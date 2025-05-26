  1. Realting.com
  Northern Cyprus
  Gazimagusa Belediyesi
  Apartment in a new building Class 10

Apartment in a new building Class 10

Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$127,453
VAT
BTC
1.5160234
ETH
79.4612692
USDT
126 010.4207347
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
ID: 33331
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Gazimagusa Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

 

A boutique residential gem in Çanakkale, Famagusta

Class 10 is a new boutique residential development designed for those who appreciate comfort, elegance, and long-term investment value.

With only 12 exclusive apartments, the project offers privacy, tranquility, and a refined living environment.

Located in the prestigious Çanakkale district, it is surrounded by:

  • universities

  • schools

  • hospitals

  • shopping centers

All daily necessities and social life amenities are within walking distance, while the building remains in a peaceful residential setting 🌿

 

🏡 Layout Options

1st Floor:

  • 3+1 apartments

  • Only 2 units per floor

  • 139 m² living area

2nd–4th Floors:

  • 2+1 apartments

  • 3 units per floor

  • 90 m² living area

Thoughtfully designed layouts provide both spaciousness and functionality.

 

✨ Apartment Features

  • Wide selection of high-quality floor ceramics

  • Premium bathroom ceramics, tiles & sanitary ware

  • Hilton washbasins

  • Ceiling-height kitchen cabinets (color options available)

  • Marmerite countertops

  • Built-in wardrobes in every bedroom (color options available)

  • High-quality PVC/aluminum double-glazed windows

  • Water pump system & water heater

  • Central satellite TV & internet infrastructure

  • Post-delivery cleaning & maintenance services

Every detail is selected to ensure long-term comfort and quality living.

 

📈 Investment Potential

Class 10 is more than just a home — it is a smart investment.

The location offers:

  • High rental demand

  • Steady property value growth

  • Strong tenant base due to nearby universities

An ideal option for both end-users and investors seeking stable returns 💼

Location on the map

Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Class 10
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$127,453
VAT
