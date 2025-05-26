Apartment in a new building Class 10

A boutique residential gem in Çanakkale, Famagusta
Class 10 is a new boutique residential development designed for those who appreciate comfort, elegance, and long-term investment value.
With only 12 exclusive apartments, the project offers privacy, tranquility, and a refined living environment.
Located in the prestigious Çanakkale district, it is surrounded by:
universities
schools
hospitals
shopping centers
All daily necessities and social life amenities are within walking distance, while the building remains in a peaceful residential setting 🌿
🏡 Layout Options
1st Floor:
3+1 apartments
Only 2 units per floor
139 m² living area
2nd–4th Floors:
2+1 apartments
3 units per floor
90 m² living area
Thoughtfully designed layouts provide both spaciousness and functionality.
✨ Apartment Features
Wide selection of high-quality floor ceramics
Premium bathroom ceramics, tiles & sanitary ware
Hilton washbasins
Ceiling-height kitchen cabinets (color options available)
Marmerite countertops
Built-in wardrobes in every bedroom (color options available)
High-quality PVC/aluminum double-glazed windows
Water pump system & water heater
Central satellite TV & internet infrastructure
Post-delivery cleaning & maintenance services
Every detail is selected to ensure long-term comfort and quality living.
📈 Investment Potential
Class 10 is more than just a home — it is a smart investment.
The location offers:
High rental demand
Steady property value growth
Strong tenant base due to nearby universities
An ideal option for both end-users and investors seeking stable returns 💼