Apartment in a new building Class 10

A boutique residential gem in Çanakkale, Famagusta

Class 10 is a new boutique residential development designed for those who appreciate comfort, elegance, and long-term investment value.

With only 12 exclusive apartments, the project offers privacy, tranquility, and a refined living environment.

Located in the prestigious Çanakkale district, it is surrounded by:

universities

schools

hospitals

shopping centers

All daily necessities and social life amenities are within walking distance, while the building remains in a peaceful residential setting 🌿

🏡 Layout Options

1st Floor:

3+1 apartments

Only 2 units per floor

139 m² living area

2nd–4th Floors:

2+1 apartments

3 units per floor

90 m² living area

Thoughtfully designed layouts provide both spaciousness and functionality.

✨ Apartment Features

Wide selection of high-quality floor ceramics

Premium bathroom ceramics, tiles & sanitary ware

Hilton washbasins

Ceiling-height kitchen cabinets (color options available)

Marmerite countertops

Built-in wardrobes in every bedroom (color options available)

High-quality PVC/aluminum double-glazed windows

Water pump system & water heater

Central satellite TV & internet infrastructure

Post-delivery cleaning & maintenance services

Every detail is selected to ensure long-term comfort and quality living.

📈 Investment Potential

Class 10 is more than just a home — it is a smart investment.

The location offers:

High rental demand

Steady property value growth

Strong tenant base due to nearby universities

An ideal option for both end-users and investors seeking stable returns 💼