmi Homes Villas
Residential quarter Karmi Homes Villas
Residential quarter Karmi Homes Villas
Residential quarter Karmi Homes Villas
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$582,607
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$265,973
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Waterside
Residential quarter Waterside
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,921
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Show all Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$531,890
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
🏡 Penthouse 2 + 1 Loft in the premium project ALBATROS VIEW, GirneWe present a unique two-level penthouse in the exclusive residential complex ALBATROS VIEW, located in the prestigious Girne district. It is the perfect combination of modern architecture, privacy and coziness.About the projec…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$252,041
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Show all Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Residential complex CC Tower Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$242,374
Finishing options Finished
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$563,609
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Show all Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$140,803
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Show all Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Residential complex HABITAT flagmanskij proekt v rajone Esentepe ot zastrojsika Evergreen
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,469
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
HABITAT – the flagship project in the Esentepe area from the developer EvergreenHABITAT is a large-scale residential and infrastructure project located in the Tatlisu (Esentepe) district, in a picturesque area with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountain landscape. The tota…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter LAKE GARDEN VILLAGE
Residential quarter LAKE GARDEN VILLAGE
Residential quarter LAKE GARDEN VILLAGE
Residential quarter LAKE GARDEN VILLAGE
Residential quarter LAKE GARDEN VILLAGE
Residential quarter LAKE GARDEN VILLAGE
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$159,457
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Residential quarter Olive Trees Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$221,644
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Atlantis
Residential quarter Atlantis
Residential quarter Atlantis
Residential quarter Atlantis
Residential quarter Atlantis
Residential quarter Atlantis
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$481,221
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$709,261
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Show all Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$184,413
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
🏝 LA CASALIA VIP - Elite project on the Mediterranean coast 🏝Perfection of life in luxury styleLA Casalia VIP is a new level of prestige, comfort and refined taste. Located in the picturesque Famagusta/Tatlisu area, this elite complex combines exquisite architecture, magnificent natural view…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Mountain Hill 2
Residential quarter Mountain Hill 2
Residential quarter Mountain Hill 2
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$132,986
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$164,650
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,317
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter MEDITERRA
Residential quarter MEDITERRA
Residential quarter MEDITERRA
Residential quarter MEDITERRA
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$417,957
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Skyland
Residential quarter Skyland
Residential quarter Skyland
Residential quarter Skyland
Residential quarter Skyland
Residential quarter Skyland
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$184,281
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,942
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter IDYLL Homes
Residential quarter IDYLL Homes
Residential quarter IDYLL Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$392,563
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,319
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Exclusive
Residential quarter Exclusive
Residential quarter Exclusive
Residential quarter Exclusive
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$292,627
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter La Plage
Residential quarter La Plage
Residential quarter La Plage
Residential quarter La Plage
Residential quarter La Plage
Residential quarter La Plage
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$811,724
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$443,225
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$487,617
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,983
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Olivia Court
Residential quarter Olivia Court
Residential quarter Olivia Court
Residential quarter Olivia Court
Residential quarter Olivia Court
Residential quarter Olivia Court
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$186,814
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,01M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Wonder Stones Village
Residential quarter Wonder Stones Village
Residential quarter Wonder Stones Village
Residential quarter Wonder Stones Village
Residential quarter Wonder Stones Village
Residential quarter Wonder Stones Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$538,152
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sea Pearl
Residential quarter Sea Pearl
Residential quarter Sea Pearl
Residential quarter Sea Pearl
Residential quarter Sea Pearl
Residential quarter Sea Pearl
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Aqua View Bungavillas
Residential quarter Aqua View Bungavillas
Residential quarter Aqua View Bungavillas
Residential quarter Aqua View Bungavillas
Residential quarter Aqua View Bungavillas
Residential quarter Aqua View Bungavillas
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$949,903
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter ELİT LİFE
Residential quarter ELİT LİFE
Residential quarter ELİT LİFE
Residential quarter ELİT LİFE
Residential quarter ELİT LİFE
Residential quarter ELİT LİFE
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$117,788
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter My House Premier
Residential quarter My House Premier
Residential quarter My House Premier
Residential quarter My House Premier
Residential quarter My House Premier
Residential quarter My House Premier
Templos, Northern Cyprus
from
$696,596
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,14M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Templos, Northern Cyprus
from
$148,778
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Located in the village of Esentepe, Kyrenia. Total project area: 85.000m2 This is a modern residential complex offering apartments and related villas. Located just 100 meters from the well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views on Mediterranean Sea and Mountains. An ide…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$163,383
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Show all Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$125,844
Finishing options Finished
► Price - 93,000 GBP Ground floor apartment 35 m2 + terrace 8 m2, without furniture and equipment. ► Price - 110,000 GBP Second floor apartment 35 m2 + balcony 8 m2 + roof terrace 35 m2. ► Price for similar apartments from the developer from 174,950 GBP without furniture. This is …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,965
Finishing options Finished
Furnished studio 45 m2 with a terrace in the Cove Garden Village complex. The interior of the apartment is made in a modern style with elements of boho decor: natural shades, wicker elements, warm textiles and bright accents. The space is cleverly zoned: there is a large bed with a sof…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$196,313
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Show all Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$134,505
City: Kyrenia, Esentepe Property Type: Apartment Number of Bedrooms: Studio, 1+1, 1+1 Loft , 2+1 Loft Closed area: 49 m2, 63 m2, 71 m2 , 91 m2 Situation: will be completed on July 2027. Starting Price: £99,000 Payment plan for 10 years: %40 down payment, 84 months interest free insta…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,981
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter SunPrime
Residential quarter SunPrime
Residential quarter SunPrime
Residential quarter SunPrime
Residential quarter SunPrime
Residential quarter SunPrime
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$137,926
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Show all Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$144,888
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Close
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Show all Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$203,421
Finishing options Finished
2+1 penthouse apartment - 74 m2 + 12 m2 balcony + 31 m2 roof terrace in a luxury complex 300 meters from the sea. The complex is located in a picturesque place right on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in the Esentepe area, thanks to the successful landscape, all objects in the complex…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential complex Furnished two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$222,126
Finishing options Finished
Spacious 2+1 apartment of 92 m² with a terrace of 11 m² and a small plot of land is located on the first floor of a modern residential complex. Due to the corner location, the apartment has a lot of natural light, and the terrace overlooks the greenery and the pool of the complex. The interi…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,01M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$278,638
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter The Residence
Residential quarter The Residence
Residential quarter The Residence
Residential quarter The Residence
Residential quarter The Residence
Residential quarter The Residence
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,917
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$164,523
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Residential quarter OASIS VILLAGE
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,191
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$171,089
Finishing options Finished
Furnished three-room apartment 105 m5 250 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area. Living area - 91 m2 + a spacious terrace of 14 m2 will be an ideal place to relax. Fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary equipment, which allows you to move in immediately without additional …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,191
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Golden Circle Village
Residential quarter Golden Circle Village
Residential quarter Golden Circle Village
Residential quarter Golden Circle Village
Residential quarter Golden Circle Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,189
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,39M
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$728,259
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Alpino Island
Residential quarter Alpino Island
Residential quarter Alpino Island
Residential quarter Alpino Island
Residential quarter Alpino Island
Residential quarter Alpino Island
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$519,281
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Show all Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$149,535
Finishing options Finished
Studio - penthouse 34 m2 with a roof terrace of 20 m2 in the Caesar Cliff complex. The complex is located in a very beautiful place on a hill, from where stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Beshparmak Mountains open up. A picturesque bridge with an elevator will lead to the sa…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Show all Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$200,537
Finishing options Finished
🌟 Exclusive apartment 2+1 with a sea view and mountains in Yesentep, Northern Cyprus 🌟 Your perfect house on the first line of the sea!   🏡 About the apartment: - Square: 105 m², 2 bedrooms+ salon - spacious and light rooms filled with comfort.   - Type: Stunning panoramas at sea and mou…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$154,294
Finishing options Finished
Furnished studio 45 m2 with a terrace in the Cove Garden Village complex. The interior of the apartment is made in a modern style with elements of boho decor: natural shades, wicker elements, warm textiles and bright accents. The space is cleverly zoned: there is a large bed with a sof…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,879
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Lanai Homes
Residential quarter Lanai Homes
Residential quarter Lanai Homes
Residential quarter Lanai Homes
Residential quarter Lanai Homes
Residential quarter Lanai Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,983
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$145,652
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$171,851
Finishing options Finished
Cozy one-bedroom apartment (1+1) of 50 m2 with modern furniture and appliances. The apartment has a balcony and a spacious roof terrace of 40 m2 with a beautiful view. The kitchen set is equipped with built-in BOSCH appliances: oven, hob, hood, dishwasher and refrigerator, as well as a co…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Show all Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Residential complex CASA DEL MARE - Etalon Prestizhnogo Sredizemnomorskogo Zhilya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$125,691
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
2 real estate properties 2
CASA DEL MARE is a small Switzerland in sunny Cyprus, where the European lifestyle is combined with the majestic nature of the Mediterranean. The project is created for luxury connoisseurs who want to live near the sea shore, enjoying endless sea views and magnificent mountain landscapes.📍Un…
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$218,478
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$753,590
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,064
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill